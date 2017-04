Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACPL Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 310 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned projects Alpha Services BG A3 90 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Import LOC A4 350 Assigned Duke Fashions (India) Ltd ST: Non-FBL A2+ 0.5 Reaffirmed DC Industrial Plant Services ST non fund based Bk D 141.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4+ 126 Suspended working capital Fac Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 20 Suspended working capital JVS Export FB Fac A3 350 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 370 Reaffirmed Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Letter of A4 70 Assigned Guarantee Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd Non FBL (Untied) A4 0.5 Assigned Lotus Gums & Chemicals ST non-FB Fac A4 4 Assigned Madhu Jayanti International Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4 350 Suspended Milton Industries Ltd LOC/Buyer's Credit A4 70 Assigned Nucifera Renewable Energy Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Systems projects Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non FB A3+ 1892 Assigned Fac (Revised from Rs. 163.54 Crore Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 55 Upgraded from A4 Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 33 Upgraded from A4 Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 37.5 Assigned Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 17.5 Assigned Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 0.4 Assigned Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3 120 Reaffirmed Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A4 2.5 Assigned Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 25 Assigned Viom Networks Ltd ST Loans A2 2000 Reaffirmed Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts ST NFBL D 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 132 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 11.07 crore) Yarn Syndicate Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4 100 Suspended Yes Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ 100000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 7,500 crore) Yes Bank Ltd Short Term Fixed A1+ - Assigned Deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Fund based Bk facility B+ 300 Suspended Ltd ACPL Products Pvt Ltd TL BB 10 Reaffirmed ACPL Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ajeet Seeds Ltd TL BBB- 294.6 Suspended Ajeet Seeds Ltd FBL BBB- 300 Suspended Alpha Services CC Fac BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alpha Services TL BBB- 6.3 Reaffirmed Alpha Services Proposed FB Fac BBB- 43.7 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Working Capital BB 70 Assigned Brigade Enterprises Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 15380 Revised from BBB Century 21 Town Planners Pvt TL B 580 Reaffirmed Ltd Dc Industrial Plant Services LT fund based Bk Fac D 320 Suspended Pvt Ltd DC Industrial Plant Services Non fund based Bk Fac D 1541 Suspended Pvt Ltd Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Duke Fashions (India) Ltd LT: Non-FBL BBB+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 47.5 Suspended Gangamai Industries And TL BB / 69.1 Suspended Constructions Ltd A4 Gangamai Industries And FBL BB / 540 Suspended Constructions Ltd A4 Gangamai Industries And Non-FBL BB / 305.9 Suspended Constructions Ltd A4 Giovani Fashion Ltd CC D 80 Assigned Giovani Fashion Ltd TL D 15 Assigned Giovani Fashion Ltd LOC D 15 Assigned Giovani Fashion Ltd Unallocated Limits D 30 Assigned GK Industrial Park Pvt Ltd LT, TL D 422.4 Revised from BB+ Gopal Kamath & Co FB Fac B 97.5 Assigned Hanuman Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8 Assigned Hanuman Motors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 56 Assigned Hanuman Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 21 Assigned In-Land Infrastructure FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs 20 crore) Iris Health Services Ltd TL D 277 Revised from B+ JVS Export TL Fac BBB- 148 Assigned JVS Export Unallocated Fac BBB-/ 102 Assigned A3 Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 74.7 Reaffirmed Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B- 112.6 Suspended Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd FBL - Soptionally B 9.5 Assigned convertible debenture Book Debt Lamco Industries Pvt Ltd Lamco Industries BB+ 162.5 Revised from Private Limited BBB- Lamco Industries Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 165 Revised from BBB- Lotus Gums & Chemicals LT and ST FB Fac BB / 65 Assigned A4 M. P. Entertainment And TL B 280 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd M. P. Entertainment And BG B 10 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Assigned Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Assigned Milton Industries Ltd CC Limit BB 80 Assigned OM Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B 12.5 Assigned OM Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B 50 Assigned Pune Embassy Projects Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1940 Assigned (SO) Quest Global Sez Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 123.3 Withdrawn Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Limit CC Fac B 25 Reaffirmed Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Limit FB Fac B 75 Reaffirmed Rajshree Energy Resources TL B+ 60 Assigned Rajshree Energy Resources CC B+ 23 Assigned Ratan Planet TL B 150 Withdrawn Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 129.1 Suspended Ria Hotels Pvt Ltd TL B- 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00cr) Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL BBB 1858 Assigned (Revised from Rs. 209.46 Crore Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non FB Fac BBB 150 Assigned (Revised from Rs. 17.00 Crore Share Microfin Ltd LT NCD programme Rs C 250 Upgraded 50 crore from D Share Microfin Ltd LT Subordinated C 1000 Upgraded Debt/NCD programme Rs from D 100 crore Share Microfin Ltd LT Bk Limits C 1281.8 Upgraded from D Share Microfin Ltd LT Bk Limits ( not D 19.3 Retained restructured) Shubhlaxmi Industries CC B+ 85 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Industries TL B+ 10 Assigned Stella Industries Ltd FB Fac B+ 140 Downgraded from BB- Stella Industries Ltd Unallocated B+ 40 Downgraded from BB- Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB 120 Assigned Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limit BB 223 Assigned Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT and ST Scale-FBL BBB- 2196 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from Rs 173.00 crore) Tilak Industries FBL B 100 Suspended Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 50 Assigned Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd TL BB- 18.1 Assigned Viom Networks Ltd LT Loans BBB+ 87368.9 Reaffirmed (including unallocated and working capital loans) Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts LT FBL D 674.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts Unallocated D 35.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 11.00 crore) Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 21.4 Reaffirmed (PY: Rs 2.90 crore) Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds AA - Assigned Yes Bank Ltd IPDI bonds and Upper AA- - Assigned Tier II bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.