Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Limits A4 10 Reaffirmed Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd Proposed Non Fund A4 300 Assigned Based Working Capital Fac Jay Shiv Agro Industries EPC BG A4 1.5 Assigned Jay Shiv Agro Industries Derivative/Credit A4 2.5 Assigned Exposure Limit Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt Non-FBL A4 70 Assigned Ltd T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd B A4 30 Assigned Transpek Industry Ltd ST Non-FB limits A4 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- First Blue Home Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA - Withdrawn Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Limits B 57.3 Revised from B+ Confident Projects (India) Pvt Fund Based Working BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Capital Dhiraj Foundation TL Fac B- 163 Assigned Ferns Builders & Developers TL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Ferns Icon TL BBB 168.8 Reaffirmed First Blue Home Finance Ltd Bk limits AA 16630 Withdrawn First Blue Home Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 100 Withdrawn First Blue Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA 2250 Withdrawn Programme Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd Proposed TL B- 107.4 Assigned Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd Proposed Fund Based B- 400 Assigned Working Capital Fac Jay Shiv Agro Industries TL B- 49.3 Assigned Jay Shiv Agro Industries CC B- 90 Assigned John Galt International Long- term, FB Bk Fac BB+ 20 Assigned John Galt International Long- term, non-fund BB+ 40 Assigned based Bk Fac Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 103.6 Assigned P.R. Nayak Associates Non Fund Based - 175 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) P.R. Nayak Associates Fund Based Working BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Capital Limits (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Rajita Cotton Mills FBL B 70 Assigned Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt FBL BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Shankar Rice Mill CC B 70 Assigned Shankar Rice Mill TL B 1.5 Assigned Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt FB Limits - TL D 226 Assigned Ltd Soman And Associates LT, FBL (Working B+ 55 Assigned Capital Finance) Soman And Associates Unallocated, LT/ST B+/ 95 Assigned limits A4 T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 580 Assigned Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac - CC B 50 Assigned Transpek Industry Ltd LT FB limits BB 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)