Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 230.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore) Ankit International Non-FB limits A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Api Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 30 Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Natural Products Ltd FB Fac A1 510 Reaffirmed Avt Natural Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 138.7 Reaffirmed Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A2 35 Assigned Ltd Cmc Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST loans A1 150 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST Bk Limits A1 250 Reaffirmed Energy Devices off-grid solar SP 3C * - Assigned projects Enfield Solar Energy Ltd Fund Based D^ 203 Revised Sub-Limits** from A4 ** Sub limit of long term fund based limits/ ^Rating Suspended Enfield Solar Energy Ltd Forward Contract Limit D^ 13.5 Revised from ^Rating Suspended A4 Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 200 Assigned Harishkanda Timber Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 8 Assigned Harishkanda Timber Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd CP/STD programme A1+ 2250 Withdrawn Jinvik Export Pvt Ltd ST fund based-EPC A4 70 Reaffirmed Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill FB Fac A4 10.5 Assigned Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Krishna Constructions Co. BG A4 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) M/S. Carona Knit Wear ST - FB Fac A4+ 89 Assigned M/S. Carona Knit Wear ST - Proposed Fac A4+ 6.2 Assigned Mars Construction Non-FBL (BG) A4 20 Reaffirmed Meshco Steels ST non-fund based A4+ 140 Reaffirmed facility (reduced from Rs. 26.00 crore) Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 243 Reaffirmed Nahar Capital And Financial ST Debt/ CP Programme A1 250 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Oriental Sales Corporation BG A4 240 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Assigned Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC / BG A2+ 405 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Oil Mill Export packing credit A4 30^ Assigned ^sublimit of cash credit Raghuvir Oil Mill Credit Exposure Limit A4 2 Assigned Saurashtra Medical Centre LOC A4 130.5 Reaffirmed Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt DAUE* A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd *Drawing against Un-cleared Effects (uncleared cheques) Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd non-FBL A4 7.5 Suspended Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill FB Fac A4 5.5 Assigned Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill Non FB Fac A4 55 Assigned Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Sudeep Pharma Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A3 0.5 Reaffirmed The Canara Workshops Ltd NFBL A4 16 Reaffirmed Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - BG A4 1 Suspended Universal Power Products NFBL A2 80 Revised from A3+ Veeraj Construction ST ,NFBL - TL A4 45 Assigned Vijay Exports ST, fund based A4+ 70 Assigned working capital Fac* LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Retail Venture Pvt Ltd FB limits, B+ 74 Upgraded from B- Aercon India TL B+ 55 Assigned Aercon India CC B+ 10 Assigned Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.03 crore) All India Arya Samajis Society FBL- TL BB+ 200 Assigned For Higher & Technical Education Ankit International FB limits, BB 35 Reaffirmed Api Associates Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 70 Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL Fac BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Natural Products Ltd TL facility A- 37.9 Reaffirmed Bbf Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac D 818.6 Suspended Bharti Infratel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt LT scale FBL BBB+ 65 Assigned Ltd Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- 120 Assigned Cmc Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd LT Non-FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Coirfoam (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 60 Assigned Dharampal Satyapal Ltd FBL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd TL* A+ 6400 Reaffirmed * including unallocated amount of Rs. 194.41 crore Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NCDs A+ 500 Reaffirmed Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A 2390 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 260 crore) Dlf Commercial Developers Ltd Bk lines A (SO) 690 Withdrawn Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 230 crore) Dlf Info City Developers Bk lines A (SO) 2320 Withdrawn (Chennai) Ltd Dlf Ltd NCD Programme A 40000 Reaffirmed Dlf Ltd FB Fac A 111180 Reaffirmed (increased from11,056cr) Dlf Ltd Non-FB Fac A 16360 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,776cr) Enfield Solar Energy Ltd TL D^ 411.5 Revised from BB- ^Rating Suspended Enfield Solar Energy Ltd FBL D^ 337.5 Revised from BB- ^Rating Suspended Enfield Solar Energy Ltd