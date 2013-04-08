Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Resurfacing Of Road BG Limits A4+ 96 Assigned Agency Pvt Ltd Birla Sunlife Asset Management Birla Cash Plus Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Chandri Paper And Allied ST: NFBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Choice Solutions Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Cms Traffic Systems Ltd Non -FBL (LC) A4 20 Reaffirmed Cyberoam Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 200 Assigned Evergreen Boardlam Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned Flexatherm Expanllow Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Assigned Flexatherm Expanllow Pvt Ltd BG A4 25 Assigned Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 60 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp LOC (sub-limit of TL) A4 75.5 Reaffirmed Gopal Glass Works Ltd NFB - LOC/BG A4+ 40 Suspended Gopal Glass Works Ltd Non Fund Based - A4+ 3 Suspended Credit Exposure Limit Green World International Pvt BG A4 10.8 Assigned Ltd Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd ST FB Fac A2 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infraproject Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hll Lifecare Ltd ST Non fund based A1 2200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.0) Kadvani Forge Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 4.2 Suspended (Inland) Klenepaks Ltd ST- Non Fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed Nac Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 250 Assigned Netra Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 400 Assigned Limit Newage Fire Protection Fund based - FBP/UFBP A4 12 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - PC* A4 10 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd *Pc sublimit of FBP/UFBP Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - LC A4 20 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - BG A4 3.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 74.8 Downgraded from A4+ Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL* A4 40 Assigned *sub limit of cash credit R P Infosystems Ltd non fund based A2+ 250 Suspended R P Infosystems Ltd ST non fund based Bk A2+ 1250 Assigned Fac Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - ST A1+ 5180 Reaffirmed Rajshree Hospital And Research ST - FBL D 10 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt. Ltd. Redington (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 4220 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL A4 260 Revised from D Seto Teknolog Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 22.5 Assigned Shri Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based - A4 30 Reaffirmed LOC Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 55 Assigned LOC Fac Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Non Fund Based A4 0.1 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 300 Assigned Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL - Forward A4 6 Assigned Contract Sun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt LC/BG Limits A4 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Surya Shakti (India) Pvt. L off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd FBL A4 - Reaffirmed The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.10 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Agro Foods FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Aditya Agro Foods TL B 16.4 Reaffirmed Aditya Agro Foods Unallocated B 13.6 Reaffirmed Anurag Resort Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 130 Suspended Asian Resurfacing Of Road Working Capital Limits BB+ 5 Assigned Agency Pvt Ltd Atpac Industries FB Limits BB+ 80 Assigned Avni Steels FBL B 59.5 Assigned Bajaj Capital Ltd LT Bk Limits BBB 250 Reaffirmed Birla Sunlife Asset Management Birla Floating Rate - AAA+ - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd ST plan mfs Birla Sunlife Asset Management Birla Floating Rate - AAA+ - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd LT plan mfs Brandhouse Retails Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) B- 1100 Revised from B+ Chandri Paper And Allied LT: FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Choice Solutions Ltd FB Fac BB 100 Downgraded from BB+ Choice Solutions Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BB 20 Downgraded from BB+ Classic Cotton Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 135 Reaffirmed Classic Cotton Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 7.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.61 Crore) Cms Computers Ltd Fund Based (CC) BB 65 Reaffirmed Cms Computers Ltd Non Fund Based (BG/LC) BB 567.5 Reaffirmed Cms Traffic Systems Ltd FBL (CC) BB 35 Reaffirmed Cms Traffic Systems Ltd Non -FBL (BG)* BB 30 Reaffirmed (Stable) / A4 *Rated on both scales Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft BBB 250 Reaffirmed Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4872.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 574.00 crore) Cyberoam Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL A 100 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd CC D 85 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd TL D 3 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit D 90 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd FOBNLC D 35 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd BG D 5 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LOC D 95 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 37 Assigned Evergreen Boardlam Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 185.5 Assigned Flexatherm Expanllow Pvt Ltd TL B+ 19 Assigned Flexatherm Expanllow Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned G. M. Rao Cottons Pvt Ltd CC B- 250 Revised from B+ Gandhi Enterprises LT/ST, FB Fac* BB 509.5 Reaffirmed /Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 50.91 crore)* Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 50.95 crore at any point of usage. Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 60 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 129.5 Reaffirmed Gmr Solvents CC B- 150 Revised from B Gopal Glass Works Ltd Fund Based - CC BB+ 105 Suspended Gopal Glass Works Ltd Fund Based - TL BB+ 130.4 Suspended Gopal Glass Works Ltd Fund Based - Stand by BB+ 20 Suspended Line of Credit Green World International Pvt TL B 68 Assigned Ltd Green World International Pvt CC B 22 Assigned Ltd Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 361.3 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infraproject Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BBB- 750 Assigned Corporation Ltd Highstreet Cruises & TL BBB 530 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Hind Glass Industries FBL B 95 Assigned Hll Lifecare Ltd LT: TL A 909 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.0) Hll Lifecare Ltd LT: FB Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.0) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A 883.7 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 559.3 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 32.1 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 104.1 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ 75.2 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 400 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ 560.