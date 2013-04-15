Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.S. Metals Ltd Fund based A4 578.2 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Enhanced from 18.70cr A.R.S. Metals Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 1410 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 63.00cr Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 1012.5 Reaffirmed Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ILC/FLC A4 387.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 712.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.5 crore) Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned Bharat Mines And Minerals Non-fund based A2@ 150 Reaffirmed facility @ - Ratings under watch with negative implications BMM Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 3850 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 250.00CR Borana Plastic Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 70 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2 Assigned Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore ) Divya Global Pvt Ltd ST fund based & NFBL A4 134.2 Suspended Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore Ginni Gold Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed GLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 170 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FBL - Standby LOC A3 20 Reaffirmed Creation Pvt Ltd International Combustion Fund Based Sub Limits* A1 100 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd * Sub limit of long term fund based limits International Combustion Non Fund Based Sub A1 50 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Limits** ** Sub limit of long term non fund based limits Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 47.2 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 4.45 crore) Karan Synthetic India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 20 Reaffirmed (SO) Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 200 Assigned Mehta & Associates Fire Fund Based, ST Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Protection Systems Pvt Ltd Mehta & Associates Fire Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Protection Systems Pvt Ltd Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd NFBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd NFBL A4 235 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 37.50 crore) NGL Fine-Chem Ltd ST: Non-FB limits BBB- 20 Assigned R. Kothari & Company FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Salguti Industries Ltd LOC A4 37.6 Reaffirmed Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.2 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- LC A4 64.1 Suspended (SO) Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- BG A4 25 Suspended (SO) Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- Derivative A4 4.6 Suspended Limits (SO) Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 98.9 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 10.73 crore) Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 80 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- LC A4 40 Suspended Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- BG A4 50 Suspended Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- Derivative A4 0.8 Suspended Limits Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 152.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 22516 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.S. Metals Ltd TL Fac BB 3068.8 Assigned A.R.S. Metals Ltd FB Fac BB 187 Reaffirmed Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Agrigold Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 38.5 crore) Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1266.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 110.00 crore) Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd LT FBL BB- 38.5 Assigned Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 11.5 Assigned Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD 1 D 1500 Downgraded from BB+ Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD 2 D 1500 Downgraded from BB+ B Durga Reddy Infrastructure CC facility BB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd B Durga Reddy Infrastructure BG BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharat Mines And Minerals TL facility BBB@ 26.9 Withdrawn @ - Ratings under watch with negative implications Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar TL BB 486 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Bhaurao Chavan Sahakari Sakhar FBL BB 524 Assigned Karkhana Ltd BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BBB 33775.8 Reaffirmed BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BBB 10980 Withdrawn BMM Ispat Ltd FB Fac BBB 3550 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 290.00Cr Borana Plastic Ltd FBL BB+ 70 Assigned D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit B+ 25 Reaffirmed D.B. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd FBL - FDBP (Under LC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed Divya Global Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.7 Suspended Eveready Industries India Ltd TL BBB 1041.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 18.5 crore Eveready Industries India Ltd FBL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Ginni Gold Ltd LT FBL BB 600 Reaffirmed GLS Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 90 Reaffirmed GLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 90 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd CC Limits A- 50 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd Non-FBL A- 50 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - TL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Creation Pvt Ltd Indian Gem & Jewellery FBL - CC* BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Creation Pvt Ltd * Includes FCNRB (DL) limit of Rs 20.00 crore International Combustion FBL A 122.5 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd International Combustion NFBL A 210 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Itp Ltd CC BBB+ 151.4 Revised from BBB Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd TL - Reduced to Nil from Rs. 4.00 crore Karan Polypack Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (SO) Karan Synthetic India Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (SO) Karan Synthetic India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 99.4 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 14.35 crore) Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd CC B 7.5 Assigned Krish Automotors Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 42.5 Assigned A4 Kushal Fibres Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C 57 Suspended Logix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 2000 Suspended Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 147.5 Assigned Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30.1 Assigned Maa Shitala Agro Pvt Ltd BG BB- 2.4 Assigned Mata Mohatadevi Milk & Milk TL B 129 Suspended Products Pvt. Ltd Mata Mohatadevi Milk & Milk LT FBL B 25 Suspended Products Pvt. Ltd Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.5 Assigned Matrix Homes TL B+ 55 Assigned Mcx - Sx Clearing Corporation Fully guaranteed cash AAA 500 Reaffirmed Ltd deposit/ margin (SO) Megha Marketing FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mehta & Associates Fire CC BB- 20 Revised from Protection Systems Pvt Ltd BB Mehta & Associates Fire BG BB- 82.5 Revised from Protection Systems Pvt Ltd BB Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd FBL BB- 347 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 22.25 crores) Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 15.5 Reaffirmed A4 NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 70 Assigned NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: TL BBB- 65 Assigned NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: Proposed BBB- 10 Assigned R.C. Sood And Company Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 353.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 55 crore) Salguti Industries Ltd TL B 250.2 Reaffirmed Salguti Industries Ltd CC B 200.5 Reaffirmed Salguti Industries Ltd Bills Discounted B 20 Reaffirmed Salguti Industries Ltd BG B 1.5 Reaffirmed Salguti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B 40.2 Reaffirmed Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt. Ltd CC B 48 Assigned Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt. Ltd TL B 50.3 Assigned Shree Narmada Architectural LT -FBL B+ 375 Revised from Systems Ltd BB- Shree Narmada Architectural LT -NFBL B+ 25 Revised from Systems Ltd BB- Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt LT FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt Unallocated BB- / 50 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 30 Assigned Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 22.5 Assigned Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 17.5 Assigned A4 Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB 150 Suspended (SO) Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL BB 184.3 Suspended (SO) Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex TL BB- 175 upgraded from Pvt Ltd B+ Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex CC BB- 70 upgraded from Pvt Ltd B+ Sri Ganesh Automotive Impex Unallocated BB-/ 5 upgraded from Pvt Ltd A4 B+/ A4 Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB- 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore) Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Assigned T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - Inventory BB- 160 Assigned Funding Enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB 320 Suspended Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB 105.3 Suspended Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 27.25 crore) Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 164 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.75 crore) Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 22516 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 32552 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 40 Reaffirmed Zeal Metaliks Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 123 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)