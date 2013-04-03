Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 118 Reaffirmed
AG Granites Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 26 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Amman Granites Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Auro Mira Bio Energy Madurai ST, Non FB Fac D 50 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt ST, FB Fac D 95* Assigned
Ltd
*Sub-limit of Term Loans
Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt ST, Non FB Fac D 40** Assigned
Ltd
**Sub-limit of Long term fund based facilities
Bhavin Steel Pvt. Ltd. LOC* A4 50 Reaffirmed
* Sub-limit of cash credit limit of Rs. 8.00 crore
Gaurav Impex ST, NFBL A4 40 Assigned
Gaurav Impex ST, unallocated A4 40 Assigned
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 93.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.30 crore)
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 5 Assigned
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd Proposed limits A2+ 6.2 Assigned
Ramco Industries Ltd Fund Based/ Non-Fund A1 2350 Reaffirmed
based Bk Fac
Enhanced from Rs. 70 crore
Ramco Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A1 430 Withdrawn
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST - FBL A1 525 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd NFBL A1 530 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1 150 assigned
State Bank Of India Special Bking A1+ 50000 assigned
Arrangement (SBA) (SO)
Loan Programme
Swastik Enterprise BG A4 25 Assigned
Vijeta Projects & NFBL A4 1800 Reaffirmed
Infrastructures Ltd
(enhanced from 125cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ag Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 70 Assigned
Ag Granites Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 2 Assigned
Amman Granites FB Fac BB+ 80 Assigned
Amman Granites TL Fac BB+ 54 Assigned
Arshit Gems LT/ST, FB Fac* B / 400 Assigned
A4
* Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 40 crore at any point of
usage.
Auro Mira Bio Energy Madurai LT, TL D 440 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Energy Madurai LT, FB Fac D 50 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt LT, TL D 212.5 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt LT, FB Fac D 160 Assigned
Ltd
Auro Mira Bio Power India Pvt LT, Proposed FB Fac D 267.5 Assigned
Ltd
Bhavin Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 80 Revised from
BB-
Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL BBB- 58.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Overdraft BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A2 A- 331 assigned
Corporation Ltd (SO)!
! Indicates that the rating is conditional
Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A1 AAA 2978.8 assigned
Corporation Ltd (SO)!
! Indicates that the rating is conditional
Gaurav Impex LT, FBL B+ 20 Assigned
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL BBB+ 510.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 88.64 crore)
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 170.00 crore)
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 85 Assigned
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd FBL BBB+ 30 Assigned
M L Rice Mill FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore)
Namdhari Rice & General Mills FBL B- 307.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 26.75crore)
Ramco Industries Ltd TL / ECBs A- 2650 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 230 crore
Ramco Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac A- 1000 Withdrawn
S D Rice Mills FBL B 70 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A 2944.4 Assigned
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT - FBL A 788.5 Reaffirmed
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd Unallocated A 300 Reaffirmed
Subabhalaji Spinning Mills TL B 107.6 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - Proposed B 18.8 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac B 30 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Sugnaneshwara Hydel Power Pvt LT, TL D 447.8 Assigned
Ltd
Swastik Enterprise CC BB- 35 Assigned
Vijeta Projects & Working Capital Limits BB 650 Reaffirmed
Infrastructures Ltd
(enhanced from 37.5cr)
Witty Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B- 30 Assigned
Witty Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL B- 50 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
