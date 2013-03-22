Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS ------------------- Abhi Engineering Corporation Non-FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Airports Authority Of India CP A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Alang Ispat Pvt Ltd Import LOC A4 150 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 15.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.15 crore) Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt Non-FBL A2 300 Assigned Ltd Kar Mobiles Ltd ST FBL A2 110 Reaffirmed Kar Mobiles Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 46 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Fund Based Bk A1+ 14990 Reaffirmed Facilit Manappuram Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC A4 310 Reaffirmed Panchavati Polyfibres Pvt Ltd LOC A4 25 Assigned Paragon Extrusion (Pvt) Ltd NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 120 Reaffirmed R Mahendra And Company ST fund based Bk Fac A4 90 Suspended S.K. Exports ST FBL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed S.K. Exports ST Non- FBL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed S.K. Exports ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Setmax Ceramic BG A4 10 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning ST non FB limits^ A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ^ Sub-limit of long-term fund-based limits Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 15 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts ST - FB Fac A4 1 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts ST - Non-FB Fac A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS ------------------- Abhi Engineering Corporation FBL BB+ 30 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT FBL BBB- 4365.9 upgraded from BB+ Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Non-FBL BBB- 250 upgraded from BB+ Airports Authority Of India LT Debt / Bonds AAA 26500 Reaffirmed Airports Authority Of India Bk lines AAA / 5000 Reaffirmed A1+ Alang Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 30 Revised from BB * Sublimit of Rs. 15.00 crore ILC facility Alang Ispat Pvt Ltd CC BB- 2.5 Revised from BB Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Bansal Precision Forge Ltd FB Fac - CC ICRA]BB- 30 Reaffirmed Bansal Precision Forge Ltd TL ICRA]BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.4.32) Bestochem Formulation (India) Bk Fac BB 135 Suspended Ltd Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd TL B- 10.6 upgraded from C+ (reduced from Rs 2.5 crore) Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd FBL- CC B- 54.4 upgraded from C+ (increased from Rs 4.0 crore) Bhairaav Lifestyles TL B+ 200 Assigned Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.95 crore) Delhi Waste Management Ltd TL BBB 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.00 crore) Delhi Waste Management Ltd CC BBB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Delhi Waste Management Ltd FBL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt CC BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Deviprasad Constructions Pvt TL D 150 Assigned Ltd Deviprasad Constructions Pvt CC/Overdraft D 50 Assigned Ltd Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Non Fund Based (BG) D 65 Assigned Ltd Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Unallocated D 5 Assigned Ltd Kar Mobiles Ltd TL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Kar Mobiles Ltd LT FBL BBB 87 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB 85 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 125 Reaffirmed Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt TL B+ 17.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Subordinated A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Debentures Manappuram Finance Ltd CC Bk Limit A+ 15610 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd TL A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 40 Reaffirmed Nirmal Industries Ltd CC BB+ 100 Assigned Nirmal Industries Ltd TL BB+ 70.5 Assigned Nirmal Industries Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 19.5 Assigned A4+ Nshm Academy TL D 467.9 Assigned Panchavati Polyfibres Pvt Ltd Fund based B+ 213 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 15.30 crore) Panchavati Polyfibres Pvt Ltd BG B+ 53.5 Assigned Paragon Extrusion (Pvt) Ltd FBL B- 77.5 upgraded from C Parmanand And Sons Food TL BB+ 50 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Parmanand And Sons Food Working Capital Limits BB+ 540 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Parmanand And Sons Food Unallocated BB+ 10 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 527.4 Reaffirmed R.N. Rice Mill FBL B- 110 Assigned Rajesh Industries CC B 50 Assigned Rajesh Industries TL B 10 Assigned Rajesh Industries Packing Credit/Bill B 120 Assigned Discounting Rajesh Industries Proposed Bk Fac B 70 Assigned Setmax Ceramic TL B- 39.5 Assigned Setmax Ceramic CC B- 25 Assigned Shree Balaji Realty CC BB- 350 Assigned Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd TL BBB 127 Reaffirmed Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd CC BBB 30 Reaffirmed Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd Unallocated BBB 35.2 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning LT FB limits B+ 239 Reaffirmed Mills (India) Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning LT non FB limits B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mills (India) Pvt Ltd Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 45 Assigned Teerth Developers & Teerth TL B 150 Assigned Realties Jv Teerth Developers & Teerth CC B 50 Assigned Realties Jv The Coronation Arts Crafts TL Fac ICRA]BB- 24 Assigned The Coronation Arts Crafts LT - FB Fac ICRA]BB- 22.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)