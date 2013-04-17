Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Engineering Services Pvt Non-FBL A4 25 Withdrawn Ltd B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit * A4 50 Reaffirmed *Alternative utilisation from Packing Credit limit to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Negotiation (FBN) and vice versa is permitted by the bank B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - FBP/FBN * A4 50 Reaffirmed *Alternative utilisation from Packing Credit limit to Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Negotiation (FBN) and vice versa is permitted by the bank Bmm Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 250 Reaffirmed Deepwater Drilling & Services Non Fund Based Bk A3 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limits Electronics And Controls Power ST NFBL A4 70 Revised from Systems Pvt Ltd D Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.0cr) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST fund based A1 2600 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A1 700 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd CP programme A1 750 Reaffirmed Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Non Fund Based A4 54 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 870 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 125.00 crore Swastik Pipes Ltd ST Non- FBL A3 550 Revised from The Rubber Products Ltd ST, NFBL -LOC* D 12.5 Assigned *Flexibility between LC and BG limits A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Engineering Services Pvt TL BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Apl Engineering Services Pvt FB limits BB- 20 Withdrawn Ltd Bmm Cements Ltd TL Fac BB- 3135.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.10.00 crore) Bmm Cements Ltd FB Fac BB- 400 Reaffirmed Deepwater Drilling & Services TL BBB- 102.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deepwater Drilling & Services CC BBB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 170 Suspended Electronics And Controls Power LT- Fund based C 54.7 Revised from Systems Pvt Ltd D Export Credit Guarantee CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd CC BB 155 Assigned Ivax Paper Chemicals Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.0cr) Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd TL Fac A 77.4 Withdrawn Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 300 Withdrawn Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 7500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.230.00 Crore Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac A 1350 Reaffirmed Kallam Agro Products & Oils FB Fac BB+ 500 Reaffirmed* (P) Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 28.17 Crore)/ * Suspension revoked rating re-assigned Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd TL B 22.9 Downgraded from B+ Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd FBL B 600 Downgraded from B+ Lakshsmi Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Unallocated B 449.1 Downgraded from B+ Mahanagar Gas Ltd LT Debt Programme AAA 900 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT, FB Limits A- 730 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Interchangeable B+/ 70 Assigned limits (CC/ILC/FLC/BG) A4 Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 1.1 Assigned A4 Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC, TL) ICRA]B+ 358.9 Assigned Pavan Cold Storage Pledge Loan D 23.2 Assigned Pavan Cold Storage CC D 1.5 Assigned Pavan Cold Storage TL D 31.6 Assigned Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB 270 Reaffirmed Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL-CC (Proposed) BB 80 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit B 155 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd FBL- FDBN/FDBP/FDBD B 80 Assigned Sriram Compounds Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 350 Suspended / A3 Swastik Pipes Ltd FBL BBB- 1200 Revised from BBB The Rubber Products Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 51.5 Assigned The Rubber Products Ltd LT, FBL - EPC/EBN/EBD D 22.5 Assigned (Sublimit of CC limit) The Rubber Products Ltd Unallocated Amount D 8.5 Assigned *Flexibility between LC and BG limits Vaishnodevi Cold Storage Pledge Loan B 30 Assigned Vaishnodevi Cold Storage CC B 1.5 Assigned Vaishnodevi Cold Storage TL B 20.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)