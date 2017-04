Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of 28, 29 & 30 March 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aar Vee Enterprises Non FB Limits A4 100 Assigned Alembic Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 50 Assigned Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt ST, non- fund based A4 10 Assigned Ltd Apex Drugs And Intermediates ST Bk Fac A3 350 Suspended Ltd Atlantis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Short- term, non-fund A4 30 Assigned based Bk Fac Bas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 3 Assigned Bharat Electronics Ltd NFBL A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1600.00cr) Bharat Electronics Ltd ST Debt (CP/ICD) A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Bons Light Pvt Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 3B' - Assigned projects Cbc Fashions (Asia) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.00cr) Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST FB Fac D 480 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 365 Reaffirmed Commercial Engineers & Body LC/BG A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd Commercial Engineers & Body ST working capital A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd limits Coromandel Agro Products And ST non-FBL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Oils Ltd Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Drs Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A4 25 Suspended Dugar Polymers Ltd NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Durga Processors Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA]A4 6.5 Assigned Durgamba Constructions ST scale-BG A4 15 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 100 Reassigned (reassigned from Rs. 15 crore) Gensol Engineering Pvt Ltd Icra Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST : Non-FBL A4 75 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 235 Upgraded from A4 Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 45 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A2+ - Withdrawn Ltd-Clio Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 A3 - Withdrawn Ltd-Clio Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) Kalra Overseas & Precision ST, fund based A4+ 36 Assigned Engineering Ltd Kalra Overseas & Precision ST, non- fund based A4+ 3 Assigned Engineering Ltd Kanika Texstyles FB Fac A4+ 100 Assigned Kanika Texstyles Non FB Fac A4+ 5 Assigned Kec International Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2A' - Assigned projects. Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00cr) Leo Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Assigned M/S Kantilal Chhotalal ST FBL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed M/S Mahadev Industries Warehouse Receipts A4 50 Assigned (WHR) M/S. King Ice Plant ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 M/S. King Ice Plant ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 32.5 Upgraded from (proposed) A4 Mahasemam Trust MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Maruti Enterprise LOC A4 20 Assigned Mpil Steel Structures Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B - Assigned projects Nikita Papers Ltd NFBL A4 40* Assigned * - Sublimit fund based limits NSL Sugars Ltd ST Loan A4+ 300 Revised from A3 NSL Sugars Ltd LOC A4+ 995 Revised from A3 NSL Sugars Ltd Unallocated NFBL A4+ 1235.6 Revised from A3 Neva Garments Ltd ST: Non-FBL* A3/ 50 Reaffirmed BBB- Reduced from Rs. 5.30 crore/ *Short term non-fund based limits are interchangeable with long term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 3.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as long term facilities, the long term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 5.0 crore Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Pre shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore earlier) Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment A4 150 Reaffirmed Credit (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore earlier) Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Paramount Steel Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 15 Assigned Poonam Roller Flour Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 75 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 3 Revised from D Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 10 Revised from D Rakhecha Securities Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 150 Reaffirmed lines Reecomps Off-grid solar SP 4B - Assigned projects Renaissance Jewellery Ltd Non-FBL A2 120 Reaffirmed (P.Y 10.40 ) Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 60.6 Assigned LOC Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amounts A4 15.4 Assigned Scj Plastics Ltd Non Fund Based A3 160 Assigned Working Capital Limits Shreno Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 150 Assigned Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 0.50 crore) Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 20 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 72.5 Assigned Stallion Telecom Pvt Ltd ST non-fund Bk Fac A4 40 Suspended Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 29 Assigned Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 3 Assigned Surya Textech NFBL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based A2+ 650 Revised from A2 Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based* A2+ 110 Revised from A2 * sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 65.00 crore. Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt ST, non- FB Fac A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd V.C. Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based limit- A4+ 70 Assigned Inventory Funding Voltas Ltd CP A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST: Non-FBL* A4 50 Reaffirmed / BB *Short term non-fund based limits are interchangeable with long term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 1.25 crore and in case the limits are availed as long term facilities, the long term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 5.0 crore Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd ST FB Fac D 21.5 Assigned Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd ST Non FB Fac D 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AAR Vee Enterprises FB Limits B+ 100 Assigned Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd CC B 80 Assigned Aditya Ultra Steel Pvt Ltd TL B 70 Assigned Alapatt Fashion Jewellery FB Fac (LT) B- 55 Assigned Alembic Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 450 Assigned Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -TL B+ 137 Assigned Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -CC B+ 18 Assigned Ltd Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac B+ 95 Assigned Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Assigned Amrapali Sapphire Developers TL BB 1000 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Amrapali Sapphire Developers Unallocated BB 250 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Apex Drugs And Intermediates LT Bk Fac BBB- 616.3 Suspended Ltd Atlantis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Long- term, FB Bk Fac B+ 20 Assigned Balaji Builders Fund Based BB- 50 Assigned Balaji Builders Non Fund Based BB- 50 Assigned Bandhan Microfinance Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AA - Withdrawn D.A. Mar-12 (SO) Bas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 640 Assigned Bhabani Print & Publications TL D 47.1 Assigned Bhabani Print & Publications Non Fund Based D 38.3 Assigned Bhabani Print & Publications CC D 20 Assigned Bharat Electronics Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bitcon India Infrastructure LT -FBL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Bitcon India Infrastructure LT -NFBL BBB- 425 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Cbc Fashions (Asia) Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00cr) Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL Fac D 987.5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd Proposed TL D 126.5 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned Commercial Engineers & Body TL BBB+ 620 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd Commercial Engineers & Body CC BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd Coromandel Agro Products And LT FBL BB+ 199 Reaffirmed Oils Ltd D C Metals FB Limits B 300 Assigned Deepa Developers TL B 84 Assigned Deepa Developers LT FB Fac B 60 Assigned Deepa Developers LT FB Fac (proposed) B 6 Assigned Diamond Footstep Pvt Ltd TL C+ 90 Assigned Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Drs Infratech Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac B 310 Suspended Dugar Polymers Ltd FBL B+ 286 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Dugar Polymers Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 4 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd CC BB 30 Assigned Durga Processors Pvt Ltd TL* BB 112.3 Assigned * Including Buyers' Credit of Rs.0.32 Crores Durgamba Constructions LT scale- CC B 60 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Lines of Credit BBB- 2900 Assigned from Bks (Enhanced from Rs. 235.00 crore) Gem Multicolor Print & Pack Ltd Working Capital Fac B- 45.5 Assigned Gem Multicolor Print & Pack Ltd TL B- 3.5 Assigned Gem Multicolor Print & Pack Ltd Proposed FB Fac B- 6 Assigned Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: TL BB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 4.12 crore Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT: FBL* ICRA]BB- / 215 Reaffirmed A4 *Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 15.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term, fund based and non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 21.50 crore . Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 130.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from17.50cr) Godavari Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 75 Assigned Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A A- 200 Assigned Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 AA- - Withdrawn Ltd -Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO)! ! Conditional rating Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd Open CC B+ 9 Assigned Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credits (PC)* B+ 60 Assigned *Interchange with PCFC/FBD/BRD Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 26 Assigned Hooda Finance & Investment Pvt TL C+ 90 Assigned Ltd Indiabulls Financial Services PTC AA+ 787.8 Assigned Ltd-Innovation Trust Vi Feb 13 (SO)! Jyoti Enterprise CC B 50 Assigned Kalra Overseas & Precision LT, FBL -TL BB+ 142.2 Assigned Engineering Ltd Kanika Texstyles FB Fac (sub-limit) BB 5 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed Fac BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.53cr) Kpr Constructions Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Kpr Constructions Non Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Kpr Constructions Proposed B+ 20 Assigned Leo Timber Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 32 Assigned Leo Timber Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4 Assigned Lila Hospitals Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 54 Assigned Instrument Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 30 Revised from B Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd CC Facility (Proposed) B+ 20 Revised from B Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 94.2 Revised from B Logix Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B+ 2000 Withdrawn M/S Mahadev Industries CC B+ 120 Assigned M/S Mahadev Industries TL B+ 8 Assigned M/S. Alapatt Jewels FB Fac (LT) B 55 Assigned M/S. King Ice Plant LT-FB Fac BB+ 10 Upgraded from BB Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 50 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd Demand Loan WHR B 25 Assigned Mahanagar Realty CC B+ 750 Assigned Maruti Enterprise CC B+ 30 Assigned Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd TL B 6.7 Reaffirmed Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd LT FBL B 260 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Motherson Techno Tools Ltd TL Fac A+ 300 Reaffirmed Motherson Techno Tools Ltd CC Fac* A+ / 50 Reaffirmed A1+ *Interchangeable with FCNR Limits up to an extent of Rs. 5.0 crore and with LC limits up to an extent of Rs. 2.0 crore Neva Garments Ltd LT: TL BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1.86 crore Neva Garments Ltd LT : NFBL BBB- 33 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd LT: FBL* BBB- 240 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore/ *Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 7.