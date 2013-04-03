Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 118 Reaffirmed AG Granites Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 26 Reaffirmed Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Amman Granites Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Auro Mira Bio Energy Madurai ST, Non FB Fac D 50 Assigned Ltd Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt ST, FB Fac D 95* Assigned Ltd *Sub-limit of Term Loans Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt ST, Non FB Fac D 40** Assigned Ltd **Sub-limit of Long term fund based facilities Bhavin Steel Pvt. Ltd. LOC* A4 50 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of cash credit limit of Rs. 8.00 crore Gaurav Impex ST, NFBL A4 40 Assigned Gaurav Impex ST, unallocated A4 40 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 93.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.30 crore) Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 5 Assigned Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd Proposed limits A2+ 6.2 Assigned Ramco Industries Ltd Fund Based/ Non-Fund A1 2350 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Enhanced from Rs. 70 crore Ramco Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1 430 Withdrawn Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST - FBL A1 525 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd NFBL A1 530 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1 150 assigned State Bank Of India Special Bking A1+ 50000 assigned Arrangement (SBA) (SO) Loan Programme Swastik Enterprise BG A4 25 Assigned Vijeta Projects & NFBL A4 1800 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Ltd (enhanced from 125cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 70 Assigned Ag Granites Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 2 Assigned Amman Granites FB Fac BB+ 80 Assigned Amman Granites TL Fac BB+ 54 Assigned Arshit Gems LT/ST, FB Fac* B / 400 Assigned A4 * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 40 crore at any point of usage. Auro Mira Bio Energy Madurai LT, TL D 440 Assigned Ltd Auro Mira Bio Energy Madurai LT, FB Fac D 50 Assigned Ltd Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt LT, TL D 212.5 Assigned Ltd Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt LT, FB Fac D 160 Assigned Ltd Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt LT, Proposed FB Fac D 267.5 Assigned Ltd Bhavin Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 80 Revised from BB- Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL BBB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Overdraft BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A2 A- 331 assigned Corporation Ltd (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A1 AAA 2978.8 assigned Corporation Ltd (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Gaurav Impex LT, FBL B+ 20 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL BBB+ 510.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 88.64 crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 170.00 crore) Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 85 Assigned Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd FBL BBB+ 30 Assigned M L Rice Mill FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Namdhari Rice & General Mills FBL B- 307.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 26.75crore) Ramco Industries Ltd TL / ECBs A- 2650 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 230 crore Ramco Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac A- 1000 Withdrawn S D Rice Mills FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A 2944.4 Assigned Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT - FBL A 788.5 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd Unallocated A 300 Reaffirmed Subabhalaji Spinning Mills TL B 107.6 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - Proposed B 18.8 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac B 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Sugnaneshwara Hydel Power Pvt LT, TL D 447.8 Assigned Ltd Swastik Enterprise CC BB- 35 Assigned Vijeta Projects & Working Capital Limits BB 650 Reaffirmed Infrastructures Ltd (enhanced from 37.5cr) Witty Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B- 30 Assigned Witty Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL B- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)