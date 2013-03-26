Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS ------------------- Advance Valves Global NFBL A3+ 157.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from Rs 9.53 crores Advance Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Chetan Steels Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Crest Composites & Plastics LOC A4+ 75 Revised from Pvt Ltd A3 Crest Composites & Plastics Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cs Component Pvt Ltd non-FB Bk Fac A4 25 Assigned Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 30 Suspended M M Creations FBL A4 28.5 Assigned M M Creations Non-fund based A4 5 Assigned Marpol Pvt Ltd non-FB Bk Fac A4 65 Assigned N.R. Wheat Products Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 5.5 Assigned Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 42.5 Reaffirmed Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 22.2 Upgraded from D Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 100 Upgraded from D (enhanced from 5.5 cr) Snqs International Socks Pvt ST FB Fac D 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Snqs International Socks Pvt ST fund based D 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (sublimit) Fac Snqs International Socks Pvt ST non-FB Fac D 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - EPC & FBD* A4 120 Upgraded from D * Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 275.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS ------------------- Advance Valves Global FBL BBB 67.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 11.47 crores) Advance Valves Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Advance Valves Pvt Ltd Unallocated FBL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Billroth Hospitals Ltd TL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd LT loans D 2390 Suspended Chetan Steels Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 107.5 Suspended Chetan Steels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 52.1 Suspended Chetan Steels Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 0.4 Suspended Crest Composites & Plastics CC Facility BB+ 60 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Crest Composites & Plastics TL BB+ 87.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 7.34 crore) Cs Component Pvt Ltd TL B 110 Suspended Cs Component Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Suspended G.C. Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL BB 350 Suspended Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 146 Suspended Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 14 Suspended (Proposed) Krrome Glass Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 25 Suspended M M Creations TL B 43 Assigned M M Creations Unallocated B 23.5 Assigned Marpol Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 130 Suspended Max Pacific Corporation Ltd CC Limits BB+ 45 Assigned N.R. Wheat Products Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Assigned N.R. Wheat Products Pvt Ltd TL BB 20 Assigned N.R. Wheat Products Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB 2 Assigned Pavizham Spinners Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 54.1 Assigned Pavizham Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 60 Assigned Pavizham Spinners Pvt Ltd LT proposed FB Fac D 8.9 Assigned Pavizham Spinners Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 57 Assigned Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 55.8 Reaffirmed Reduced to Rs. 3.10 crore Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 700 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced to Rs. 9.00 crore Ratan Housing Development Ltd FB Limits BB- 369.1 Revised from BB Enhanced from Rs. 14.55 Crore Ratan Housing Development Ltd TL BB- 172.9 Revised from BB Enhanced from Rs. 0.65 Crore San Impex Buyer's Credit B 150 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt TL B 120 Suspended Ltd Santo Engineering Company Pvt FB Fac B 50 Suspended Ltd Shreeji Services Fund Based - TL B+ 107.8 Suspended Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 900 Upgraded from D enhanced from 43.2 cr Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd TL B+ 29.7 Upgraded from D Snqs International Socks Pvt TL Fac D 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Snqs International Socks Pvt LT fund based D 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (sublimit) Fac Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 95.8 Reaffirmed Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 90 Reaffirmed Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd LT proposed limits D 31.7 Reaffirmed Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 43.5 Upgraded from D Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 14.3 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 5.35 crore Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 1004.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)