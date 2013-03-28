Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd FB A2+ 2335 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 1740 Assigned Arex Industries Ltd ST non-FB: BG A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Associated Electricals (Gzb) NFBL A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Non - FB Fac A4 2450 Assigned (P) Ltd British Scaffolding FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed International Ltd British Scaffolding Non FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed International Ltd Bsl Engineering Services Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bsl Scaffolding Ltd NFBL- BG A4+ 80 Revised from A3 Dinesh Alloys And Engineers NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non-FB limits D 73 Reaffirmed Ltd Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd BG/LOC A4+ 60 Assigned Keventer Agro Ltd Non-FBL A3 110 Reaffirmed Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt ST, Non-FBL - BG A3 125 Assigned Ltd Myk Spinning Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.5 Crore) Neha Ceramic Industries BG A4 13 Assigned Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd LOC A4 450 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 252 Reaffirmed R. Jaykumar & Company FBL (FCBD/PSDL) A4 65 Reaffirmed Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd non-FB Bk Fac A2+ 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 420 crore) Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - LOC* A4 75.4 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - BG A4 5 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - LOC A4 5 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - CCF A4 3.1 Suspended Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL A4 50 Suspended Sloka Power Systems LOC A4+ 70 Upgraded from A4 Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Fac A4+ 101.8 Suspended Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 28.5 Suspended Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd PSR Fac A4+ 2 Suspended The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 8 Assigned Tristar Global Infrastructure NFBL A4 290 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4+ Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 55 Affirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.55 crore) Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 17.7 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd TL BBB+ 1320 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd CC BBB+ 105 Assigned Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: TL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Associated Electricals (Gzb) FBL BB- 28.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - PC/FBD/FCBD BB 60 Assigned Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 65 Assigned Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Ltd LT FB Fac B 83.6 Assigned Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Ltd LT Non FB Fac B 66.4 Assigned Bartaman Pvt Ltd CC A- 87.5 Reaffirmed Bhalaria Metal Forming LT FBL BB 40 Assigned Bhalaria Metal Forming Unallocated Limits BB / 32.5 Assigned A4+ Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro FB Fac BB 740 Upgraded from (P) Ltd B+ (enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC B- 61 Revised from B Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 39 Revised from B British Scaffolding FBL BB- 20 Reaffirmed International Ltd British Scaffolding Non FBL BB- 6 Reaffirmed International Ltd Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC BB 34.5 Assigned Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd TL BB 31.2 Assigned Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd BG BB 2 Assigned Bsl Engineering Services Ltd FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Bsl Scaffolding Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 14.0 crore) Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5000* Assigned *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 5.4 crore Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 500 Assigned Citifinancial Consumer Finance NCD AA 1500 Withdrawn India Ltd Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Long-TL D 322 Reaffirmed Ltd Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB limits D 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Dinesh Alloys And Engineers FBL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ecocat (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac 280 Suspended BBB-/ A3 Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 1350 Withdrawn Ltd Food Corporation Of India NCDs AAA 50000 Assigned (SO) Greta Energy Ltd LT, TL BB- 500 Revised from BB Hansraj Memorial Education FBL- Overdraft B+ 95 Assigned Society Hansraj Memorial Education FBL- TL B+ 245 Assigned Society Hiraman Developers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Assigned Ideal Ice Cream TL BB 17.1 Upgraded from B+ Ideal Ice Cream FB Fac BB 20 Upgraded from B+ Indo Rama Synthetics (India) TL BB 259 Assigned Ltd Indo Rama Synthetics (India) FB and Non-FBL BB / 7170 Assigned Ltd A4 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Proposed Limits BB / 971 Assigned Ltd A4 Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt TL D 378.9 Assigned Ltd Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt FBL D 16.7 Assigned Ltd Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt NFBL D 14.4 Assigned Ltd Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 110 Assigned Keventer Agro Ltd TL BBB- 532.9 Reaffirmed Keventer Agro Ltd FBL BBB- 917.5 Reaffirmed Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt LT, FBL - CC BBB- 12.5 Assigned Ltd L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD AAA 3500 Assigned (SO) Meditech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 102.5 Suspended A4 Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd TL B 6.7 Upgraded from B- Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd LT FBL B 200 Upgraded from B- Myk Spinning Industries Ltd TL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed (earlier outstanding of Rs. 5.18crore) Myk Spinning Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.75 Crore) Myk Spinning Industries Ltd Fund based (Proposed) BB+ 130.3 Assigned Neha Ceramic Industries CC Limits B+ 40 Assigned Neha Ceramic Industries TL B+ 24.9 Assigned Neha Ceramic Industries Unallocated B+ / 12.1 Assigned A4 Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd TL BB 2550 Reaffirmed Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd Proposed Limits - CC BB 394 Reaffirmed Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd BG BB 250 Reaffirmed Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 456 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL BBB- 318.5 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based (proposed) BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 55 crore) Rajalaxmi Education Trust LT - TL C+ 210 Assigned Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 55 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 100 Suspended Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL BB 200 Suspended Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd TL BB 61.4 Suspended Sloka Power Systems CC BB 70 Upgraded from BB- Sloka Power Systems Unallocated Limits BB / 10 Upgraded from A4+ BB- / A4 Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 40 Assigned The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd CC BB+ 52 Assigned Tristar Global Infrastructure FBL BB 170 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Tristar Global Infrastructure Unallocated BB 40 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 16.5 Affirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.18 crore) Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 120 Affirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based (Proposed) BBB- 5.8 Assigned Ushakiron Movies Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt CC facility B- 20 Assigned Ltd Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt TL B- 92.5 Assigned Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ - Reaffirmed Distribution Co. 