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 24.0 crore Nikita Papers Ltd FBL BB- 82.5 Assigned Nikita Papers Ltd TL BB- 37.5 Assigned NSL Sugars Ltd TL BB+ 5585.1 Revised from BBB- NSL Sugars Ltd CC BB+ 1765 Revised from BBB- NSL Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits - BB+ 1035 Revised from TL BBB- NSL Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits - BB+ 855 Revised from CC BBB- Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.60cr) Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Non FB limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.50cr) P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 465 Suspended A4 Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 27.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore earlier) Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore earlier) Paramount Steel Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 75 Assigned Paramount Steel Ltd FB Limits (Over Draft) B+ 5 Assigned Parsewar And Company LT, FBL - CC B+ 93.5 Assigned Pasupati Spinning And Weaving PCD programme D 117.7 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Pasupati Spinning And Weaving NCD programme D 50 Reaffirmed Mills Ltd Pepsu Road Transport FB Limits (Overdraft) B+ 400 Assigned Corporation Petronet Lng Ltd LT bonds programme AA+ 6000 Assigned Pokaran Solaire Energy Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB- 300 Assigned Poonam Roller Flour Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 100 Assigned Poonam Roller Flour Pvt Ltd LT ,FBL - TL BB 60 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 603.8 Revised from D Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 80 Revised from D Rakhecha Securities Ltd Overdraft lines BB 10 Reaffirmed Ranka Jewellers LT, FBL - CC BB 400 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, TL BB 4800 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 260 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.0 crore Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 1461.1 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 225.0 crore Renaissance Jewellery Ltd FBL BBB 2703.5 Reaffirmed (P.Y 234.35 ) RNS Infrastructure Ltd LT scale- Fund Based B+ 500 Revised from CC BB- RNS Infrastructure Ltd LT scale- Non Fund B+ 3622.8 Revised from Based BB- Rp Educational Trust TL BB 97.6 Assigned Rp Educational Trust Unallocated BB 2.4 Assigned Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 117.5 Assigned Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 60.6 Assigned Sanjeevini Medilife Hospital TL D 130 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd LT FBL BB 55 Reaffirmed Scj Plastics Ltd TL BBB 5 Assigned Scj Plastics Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 55 Assigned Capital Limits Sehore Kosmi Tollways Ltd TL BBB 741.8 Assigned Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT, FB Fac B+ 15 Assigned Chandra Instrument Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT/ST, non FB Fac* B+ / 45 Assigned Chandra Instrument A4 * Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 4.5 crore at any point of usage. Shikhar Housing Development FBL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shreno Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 150 Assigned Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 64.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.80 crore) Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd TL BB 57.5 Assigned Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Assigned Sri Sai Teja Agro Industries FB Fac BB 145 Suspended Pvt Ltd Stallion Telecom Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac C 50 Suspended Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd FBL B- 27.5 Assigned Stic-On Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B- 23.5 Assigned Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 150 Assigned Surya Textech FBL BB; 88.5 revised from BB+ Svp Builders (I) Ltd LT FBL BB 540 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 31.00 crore) Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC D 36 Suspended Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL D 51.7 Suspended Swaraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit D 25 Suspended Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* BBB+ 150 Revised from BBB * sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 65.00 crore. Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt LT/ ST, FB Fac BB+/ 25 Assigned/ Ltd A4+ Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 270 Suspended Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT proposed Bk Fac B+ 380 Suspended Udayan Greenfield Developers TL A- 61.7 Upgraded from Ltd BBB+ Reduced from 114.20 Udayan Greenfield Developers Unallocated Limits A- 88.3 Upgraded from Ltd BBB+ Reduced from Rs. 64.70 crore Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 200 Assigned Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd TL D 21 Assigned Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd LT FB Fac D 42 Assigned Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd LT Non FB Fac D 20 Assigned Ultra Drytech Engineering Ltd LT FB Fac(Proposed) D 33 Assigned Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT: TL BB 90 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT: FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Shukla FBL BB+ 60 Upgraded from Constructions Pvt Ltd BB (enhanced from 3.50cr) Vinod Kumar Shukla TL BB+ 64.3 Upgraded from Constructions Pvt Ltd BB (enhanced from 3.00cr) Vinod Kumar Shukla NFBL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Constructions Pvt Ltd BB (enhanced from 4.50cr) Voltas Ltd FBL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd TL AA 300 Reaffirmed Voltas Ltd Non-FBL* AA / 15000 Reaffirmed A1+ * Non Fund Based limit (long term and short term) utilization should not exceed Rs. 1,500 Crore at any point of usage -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)