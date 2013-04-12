Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 230.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore) Ankit International Non-FB limits A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Api Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 30 Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Natural Products Ltd FB Fac A1 510 Reaffirmed Avt Natural Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 138.7 Reaffirmed Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A2 35 Assigned Ltd Cmc Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST loans A1 150 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST Bk Limits A1 250 Reaffirmed Energy Devices off-grid solar SP 3C * - Assigned projects Enfield Solar Energy Ltd Fund Based D^ 203 Revised Sub-Limits** from A4 ** Sub limit of long term fund based limits/ ^Rating Suspended Enfield Solar Energy Ltd Forward Contract Limit D^ 13.5 Revised from ^Rating Suspended A4 Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 200 Assigned Harishkanda Timber Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 8 Assigned Harishkanda Timber Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd CP/STD programme A1+ 2250 Withdrawn Jinvik Export Pvt Ltd ST fund based-EPC A4 70 Reaffirmed Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill FB Fac A4 10.5 Assigned Kandasamy & Co Saw Mill Non FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Krishna Constructions Co. BG A4 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) M/S. Carona Knit Wear ST - FB Fac A4+ 89 Assigned M/S. Carona Knit Wear ST - Proposed Fac A4+ 6.2 Assigned Mars Construction Non-FBL (BG) A4 20 Reaffirmed Meshco Steels ST non-fund based A4+ 140 Reaffirmed facility (reduced from Rs. 26.00 crore) Microtek International Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 243 Reaffirmed Nahar Capital And Financial ST Debt/ CP Programme A1 250 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Oriental Sales Corporation BG A4 240 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Assigned Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC / BG A2+ 405 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Oil Mill Export packing credit A4 30^ Assigned ^sublimit of cash credit Raghuvir Oil Mill Credit Exposure Limit A4 2 Assigned Saurashtra Medical Centre LOC A4 130.5 Reaffirmed Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt DAUE* A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd *Drawing against Un-cleared Effects (uncleared cheques) Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd non-FBL A4 7.5 Suspended Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill FB Fac A4 5.5 Assigned Sri Harikrishna Saw Mill Non FB Fac A4 55 Assigned Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Sudeep Pharma Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A3 0.5 Reaffirmed The Canara Workshops Ltd NFBL A4 16 Reaffirmed Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - BG A4 1 Suspended Universal Power Products NFBL A2 80 Revised from A3+ Veeraj Construction ST ,NFBL - TL A4 45 Assigned Vijay Exports ST, fund based A4+ 70 Assigned working capital Fac* LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Retail Venture Pvt Ltd FB limits, B+ 74 Upgraded from B- Aercon India TL B+ 55 Assigned Aercon India CC B+ 10 Assigned Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Strips Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.03 crore) All India Arya Samajis Society FBL- TL BB+ 200 Assigned For Higher & Technical Education Ankit International FB limits, BB 35 Reaffirmed Api Associates Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 70 Reaffirmed Avt Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL Fac BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Avt Natural Products Ltd TL facility A- 37.9 Reaffirmed Bbf Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac D 818.6 Suspended Bharti Infratel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt LT scale FBL BBB+ 65 Assigned Ltd Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- 120 Assigned Cmc Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd LT Non-FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Coirfoam (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 60 Assigned Dharampal Satyapal Ltd FBL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd TL* A+ 6400 Reaffirmed * including unallocated amount of Rs. 194.41 crore Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NCDs A+ 500 Reaffirmed Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A 2390 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 260 crore) Dlf Commercial Developers Ltd Bk lines A (SO) 690 Withdrawn Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 230 crore) Dlf Info City Developers Bk lines A (SO) 2320 Withdrawn (Chennai) Ltd Dlf Ltd NCD Programme A 40000 Reaffirmed Dlf Ltd FB Fac A 111180 Reaffirmed (increased from11,056cr) Dlf Ltd Non-FB Fac A 16360 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,776cr) Enfield Solar Energy Ltd TL D^ 411.5 Revised from