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B- 53.5 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B+ 47.9 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 B+ 51.4 Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B+ 54 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows J. J. Constructions LT, FBL -TL B 150 Assigned Jalan Jodhawat Properties LT, FBL -TL B 50 Assigned K K Duplex & Paper Mills (P) FBL B+ 32.5 Assigned Ltd K K Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL B+ 95 Assigned Ltd K K Duplex & Paper Mills (P) NFBL B+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd K.P.N Textile Mills Ltd TL C 86.9 Suspended K.P.N Textile Mills Ltd FB Fac C 40 Suspended K.P.N Textile Mills Ltd NFB Fac C 18.2 Suspended Kadvani Forge Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 220 Suspended Kadvani Forge Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 54.6 Suspended Keltech Energies Ltd Fund Based BBB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.5 crore) Keltech Energies Ltd Non Fund Based BBB 300 Reaffirmed Khosla International FBL B 290 Assigned Klenepaks Ltd LT- Fund based BB 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Oils & Proteins Pvt Ltd CC D 150 Assigned Krishna Oils & Proteins Pvt Ltd TL D 40.5 Assigned Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FBL B+ 100 Assigned Industries Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80.5 Assigned Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 3.5 Assigned Matushree Real Estate Fund Based B+ 92.5 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Mela Singh Memorial FBL B+ 90 Assigned Educational Trust Mr Lakshman (Sole TL B 150 Reaffirmed Proprietorship) Nac Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 50 Assigned Nac Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 650 Assigned Navayuga Bengalooru Tollways Bk limits BB+ 5390 Suspended Pvt Ltd New Bharat Rice Mills FBL B 340 Assigned Newage Fire Protection Fund based - TL BB 65 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - CC BB 48 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB 28.8 Downgraded TL from BB Reduced from Rs. 3.59 crore Osl Prestige Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 6.4 Downgraded from BB Reduced from Rs. 1.48 crore Padma Gems LT/ST, FB Fac* BB+ / 200 Assigned A4+ * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 20 crore at any point of usage. Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B 55 Assigned Piccadily Holiday Resorts Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 210 Revised from BBB R P Infosystems Ltd fund based A- 3500 Suspended Rajshree Hospital And Research LT - FBL D 155.5 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt. Ltd. Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - LT AA- 7724 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - LT AA- 376 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Divine CA AA+ 502.2 Assigned Securitisation Series (SO)! I Trust 2013 PTC Series A Religare Finvest Ltd Divine CV A- 27.1 Assigned Securitisation Series (SO)! I Trust 2013 PTC Series B Religare Finvest Ltd Divine CA AA 567.3 Assigned Securitisation Series (SO)! A Trust 2013 PTC Series A Religare Finvest Ltd Divine CV AAA 514.1 Assigned Securitisation Series (SO)! I Trust 2013 PTC Series A Religare Finvest Ltd Divine CA BBB 29.9 Assigned Securitisation Series (SO)! A Trust 2013 PTC Series B Religare Finvest Ltd Divine CA BBB+ 26.4 Assigned Securitisation Series (SO)! I Trust 2013 PTC Series B Religare Finvest Ltd(Divine PTC Series B A- 77.8 Assigned Lap Securitisation Series I (SO) Trust 2013) Religare Finvest Ltd(Divine PTC Series A AAA 1478.1 Assigned Lap Securitisation Series I (SO) Trust 2013) Religare Finvest Ltd(Divine PTC Series A AA 1219.5 Assigned Lap Securitisation Series Ii (SO) Trust 2013) Religare Finvest Ltd(Divine PTC Series B BBB- 64.2 Assigned Lap Securitisation Series Ii (SO) Trust 2013) Religare Finvest Ltd(Divine PTC Series A AA+ 902.4 Assigned Loan Securitisation Series I (SO) Trust 2013) Religare Finvest Ltd(Divine PTC Series B BBB 47.5 Assigned Loan Securitisation Series I (SO) Trust 2013) Riddhi Siddhi Infraprojects TL D 350 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sai Venkata Agro Industries CC C 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd TL C+ 100 Revised from D Seto Teknolog Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5 Assigned Seto Teknolog Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Assigned Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8.5123 Assigned Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 54.75 Assigned Shri Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 98.8 Reaffirmed (proposed) Shri Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 120 Reaffirmed Smt. Rukmanrani Education LT, FBL - TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Foundations Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B 40 Suspended Sri Balaji Agro Industries CC C 60 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated limits B+/ 57 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill A4 Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & FBL B+ 92.9 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi FBL B+ 55 Assigned Raw & Boiled Rice Trading Company Sri Ramalingeswara Rice Mill FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Ramalingeswara Rice Mill Unallocated B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills CC B 100 Assigned Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills TL B 15 Assigned Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 155 Assigned Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23.5 Assigned Sss Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG BB- 1.5 Assigned Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 40 Assigned Sun Nirman Infrastructure Pvt Working Capital Limits B- 70 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 64.3 Reaffirmed Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL B - Reaffirmed The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB- 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.44 crore) The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd FB Fac BB- 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 21.00 crore) The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Proposed limits BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.78 crore) V.S. V.S. Selvamaligai FB Fac-CC BB+ 100 Assigned Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 700 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 300 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 451.2 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Unallocated BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed Vishala India Commercial TL BB+ 943.7 upgraded from Developers Pvt Ltd BB Wave Distilleries And FBL BB- 1140 Reaffirmed Breweries Ltd 