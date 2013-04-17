US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Engineering Services Pvt Non-FBL A4 25 Withdrawn Ltd B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit * A4 50 Reaffirmed *Alternative utilisation from Packing Credit limit to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Negotiation (FBN) and vice versa is permitted by the bank B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - FBP/FBN * A4 50 Reaffirmed *Alternative utilisation from Packing Credit limit to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Negotiation (FBN) and vice versa is permitted by the bank Bmm Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 250 Reaffirmed Deepwater Drilling & Services Non Fund Based Bk A3 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Electronics And Controls Power ST NFBL A4 70 Revised from Systems Pvt Ltd D Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.0cr) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST fund based A1 2600 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A1 700 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd CP programme A1 750 Reaffirmed Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Non Fund Based A4 54 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 870 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 125.00 crore Swastik Pipes Ltd ST Non- FBL A3 550 Revised from The Rubber Products Ltd ST, NFBL -LOC* D 12.5 Assigned *Flexibility between LC and BG limits A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Engineering Services Pvt TL BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Apl Engineering Services Pvt FB limits BB- 20 Withdrawn Ltd Bmm Cements Ltd TL Fac BB- 3135.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.10.00 crore) Bmm Cements Ltd FB Fac BB- 400 Reaffirmed Deepwater Drilling & Services TL BBB- 102.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deepwater Drilling & Services CC BBB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 170 Suspended Electronics And Controls Power LT- Fund based C 54.7 Revised from Systems Pvt Ltd D Export Credit Guarantee CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd CC BB 155 Assigned Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.0cr) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd TL Fac A 77.4 Withdrawn Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 300 Withdrawn Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 7500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.230.00 Crore Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac A 1350 Reaffirmed Kallam Agro Products & Oils FB Fac BB+ 500 Reaffirmed* (P) Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 28.17 Crore)/ * Suspension revoked rating re-assigned Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd TL B 22.9 Downgraded from B+ Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd FBL B 600 Downgraded from B+ Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Unallocated B 449.1 Downgraded from B+ Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT Debt Programme AAA 900 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT, FB Limits A- 730 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Interchangeable B+/ 70 Assigned limits (CC/ILC/FLC/BG) A4 Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 1.1 Assigned A4 Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC, TL) ICRA]B+ 358.9 Assigned Pavan Cold Storage Pledge Loan D 23.2 Assigned Pavan Cold Storage CC D 1.5 Assigned Pavan Cold Storage TL D 31.6 Assigned Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 270 Reaffirmed Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC (Proposed) BB 80 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit B 155 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd FBL- FDBN/FDBP/FDBD B 80 Assigned Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 350 Suspended / A3 Swastik Pipes Ltd FBL BBB- 1200 Revised from BBB The Rubber Products Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 51.5 Assigned The Rubber Products Ltd LT, FBL - EPC/EBN/EBD D 22.5 Assigned (Sublimit of CC limit) The Rubber Products Ltd Unallocated Amount D 8.5 Assigned *Flexibility between LC and BG limits Vaishnodevi Cold Storage Pledge Loan B 30 Assigned Vaishnodevi Cold Storage CC B 1.5 Assigned Vaishnodevi Cold Storage TL B 20.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.