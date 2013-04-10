US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non fund based LOC A4 45 Suspended and BG Fac Electro Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed /Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 CR) M/S. Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Nirav Gems NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned Prakash Distributors NFBL A4 76.6 Assigned Prakash Distributors Unallocated Bk Limits A4 48.4 Assigned Premier India Bearings Ltd LOC * A3 20 Assigned *Sub limit of cash credit limit Sundar Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 60.5 Assigned Zkl Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.6 Assigned Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 90 Assigned Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 47.4 Assigned Achal Industries TL BB- 11.5 Assigned Achal Industries LT FBL BB- 140 Assigned Achal Industries Proposed Limits BB- 28.5 Assigned Arihant Prakashan FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 8.0 crore Arihant Publications (India) FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore Bhaskar Housing Development Co LT fund based BBB- 350 Reaffirmed P Ltd D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 175 Suspended capital Fac Electro Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed /Assigned (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Geeta Educational Trust FBL BB- 150 Assigned M/S. Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20.64 crore) M/S. Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac BBB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 11. 36 crore) Narayan Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 11.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.30 crore earlier) Nirav Gems FBL BB+ / 250 Reaffirmed A4+ /Assigned Prakash Distributors FBL B- 15 Assigned Premier India Bearings Ltd CC Limit BBB- 60 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 90 Revised from B Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ / 10 Assigned A4 Sundar Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 9.5 Assigned Sundar Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac B+ / 30 Assigned A4 Vks Projects Ltd FBL BB+ 400 Upgraded from BB (Enhanced from 19.00 ), Zenith Engineering Corporation FBL - CC BB 52 Assigned Zenith Engineering Corporation NFBL - Letter of BB 60 Assigned Guarantee Zkl Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd CC Limit* BB+ 50 Assigned *Sub limit of letter of credit facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)