Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Araska Diamond Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4 100 Assigned working capital Fac Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-FB Fac (LC) A3 67 Revised from A2 Jindal Saw Ltd Non-FBL A1 36500 Revised from A1+ Lpf Systems Pvt. Ltd. ST non fund based Bk A4 5 Suspended Fac M/S Syscon Engineers BG (BG)* A4+ 12.5 Assigned *With full interchangeability between LC & BG limits M/S Syscon Engineers LOC (LC)* A4+ 5 Assigned *With full interchangeability between LC & BG limits Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd ST FBL (BG) A4 5 Reaffirmed Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (Import LC) A4 3* Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Term Loan Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (Import A4 7.5# Reaffirmed /Inland LC) # Sub limit of Long Term Fund Based Limits (CC) Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A4 110 Assigned working capital Fac Recon Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ST non fund based Bk A4 20 Assigned Fac Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4+ 20 Revised from A3 Shri Damodar Yarn ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn ST NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) V Star Creations Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 11 Upgraded A3+ Zuari Rotem Specialty Non-Fund Based, ST A3+ 20 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd Limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 65 Revised from MA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Suspended Antique Cottex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10 Suspended Carnation Auto India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 920 Reaffirmed Reduction in limits from Rs. 170 Crore Dlf Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 8730 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 812.50 crore) Dlf Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 4410 Reaffirmed (Kolkata) Ltd Dlf Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Dlf Universal Ltd FBL A(SO)! 750 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional Dlf Utilities Ltd FBL A(SO) 6750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 525 crore) Dlf Utilities Ltd Non Fund Based A(SO) 330 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 121 crore) Good Luck Corporation TL BB 38.5 Reaffirmed Good Luck Corporation FBL (CC) BB 65 Reaffirmed / Assigned Good Luck Corporation Proposed Limits BB 4.1 Assigned Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Non-FB Fac (BG) BBB- 3 Revised from BBB Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac BBB- 299 Revised from / A3 BBB / A2 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1 Revised from / A3 BBB / A2 Lpf Systems Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac BB 65 Suspended M/S Syscon Engineers CC BB 55 Assigned Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.150 crore earlier) Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd TL B 50.5 Revised from B+ (Reduced from Rs. 7.79 crore) Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) B 15 Revised from B+ National Centre For FBL B+ 88 Assigned Development Of Technical Education Recon Technologies Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac BB- 115.4 Suspended S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd TL D 577.5 Downgraded from BBB+ S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd FBL D 42.5 Downgraded from BBB+ S. P. Jaiswal Estates Pvt Ltd NFBL D 30 Downgraded from A2+ Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB+ 150 Revised from BBB- Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB+ 1082 Revised from BBB- Shri Damodar Yarn TL I BB- 40.7 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 7.69 crore) Shri Damodar Yarn TL II BB- 10.1 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs 2.24 crore) Shri Damodar Yarn TL III (New) BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn LT FBL (CC) BB- 110* Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.7.00 crore) *Total utilization not to exceed 11 crores. United Hotels & Properties Pvt TL D 340 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ United Hotels & Properties Pvt FBL D 10 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ V Star Creations Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 20 Upgraded BBB- V Star Creations Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 88.5 Upgraded BBB- Zuari Rotem Specialty FB, LT Limits BBB 50 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd Zuari Rotem Specialty TL BBB 56.3 Assigned Fertilisers Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 