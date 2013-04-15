Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R.S. Metals Ltd Fund based A4 578.2 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Enhanced from 18.70cr
A.R.S. Metals Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 1410 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 63.00cr
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 1012.5 Reaffirmed
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ILC/FLC A4 387.5 Reaffirmed
Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 712.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.10.5 crore)
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Bharat Mines And Minerals Non-fund based A2@ 150 Reaffirmed
facility
@ - Ratings under watch with negative implications
BMM Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 3850 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 250.00CR
Borana Plastic Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 70 Assigned
Dewan Housing Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 500 crore )
Divya Global Pvt Ltd ST fund based & NFBL A4 134.2 Suspended
Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore
Ginni Gold Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
GLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 170 Reaffirmed
Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - Standby LOC A3 20 Reaffirmed
Creation Pvt Ltd
International Combustion Fund Based Sub Limits* A1 100 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
* Sub limit of long term fund based limits
International Combustion Non Fund Based Sub A1 50 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd Limits**
** Sub limit of long term non fund based limits
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 47.2 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 4.45 crore)
Karan Synthetic India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 20 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 200 Assigned
Mehta & Associates Fire Fund Based, ST Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd
Mehta & Associates Fire Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd
Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd NFBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd NFBL A4 235 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 37.50 crore)
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd ST: Non-FB limits BBB- 20 Assigned
R. Kothari & Company FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Salguti Industries Ltd LOC A4 37.6 Reaffirmed
Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.2 Assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- LC A4 64.1 Suspended
(SO)
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- BG A4 25 Suspended
(SO)
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- Derivative A4 4.6 Suspended
Limits (SO)
Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 98.9 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs 10.73 crore)
Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 80 Assigned
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- LC A4 40 Suspended
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- BG A4 50 Suspended
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- Derivative A4 0.8 Suspended
Limits
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 152.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 22516 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R.S. Metals Ltd TL Fac BB 3068.8 Assigned
A.R.S. Metals Ltd FB Fac BB 187 Reaffirmed
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 38.5 crore)
Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1266.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 110.00 crore)
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd LT FBL BB- 38.5 Assigned
Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 11.5 Assigned
Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD 1 D 1500 Downgraded
from BB+
Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD 2 D 1500 Downgraded
from BB+
B Durga Reddy Infrastructure CC facility BB 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
B Durga Reddy Infrastructure BG BB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bharat Mines And Minerals TL facility BBB@ 26.9 Withdrawn
@ - Ratings under watch with negative implications
Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar TL BB 486 Assigned
Karkhana Ltd
Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar FBL BB 524 Assigned
Karkhana Ltd
BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BBB 33775.8 Reaffirmed
BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BBB 10980 Withdrawn
BMM Ispat Ltd FB Fac BBB 3550 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 290.00Cr
Borana Plastic Ltd FBL BB+ 70 Assigned
D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit B+ 25 Reaffirmed
D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP (Under LC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Divya Global Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.7 Suspended
Eveready Industries India Ltd TL BBB 1041.7 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 18.5 crore
Eveready Industries India Ltd FBL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed
Ginni Gold Ltd LT FBL BB 600 Reaffirmed
GLS Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Reaffirmed
GLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Hotel Excelsior Ltd CC Limits A- 50 Reaffirmed
Hotel Excelsior Ltd Non-FBL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - TL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Creation Pvt Ltd
Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC* BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Creation Pvt Ltd
* Includes FCNRB (DL) limit of Rs 20.00 crore
International Combustion FBL A 122.5 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
International Combustion NFBL A 210 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
Itp Ltd CC BBB+ 151.4 Revised from
BBB
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd TL - Reduced to
Nil from Rs.
4.00 crore
Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Karan Synthetic India Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Karan Synthetic India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 99.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(reduced from Rs. 14.35 crore)
Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd CC B 7.5 Assigned
Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 42.5 Assigned
A4
Kushal Fibres Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C 57 Suspended
Logix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 2000 Suspended
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 147.5 Assigned
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30.1 Assigned
Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd BG BB- 2.4 Assigned
Mata Mohatadevi Milk & Milk TL B 129 Suspended
Products Pvt. Ltd
Mata Mohatadevi Milk & Milk LT FBL B 25 Suspended
Products Pvt. Ltd
Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.5 Assigned
Matrix Homes TL B+ 55 Assigned
Mcx - Sx Clearing Corporation Fully guaranteed cash AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd deposit/ margin (SO)
Megha Marketing FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Mehta & Associates Fire CC BB- 20 Revised from
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd BB
Mehta & Associates Fire BG BB- 82.5 Revised from
Protection Systems Pvt Ltd BB
Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd FBL BB- 347 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 22.25 crores)
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 15.5 Reaffirmed
A4
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 70 Assigned
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: TL BBB- 65 Assigned
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: Proposed BBB- 10 Assigned
R.C. Sood And Company Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 353.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 55 crore)
Salguti Industries Ltd TL B 250.2 Reaffirmed
Salguti Industries Ltd CC B 200.5 Reaffirmed
Salguti Industries Ltd Bills Discounted B 20 Reaffirmed
Salguti Industries Ltd BG B 1.5 Reaffirmed
Salguti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B 40.2 Reaffirmed
Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt. Ltd CC B 48 Assigned
Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt. Ltd TL B 50.3 Assigned
Shree Narmada Architectural LT -FBL B+ 375 Revised from
Systems Ltd BB-
Shree Narmada Architectural LT -NFBL B+ 25 Revised from
Systems Ltd BB-
Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt LT FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt Unallocated BB- / 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd A4
Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 30 Assigned
Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 17.5 Assigned
A4
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB 150 Suspended
(SO)
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL BB 184.3 Suspended
(SO)
Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex TL BB- 175 upgraded from
Pvt Ltd B+
Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex CC BB- 70 upgraded from
Pvt Ltd B+
Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex Unallocated BB-/ 5 upgraded from
Pvt Ltd A4 B+/
A4
Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore)
Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Assigned
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - Inventory BB- 160 Assigned
Funding
Enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB 320 Suspended
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB 105.3 Suspended
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 27.25 crore)
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 164 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 13.75 crore)
Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 22516 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 32552 Reaffirmed
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 123 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)