NFBL* D^ 96 Revised from BB- / A4 *The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale/ ^Rating Suspended Essvy Constructions India Pvt. FBL BB 60 Assigned Ltd Essvy Constructions India Pvt. Non- FBL BB 60 Assigned Ltd Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd TL A- 816.7 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd FBL A- 1500 Assigned Kashmira Trader LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 32.5 Assigned Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B 97.5 Assigned Kpr Industries (India) Ltd TL BB- 4500 Revised Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 450 Revised A4 Krishna Constructions Co. CC BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Krishna Constructions Co. TL BB- 1 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs. 0.29 crore) Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL A 3620 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 390 crore) M/S Veer Hatcheries FBL-TL B 53.7 Assigned M/S Veer Hatcheries FBL-CC B 44 Assigned M/S. Carona Knit Wear TL Fac BB+ 29.1 Assigned M/S. Carona Knit Wear LT - FB Fac BB+ 7.5 Assigned Maharashtra Academy Of TL A- 900 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac (Overdraft) A- 550 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research Manorama Ropes India Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 50 Assigned capital Fac Mars Construction FBL (TL) B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mars Construction FBL (CC) B+ 50 Reaffirmed Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd FBL BB 20 Suspended Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB 80 Suspended Meshco Steels LT fund based facility BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Meshco Steels Proposed Fac* BB+ / 120 Reaffirmed A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Microtek International Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Mukand Engineers Ltd FB Fac B 200 Revised from BB- Mukand Engineers Ltd non-FB Bk Fac B 650 Reaffirmed Oriental Sales Corporation CC Fac B+ 20 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit B 14 Assigned Panache Aluminium Extrusions TL B- 126.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions FB Limits B- 86.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions Non-FBL B- 4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions LT Unallocated Limits B- 112.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* A+ / 90 Revised Pvt Ltd A1+ from A / A1 * Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Limits Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL A+ / 1160 Revised Pvt Ltd A1+ from A / A1 Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 512.5 Reaffirmed Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 505 Reaffirmed Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 350 Suspended Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed Limits BB 500 Suspended / A4 Radhe Krishna Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 55 Assigned Raghuvir Oil Mill CC B+ 45 Assigned Rkc Infrabuilt (Savli Halol) TL BB+ 366 Assigned Road Projects Pvt Ltd Sakk Collections Ltd LT FBL D 250 Assigned Saurashtra Medical Centre Overdraft BB- 20 Reaffirmed Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 60 Revised from BB+ Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 20 Revised from BB+ Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt CC B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 139.1 Suspended Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB 50 Suspended Smt. Tarawanti Educational LT FBL B- 95.9 Assigned Trust Smt. Tarawanti Educational Unallocated B- 10.6 Assigned Trust Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries FB Fac BB- 10 Assigned Sudeep Pharma Ltd Fund Based- CC BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Sudeep Pharma Ltd Fund Based- TL BBB- 29.1 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Cv Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn D.A. Feb-09 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Cv Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn D.A. Mar-08 (SO) Surabhi Agrico Pvt Ltd TL B 70 Assigned T A Pai Management Institute FB Fac- TL BB- 375.1* Reaffirmed * Reduced from Rs.41.50 crore Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt LT-TL B+ 43 Assigned Ltd Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt LT-CC B+ 20 Assigned Ltd The Canara Workshops Ltd FBL BB- 84 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory TL B 97.3 Suspended Ltd The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory FBL B 665 Suspended Ltd Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 65 Suspended Tuli Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 165 Suspended Universal Power Products FBL BBB+ 160 Revised from BBB Veeraj Construction LT, FBL - CC B 35 Assigned Vijay Exports LT, FB working BB 75 Assigned capital Fac Vm Procon Pvt Ltd TL BB 270 Assigned Vm Procon Pvt Ltd Bk Overdraft* BB 60 Assigned *sublimit of term loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)