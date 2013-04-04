Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABNL Investment Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Classy Investments Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60.4 Assigned Dev Rubbers Factory (P) Ltd Unallocated A4 7.7 assigned GPI Textiles Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 100 Reaffirmed Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 80 revised from (SO) A1+(SO) Jain Distillery BG A4+ 10 Assigned Karvy Stock Broking Ltd CP programme (backed A1+ 1500 Assigned by standby letter (SO) from HDFC Bk) (enhanced from 100cr) Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST: Bills Discounting A3+ 20 Assigned Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST: LOC A3+ 155 Assigned Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST: BG A3+ 40 Assigned Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd ST, Import LOC/ A4 130 Assigned Buyers' Credit Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd ST, Proposed Fac A4 200 Assigned Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 10 Assigned Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd Fund based ST limits@ A1+ 160 Reaffirmed @Limits are interchangeable but total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 16 crore Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC A4 35 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arattukulam Developers TL BB 200 Assigned Classy Investments Pvt Ltd CC limits B 17.5 Assigned Classy Investments Pvt Ltd Untied limits B/ 2.1 Assigned A4 Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL B 178.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore) Dev Rubbers Factory (P) Ltd TL B+ 30.1 Assigned Dev Rubbers Factory (P) Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A A(SO)! 225.2 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore) Emmvee Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 111.5 Upgraded from / A3 BB+ / A4+ (reduced from Rs. 13.51 crore) GIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 45000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 3,500 crore) GPI Textiles Ltd LT: FBL D 60 Reaffirmed Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd Fund based working A+ 377 Reaffirmed capital Fac (SO) enhanced from 14.05cr Jain Distillery CC Fac BB 60 Assigned Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LT Fund based: CC BBB 165 Assigned Facility Kusum Metals Pvt Ltd LT, CC BB- 10 Assigned Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned Legend Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 70 Assigned Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 60 Assigned Nandan Sales Corporation working capital Fac BB- 60 Suspended Narmada Clean Tech Ltd TL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 27.00 crore) Narmada Clean Tech Ltd CC BBB- 25 Assigned Ravindra Rice & General Mills FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sai-Laxmi Texofab LT FBL B 55.7 Revised from B+ Sai-Laxmi Texofab Unallocated Limit B / 8 Reaffirmed A4 SBI Dfhi Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC B 60 Suspended Shree Ram Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - B 10 Suspended CCBD/FBP/FUBD* * Sub limit of Cash Credit Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ / 100*^ Reaffirmed A4+ *total rated limits have been reduced from Rs. 19.1 crore to Rs. 10.0 crore/ ^part of the fund based limits are interchangeable with short term facilities Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd CC AA- 420 Reaffirmed Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd Non-Fund based @ AA- 160 Reaffirmed @Limits are interchangeable but total utilisation should not exceed Rs. 16 crore Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Varun Agro Processing Foods LT-TL B+ 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.