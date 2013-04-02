Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Diamonds ST FBL A4 225 Reaffirmed Balaji Overseas ST FBL A4 240 assigned Balaji Overseas ST Non-FBL A4 1.2 assigned CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC: FBL A3 50* Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC/PCFC and Gold Loan should not exceed Rs 5.00 crore CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Gold Loan: FBL A3 50* Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC/PCFC and Gold Loan should not exceed Rs 5.00 crore CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd PSC/PSFC: FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Direct Bills: FBL A3 30* Reaffirmed * Total limits utilized under EPC/PCFC and Gold Loan should not exceed Rs 5.00 crore Micromatic Grinding NFBL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Mirae Asset Liquid Fund ST Bond Fund A1+mfs Notice of Withdrawal Mirae Asset Liquid Fund ST Bond Fund A1+mfs Withdrawn Mirae Asset Ultra ST Bond Fund A1+mfs Notice of Withdrawal Mirae Asset Ultra ST Bond Fund A1+mfs Withdrawn Mulberry Silks Ltd FBL - ST A3+ 242 Reaffirmed Mulberry Silks Ltd NFBL - ST A3+ 121 Reaffirmed Shashwat Cables Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 190 Assigned Limits Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL A4 312.5 Revised from A4+ TGS Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Titan Timeproducts Ltd NFBL A1+ 25 Assigned Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd. Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working A1+ 610 Reaffirmed capital Fac VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 30 Reaffirmed VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed York Calltech Pvt Ltd short-TL A4 120 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amcl Machinery Ltd FBL BBB- 60 Reassigned Amcl Machinery Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 300 Reassigned Balaji Overseas LT FBL B 58.8 Assigned Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B 70 Reaffirmed Dhareshwar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B 19 Reaffirmed Eicher Motors Ltd CC Fac AA 90 Reaffirmed Eicher Motors Ltd FB & NFB WC Fac AA 95 Reaffirmed Eicher Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac AA 55 Reaffirmed ETT Ltd TL B+ 728.8 Withdrawn Micromatic Grinding FBL BB 176.4 Upgraded Technologies Ltd from BB- Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL (Incl. Proposed B+ 74.9 Reaffirmed Loans) Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mulberry Silks Ltd TL BBB 10 Assigned Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd FBL BB 250 Suspended Oswal Traders & Travels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 238.2 Suspended Oswal Traders & Travels Pvt Ltd TL B+ 61.8 Suspended Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 50 Assigned Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 15 Assigned Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 35 Assigned Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FBL (proposed) B+ 5 Assigned Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL BB 820 Assigned Sahib Synthetics LT FBL C+ 75 Assigned Satyawati Subodh Fondation TL B- 124.5 Assigned Trust Shashwat Cables Pvt Ltd FBL B- 40 Assigned Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits BB- 30 Assigned Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 325 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Subordinated NCD A+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd TL BB 231.5 Revised from BB+ Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC limits BB 480 Revised from BB+ Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL BB 44 Revised from BB+ Tata Capital Financial NCD programme AA+ 50 Assigned Services Ltd Titan Timeproducts Ltd FBL AA 10 Assigned Universal Steel Discs Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 71.4 Assigned VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working AA 850 Reaffirmed capital Fac VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac AA 165 Reaffirmed VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Unallocated AA 290 Reaffirmed York Calltech Pvt Ltd TL B+ 520 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)