Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based LOC A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Limits** **- Letter of Credit have sub-limit of Buyer's Credit for Rs. 6.00 Cr. Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based BG A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Limits H. D. Enterprises BG A4+ 250 Revised from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore) Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST non-FBL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Religare Housing Development ST Debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Saraswati Enterprise Import LOC A4 180 Assigned SPA Heights Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL- LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed Limited TVS Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1 1000 Reaffirmed TVS Logistics Services Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd NFBL A3 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Allianz General CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Bharti Research & Breeding Farm TL B 135.9 Assigned Bharti Research & Breeding Farm CC B 65.9 Assigned Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Fund Based CC BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits* (reduced from Rs. 10.25 crores) * CC limits have sub-limit of PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD of Rs. 3.00 crore rated on the short term scale; these long term facilities include Rs. 2.25 crore of proposed term loan facility which was rated earlier although the same has not been availed by the company and hence not rated Davender Feeds India (P) Ltd TL B 49.5 Assigned Davender Feeds India (P) Ltd CC B 50 Assigned H. D. Enterprises CC Facility BB+ 75 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Assigned Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 100 Assigned Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT FB limits A+ 570 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT non-FBL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangalore Sez Ltd LT TL BBB+ 7000 Assigned Prabha Engineers LT FBL - TL B+ 25 Assigned Prabha Engineers LT FBL - CC B+ 25 Assigned Prakash Industrial Corporation LT Fund Based B 99 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial Corporation LT Non Fund Based B 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial Corporation Untied Limits B 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rank Silicon And Industries FBL B+ 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB-) Religare Housing Development LT Bk Limits A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Royal Beverages Pvt. Ltd. FBL-CC BB- 800 Assigned Salasar Balaji Industries FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Saraswati Enterprise CC B 30 Assigned Seeco Enterprises Pvt. Ltd FBL-TL B+ 60 Assigned Seeco Enterprises Pvt. Ltd FBL-CC B+ 10 Assigned Shreeji Construction CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction BG BB- 110 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction Untied Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed SPA Heights Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC* B 30 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit SPA Heights Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit** B / 30 Reaffirmed A4 ** Rated on both long term and short term scales Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Export packing credit BB- 50 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills TL BB- 188 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills BG BB- 22 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd / A4 Sreevasa Spinners Ltd TL B- 350 Assigned Sreevasa Spinners Ltd CC (Unallocated) B- 150 Assigned Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Export packing credit BB- 150 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech BG BB- 30 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd / A4 TVS Logistics Services Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 400 Reaffirmed Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 1000 Assigned Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B+ 250 Assigned Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills FB Fac B+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Non - FB Fac B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd FBL BBB- 78 Reaffirmed Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd TL BBB- 26.6 Reaffirmed Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB- 42.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)