BB- ^Rating Suspended Enfield Solar Energy Ltd FBL D^ 337.5 Revised from BB- ^Rating Suspended Enfield Solar Energy Ltd NFBL* D^ 96 Revised from BB- / A4 *The rated limits are interchangeable between short term and long term scale/ ^Rating Suspended Essvy Constructions India Pvt. FBL BB 60 Assigned Ltd Essvy Constructions India Pvt. Non- FBL BB 60 Assigned Ltd Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd TL A- 816.7 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd FBL A- 1500 Assigned Kashmira Trader LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 32.5 Assigned Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding B 97.5 Assigned Kpr Industries (India) Ltd TL BB- 4500 Revised Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 450 Revised A4 Krishna Constructions Co. CC BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Krishna Constructions Co. TL BB- 1 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs. 0.29 crore) Lodhi Property Co. Ltd FBL A 3620 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 390 crore) M/S Veer Hatcheries FBL-TL B 53.7 Assigned M/S Veer Hatcheries FBL-CC B 44 Assigned M/S. Carona Knit Wear TL Fac BB+ 29.1 Assigned M/S. Carona Knit Wear LT - FB Fac BB+ 7.5 Assigned Maharashtra Academy Of TL A- 900 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac (Overdraft) A- 550 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research Manorama Ropes India Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 50 Assigned capital Fac Mars Construction FBL (TL) B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mars Construction FBL (CC) B+ 50 Reaffirmed Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd FBL BB 20 Suspended Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd non-FBL BB 80 Suspended Meshco Steels LT fund based facility BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Meshco Steels Proposed Fac* BB+ / 120 Reaffirmed A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Microtek International Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Mukand Engineers Ltd FB Fac B 200 Revised from BB- Mukand Engineers Ltd non-FB Bk Fac B 650 Reaffirmed Oriental Sales Corporation CC Fac B+ 20 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit B 14 Assigned Panache Aluminium Extrusions TL B- 126.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions FB Limits B- 86.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions Non-FBL B- 4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions LT Unallocated Limits B- 112.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* A+ / 90 Revised Pvt Ltd A1+ from A / A1 * Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Limits Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL A+ / 1160 Revised Pvt Ltd A1+ from A / A1 Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 512.5 Reaffirmed Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 505 Reaffirmed Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 350 Suspended Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed Limits BB 500 Suspended / A4 Radhe Krishna Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 55 Assigned Raghuvir Oil Mill CC B+ 45 Assigned Rkc Infrabuilt (Savli Halol) TL BB+ 366 Assigned Road Projects Pvt Ltd Sakk Collections Ltd LT FBL D 250 Assigned Saurashtra Medical Centre Overdraft BB- 20 Reaffirmed Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 60 Revised from BB+ Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 20 Revised from BB+ Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt CC B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 139.1 Suspended Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB 50 Suspended Smt. Tarawanti Educational LT FBL B- 95.9 Assigned Trust Smt. Tarawanti Educational Unallocated B- 10.6 Assigned Trust Sri Vigneshwara Wood Industries FB Fac BB- 10 Assigned Sudeep Pharma Ltd Fund Based- CC BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Sudeep Pharma Ltd Fund Based- TL BBB- 29.1 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Cv Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn D.A. Feb-09 (SO) Sundaram Finance Ltd Cv Pool Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn D.A. Mar-08 (SO) Surabhi Agrico Pvt Ltd TL B 70 Assigned T A Pai Management Institute FB Fac- TL BB- 375.1* Reaffirmed * Reduced from Rs.41.50 crore Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt LT-TL B+ 43 Assigned Ltd Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt LT-CC B+ 20 Assigned Ltd The Canara Workshops Ltd FBL BB- 84 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory TL B 97.3 Suspended Ltd The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory FBL B 665 Suspended Ltd Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 65 Suspended Tuli Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 165 Suspended Universal Power Products FBL BBB+ 160 Revised from BBB Veeraj Construction LT, FBL - CC B 35 Assigned Vijay Exports LT, FB working BB 75 Assigned capital Fac Vm Procon Pvt Ltd TL BB 270 Assigned Vm Procon Pvt Ltd Bk Overdraft* BB 60 Assigned *sublimit of term loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: