Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd FB A2+ 2335 Assigned
Aarti Drugs Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 1740 Assigned
Arex Industries Ltd ST non-FB: BG A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Associated Electricals (Gzb) NFBL A4 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Non - FB Fac A4 2450 Assigned
(P) Ltd
British Scaffolding FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
British Scaffolding Non FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
Bsl Engineering Services Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bsl Scaffolding Ltd NFBL- BG A4+ 80 Revised from
A3
Dinesh Alloys And Engineers NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non-FB limits D 73 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd BG/LOC A4+ 60 Assigned
Keventer Agro Ltd Non-FBL A3 110 Reaffirmed
Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt ST, Non-FBL - BG A3 125 Assigned
Ltd
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 3.5 Crore)
Neha Ceramic Industries BG A4 13 Assigned
Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd LOC A4 450 Reaffirmed
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 252 Reaffirmed
R. Jaykumar & Company FBL (FCBD/PSDL) A4 65 Reaffirmed
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd non-FB Bk Fac A2+ 7000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 420 crore)
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - LOC* A4 75.4 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - BG A4 5 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - LOC A4 5 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL - CCF A4 3.1 Suspended
Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL A4 50 Suspended
Sloka Power Systems LOC A4+ 70 Upgraded from
A4
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Fac A4+ 101.8 Suspended
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 28.5 Suspended
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd PSR Fac A4+ 2 Suspended
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 8 Assigned
Tristar Global Infrastructure NFBL A4 290 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4+
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 55 Affirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.55 crore)
Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 17.7 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd TL BBB+ 1320 Assigned
Aarti Drugs Ltd CC BBB+ 105 Assigned
Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: TL BB+ 102 Reaffirmed
Arex Industries Ltd LT FB: CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Associated Electricals (Gzb) FBL BB- 28.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - PC/FBD/FCBD BB 60 Assigned
Aurora Apparel Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 65 Assigned
Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Ltd LT FB Fac B 83.6 Assigned
Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd Ltd LT Non FB Fac B 66.4 Assigned
Bartaman Pvt Ltd CC A- 87.5 Reaffirmed
Bhalaria Metal Forming LT FBL BB 40 Assigned
Bhalaria Metal Forming Unallocated Limits BB / 32.5 Assigned
A4+
Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro FB Fac BB 740 Upgraded from
(P) Ltd B+
(enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC B- 61 Revised from
B
Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 39 Revised from
B
British Scaffolding FBL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
British Scaffolding Non FBL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
International Ltd
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC BB 34.5 Assigned
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd TL BB 31.2 Assigned
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd BG BB 2 Assigned
Bsl Engineering Services Ltd FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bsl Scaffolding Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Revised from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs. 14.0 crore)
Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5000* Assigned
*includes unallocated limits of Rs. 5.4 crore
Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 500 Assigned
Citifinancial Consumer Finance NCD AA 1500 Withdrawn
India Ltd
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Long-TL D 322 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB limits D 240 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dinesh Alloys And Engineers FBL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dsr Steel Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ecocat (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac 280 Suspended
BBB-/
A3
Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 1350 Withdrawn
Ltd
Food Corporation Of India NCDs AAA 50000 Assigned
(SO)
Greta Energy Ltd LT, TL BB- 500 Revised from
BB
Hansraj Memorial Education FBL- Overdraft B+ 95 Assigned
Society
Hansraj Memorial Education FBL- TL B+ 245 Assigned
Society
Hiraman Developers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Assigned
Ideal Ice Cream TL BB 17.1 Upgraded from
B+
Ideal Ice Cream FB Fac BB 20 Upgraded from
B+
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) TL BB 259 Assigned
Ltd
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) FB and Non-FBL BB / 7170 Assigned
Ltd A4
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Proposed Limits BB / 971 Assigned
Ltd A4
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt TL D 378.9 Assigned
Ltd
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt FBL D 16.7 Assigned
Ltd
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt NFBL D 14.4 Assigned
Ltd
Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 110 Assigned
Keventer Agro Ltd TL BBB- 532.9 Reaffirmed
Keventer Agro Ltd FBL BBB- 917.5 Reaffirmed
Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt LT, FBL - CC BBB- 12.5 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD AAA 3500 Assigned
(SO)
Meditech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 102.5 Suspended
A4
Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd TL B 6.7 Upgraded from
B-
Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd LT FBL B 200 Upgraded from
B-
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd TL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed
(earlier outstanding of Rs. 5.18crore)
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.75 Crore)
Myk Spinning Industries Ltd Fund based (Proposed) BB+ 130.3 Assigned
Neha Ceramic Industries CC Limits B+ 40 Assigned
Neha Ceramic Industries TL B+ 24.9 Assigned
Neha Ceramic Industries Unallocated B+ / 12.1 Assigned
A4
Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd TL BB 2550 Reaffirmed
Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd Proposed Limits - CC BB 394 Reaffirmed
Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd BG BB 250 Reaffirmed
Nsl Krishnaveni Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 456 Reaffirmed
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL BBB- 318.5 Reaffirmed
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based (proposed) BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 55 crore)
Rajalaxmi Education Trust LT - TL C+ 210 Assigned
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 55 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 100 Suspended
Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL BB 200 Suspended
Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd TL BB 61.4 Suspended
Sloka Power Systems CC BB 70 Upgraded from
BB-
Sloka Power Systems Unallocated Limits BB / 10 Upgraded from
A4+ BB- /
A4
Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 40 Assigned
The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd CC BB+ 52 Assigned
Tristar Global Infrastructure FBL BB 170 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
Tristar Global Infrastructure Unallocated BB 40 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 16.5 Affirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.18 crore)
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 120 Affirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based (Proposed) BBB- 5.8 Assigned
Ushakiron Movies Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt CC facility B- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt TL B- 92.5 Assigned
Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Distribution Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ - Reaffirmed
Distribution Co. Ltd
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
