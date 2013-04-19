Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd Off Grid and SP 2A - Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 114.5 Upgraded from A4 Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 60 Upgraded from A4 FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Forward Sales Contract A4 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.30 crore) FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Forward Purchase A4 15 Reaffirmed Contract (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Foreign BG/BG A4 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.00 crore) FX Multitech Pvt Ltd FDBN/FDBP limit A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Hobel Bellows Co ST FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Hobel Bellows Co ST Non-FBL A4+ 421 Assigned Indicon Enterprises Ltd NFBL A3 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 14990 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Medhassu E Solutions (India) Non- FBL A4 45 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd CP Programme/ ST NCD A1+ 2000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+* 55510 Assigned * - includes Rs.2098 crore of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs.10,028 crore Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 4 Assigned *sub limit of cash facility Om Sai Enterprises ST NFBL (ILC/FLC) A4 80 Assigned OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A2 1750 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore) Raaja Magnetics Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 125 Reaffirmed S.K. Polyfoams Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 30 Assigned Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 243 Reaffirmed Team Interventure Exports FBL A4 1150 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd The Industrial Development Non-FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Of Orissa Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 150 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.7cr) Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd FBL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL BB 15 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Reaffirmed FX Multitech Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.20 crore) FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit Limit BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) FX Multitech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6.5 assigned Hobel Bellows Co TL BB 16.3 Assigned Hobel Bellows Co Proposed Limits BB 2.7 Assigned Indicon Enterprises Ltd FBL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 56.00 crore) Indicon Enterprises Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 90 Assigned / A3 Jupiter Trading Company FBL B+ 90 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs A+ 500 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd Subordinated A+ 1000 Assigned Debentures Manappuram Finance Ltd CC Bk Limit A+ 15610 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd TL A+ 2250 Assigned Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt LT FB Fac BBB+ 1509.8 Upgraded from Ltd BBB (reduced from Rs.200.00 crore) Medhassu E Solutions (India) FBL B 25 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Medhassu E Solutions (India) Unallocated B 30 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 195 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 6000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 6000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 2000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA- 1000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd TL AA- 4000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk Limits AA-* 65750 Assigned * - includes Rs.2098 crore of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs.10,028 crore Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB 220 Assigned Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 95 Assigned Neemrana Foods Pvt Ltd TL D 41.6 Reaffirmed Olive Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Assigned Olive Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 49.7 Assigned Om Sai Enterprises LT FBL (OCC) BB 70 Assigned OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 5176.5 Upgraded from BBB- OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) OPG Power Generation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) BBB+ 450 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Panchsheel Realtech Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 80 Suspended PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ / - Assigned A4+ PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt LT and ST, fund based BBB 300 Suspended Ltd and non fund based Bk / A3+ Fac Raaja Magnetics Ltd FB Fac BBB- 110 Reaffirmed RMZ Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 15879.9 Reaffirmed S.K. Polyfoams Pvt. Ltd. TL B 13.1 Assigned S.K. Polyfoams Pvt. Ltd. Polyfoams Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B 27.5 Assigned Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 648 Reaffirmed Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 545 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinathji Agencies CC Limit BB+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) Shree Gopinathji Agencies TL Limit BB+ 40 Withdrawn Shree Khiwaj Traders FBL B+ 80 Assigned Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac B 60 Assigned Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd TL B 8 Assigned Shreeji Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B 2 Assigned Spas Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned Teesta Urja Ltd TL D 18600 revised from BB+ The Industrial Development FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Corporation Of Orissa Ltd Thyssenkrupp Industries India LT, FB limits AA 1150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Thyssenkrupp Industries India LT, FB / Non-FB limits AA 14545 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 1254.5 crore Ujala Sales Pvt Ltd Icra Fund based facility B 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 