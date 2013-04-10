Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non fund based LOC A4 45 Suspended and BG Fac Electro Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed /Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 CR) M/S. Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Nirav Gems NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned Prakash Distributors NFBL A4 76.6 Assigned Prakash Distributors Unallocated Bk Limits A4 48.4 Assigned Premier India Bearings Ltd LOC * A3 20 Assigned *Sub limit of cash credit limit Sundar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 60.5 Assigned Zkl Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.6 Assigned Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 90 Assigned Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 47.4 Assigned Achal Industries TL BB- 11.5 Assigned Achal Industries LT FBL BB- 140 Assigned Achal Industries Proposed Limits BB- 28.5 Assigned Arihant Prakashan FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 8.0 crore Arihant Publications (India) FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore Bhaskar Housing Development Co LT fund based BBB- 350 Reaffirmed P Ltd D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 175 Suspended capital Fac Electro Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed /Assigned (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Geeta Educational Trust FBL BB- 150 Assigned M/S. Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20.64 crore) M/S. Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac BBB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 11. 36 crore) Narayan Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 11.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.30 crore earlier) Nirav Gems FBL BB+ / 250 Reaffirmed A4+ /Assigned Prakash Distributors FBL B- 15 Assigned Premier India Bearings Ltd CC Limit BBB- 60 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 90 Revised from B Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ / 10 Assigned A4 Sundar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 9.5 Assigned Sundar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac B+ / 30 Assigned A4 Vks Projects Ltd FBL BB+ 400 Upgraded from BB (Enhanced from 19.00 ), Zenith Engineering Corporation FBL - CC BB 52 Assigned Zenith Engineering Corporation NFBL - Letter of BB 60 Assigned Guarantee Zkl Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd CC Limit* BB+ 50 Assigned *Sub limit of letter of credit facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)