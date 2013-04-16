Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angel Broking Pvt Ltd ST debt programme A1 + 250 Reaffirmed (stand-by facility (SO) from HDFC Bk) Angel Broking Pvt Ltd ST Debt programme A1 1000 Reaffirmed Cmi Ltd LC A4 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.00 CR) Cmi Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.00 CR) D. S. Textiles ST non-fund based A4 0.4 Assigned Durga Monolithics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned (Inland/Foreign LOC) Durga Monolithics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 5 Assigned Ece Industries Non-FBL A2+ 1350 Reaffirmed Guardian Castings Pvt. Ltd. ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 37.5 Suspended Fac Guardian Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST, non-fund based Bk A3 20.6 Suspended Fac Jayavelu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 45.4 Revised from D Jindal Polybuttons Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3+ 404 Reaffirmed Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.00 CR) Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd Non-FBL A4 13 Assigned Rich Prints Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 6.5 Assigned River Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 19.8 Revised from A4 Rohan Motors Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd Bills Discounting A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rajvir Industries Ltd ST FBL D 96 Reaffirmed Rajvir Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL D 164 Reaffirmed Saboo Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing Credit A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills ST non-FB Fac A4 107.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd D Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 4.4 Withdrawn Veejay International (India) FBL - FDBP/FUDBP* A4 70 Reaffirmed *FDBP: Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, FUDBP: Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Veejay International (India) FBL - Packing Credit^ A4 30 Reaffirmed ^Packing Credit is a sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP Veejay International (India) NFBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Vensat Tech Services Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Suspended Warade Automation Solutions ST, Non Fund Based - A4 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd BG Warade Automation Solutions ST, Non Fund Based - A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LOC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarsain Fibres Ltd FBL- CC BB 335 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd FBL (CC) D 180 Assigned Balaji Electrosteels Ltd FBL (Stand by Line of D 27 Assigned Credit) Balaji Electrosteels Ltd NFBL (LOC, BG & D 12.08 Assigned Forward Cover) Chordia Food Products Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 65 Assigned Cmi Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 150 Revised from BB (Enhanced from 10.00 CR) D. S. Textiles TL B+ 43 Assigned D. S. Textiles LT fund based facility B+ 35 Assigned D. S. Textiles Proposed Fac* B+ / 21.6 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Durga Monolithics Pvt Ltd FBL (Working Capital C+ 25 Assigned Demand Loan) Durga Monolithics Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) C+ 30 Assigned Ece Industries FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB BBB- 590 Suspended Fac / A3 Gimpex Ltd FB Fac BB+ 2550 Reaffirmed Gimpex Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 1700 Reaffirmed / Assigned Enhanced from 140.00 CR Globetrotters Educational Bk TL BB- 145 Suspended Innoventions Pvt. Ltd. Guardian Castings Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL BB 200 Suspended Guardian Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL BBB- 100 Suspended Jayavelu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL C 300 Revised from D Jayavelu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac C 40 Revised from D Jindal Polybuttons Ltd TL BBB 33 Reaffirmed Jindal Polybuttons Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 40 Reaffirmed Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28.5 Revised from BB- (Reduced from 4.60 CR) Kumar Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 27.5 Revised from BB- M E Energy Pvt Ltd LT - TL B+ 60 Assigned M E Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Non Fund Based B+ / 65 Assigned A4 Parthasarathy Cnc Technology TL Fac B- 159.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Parthasarathy Cnc Technology FB Fac B- 15.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd FB limits B 137 Suspended Rajvir Industries Ltd TL D 560.3 Reaffirmed Rajvir Industries Ltd LT FB limits D 530 Reaffirmed Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 57.5 Assigned Rich Offset (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 73.2 Assigned Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 42.5 Assigned Rich Prints Pvt Ltd TL BB- 229.4 Assigned River Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BB 114.9 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd FB CC BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd NFB BG BB+ 100.2 Reaffirmed Saboo Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Spm Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 40 Suspended Spm Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B+ 100 Suspended Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills TL C 40 Revised from Pvt Ltd D Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills LT FB Fac C 20 Revised from Pvt Ltd D Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 40.9 Withdrawn Srv Polytex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 70 Withdrawn Step By Step Shiksa Samiti Bk term BBB- 74.9 Suspended Step By Step Shiksa Samiti FBL BBB- 10 Suspended Vlcc Healthcare Ltd FBL A+ 712.3 Reaffirmed Vlcc Healthcare Ltd Unallocated A+ 137.7 Reaffirmed Warade Automation Solutions LT, FBL - CC B 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Warade Automation Solutions LT, FBL - TL B 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 