Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apeejay Surrendra Corporate FBL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 5000 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 650 Upgraded from
A1
Gandhi Securities And ST non FB Fac A3 150 Assigned
Investment Pvt Ltd
Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC D 50 Downgraded
from A4
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 110 Suspended
Fac
Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 151 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 9.70 CR)
India Motor Parts & Non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd (sub-limit) Fac
J D Industries Non-FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned
(Performance)
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned
Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - Export Packing A4+ 200 Revised
Ltd Credit (EPC) Downwards
from A3+
Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL A4+ 280 Revised
Ltd Downwards
from A3+
Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL A4+ 20 Revised
Ltd Downwards
from A3+
Kudos Chemie Ltd ST: Non-FBL# A4+ / 2880 Reaffirmed
BB+
#Enhanced from Rs. 157.20 crore
Kudos Chemie Ltd ST: FBL A4+ 300 Assigned
LMJ International Ltd FBL A3 1468.8 Reaffirmed
(PC/PCFC/EPC/FBP/FDB/FBE/FDBP/FBE/PCL/FB N/FBD/FDBD/FUBP/FDB/FDDBP/FDUBD/RDBF/R
UBF/AACB/Pre-post shipment credit)
LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 2287.2 Reaffirmed
LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 320.3 Reaffirmed
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Assigned
Ntpc Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Assigned
(Enhanced from 3,300.00)
Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore
Ravindra Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Sanghvi Stainless And Alloys ST, non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Fac
Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 2.5 Assigned
*sub limit of cash facility
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 5 crore)
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 420* Downgraded
from A4+
*Includes a sublimit of Rs. 0.20 crore for Letter of Guarantee
V. K. Udyog Ltd ST FBL A4 670 Reaffirmed
V. K. Udyog Ltd Non FBL- BG / LC / LG A4 140 Reaffirmed
Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 75 Suspended
LOC and BG Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A N Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL B 500 Assigned
Apeejay Surrendra Corporate FBL AA- 500 Upgraded from
Services Ltd A+
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 5800.1 Reaffirmed
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 18100 Reaffirmed
Barasat Krishnagar Expressways TL D 7056 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 100* Downgraded
from B-
* Total fund based and non fund based limit should not exceed Rs. 12.00 crore at any point of
time
Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL BB 5850 Reaffirmed
Ciemme Jewels Ltd CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Ciemme Jewels Ltd EPC/PSC* BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
*Carries a sublimit of Metal Gold Loan for Rs 9.00 crore
Ciemme Jewels Ltd Forward Contract BB+ 4 Reaffirmed
Dashmesh Educational Bk Fac D 971 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd TL D 80 Assigned
Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 40 Assigned
Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd Bk Fac 248.6 Suspended
BBB-/
A3
Guru Gobind Singh Educational Bk Fac D 180 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd LT BB 587 Reaffirmed
HI-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 112.3 Suspended
Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT BB- 205 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 12.65 CR)
India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating IrAA - Assigned
Corporation Pvt Ltd
India Motor Parts & FB Fac AA 160 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
#The Rs.16.00 crore fund based facilities and Rs.0.25 crore non-fund based facilities are
interchangeable between long-term and short-tem; if utilized as short-term facility, the
short-term rating of A1+ will be applicable
India Motor Parts & Proposed FB Fac AA 40 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
India Motor Parts & Non-FB Fac AA 2.5 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
The Rs.16.00 crore fund based facilities and Rs.0.25 crore non-fund based facilities are
interchangeable between long-term and short-tem; if utilized as short-term facility, the
short-term rating of A1+ will be applicable
Interplex India Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB BB / 245.8 Suspended
Fac A4
J D Industries FBL - TL B+ 14.3 Assigned
J D Industries FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned
J. A. Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended
Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 40 Assigned
Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 20 Assigned
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned
Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned
Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - CC (CC) BB+ 470 Revised
Ltd downwards
from BBB
Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL- BG (BG) BB+ 80 Revised
Ltd downwards
from BBB
Kids Stuff FBL B 120 Withdrawn
Kudos Chemie Ltd LT: FBL^ BB+ / 10849.5 Reaffirmed
A4+
Enhanced from Rs. 688.60 crore
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Bk Facility A 1016 Assigned
Ltd (SO) !
L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway TL AA 2420 Assigned
Ltd (SO)!
LMJ International Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 63.125 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 9.839 crore
LMJ International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 376.2 Reaffirmed
M/S Hotel Benjamin FBL (TL) B- 50 Assigned
M/S Hotel Benjamin FBL (TL - Proposed) B- 20 Assigned
Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - TL D 35.4 Downgraded
from B-
Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - CC D 60 Downgraded
from B-
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 165 Assigned
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 900 Assigned
New Age Hotels & Resorts Ltd Bk Fac D 121.3 Suspended
Ntpc Ltd Bonds Programme AAA 14905 Assigned
(Enhanced from 14,605.00)
Ntpc Ltd TL AAA 565772.5Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 97 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 12.85 crore
Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 60 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 6.20 crore
Ranchi Expressways Ltd TL D 11916 Revised from
BB+
Ravindra Tubes Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Ravindra Tubes Ltd Unallocated BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rukmini Iron Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 171.7 Suspended
Sanghvi Stainless And Alloys LT, FBL BB- 15 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sanjay Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shantha Trust TL Fac BB- 80 Assigned
Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 257.3 Assigned
Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Assigned
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt FBL - CC BB- 430 Upgraded from
Ltd B+
(enhanced from Rs. 27.5 crore)
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt FBL - TL BB- 129 Assigned
Ltd
Simhapuri Energy Pvt Ltd TL programme D 22068 Reaffirmed
Singhania Merlin Estate FBL - TL BB+ 200 Assigned
Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 60 Downgraded
from BB+
Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 86.5 Suspended
United India Insurance Co. Ltd Claim Paying Ability IrAA - Reaffirmed
V. K. Udyog Ltd FBL- TL BB 99.3 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 12.06 crore
V. K. Udyog Ltd FBL- CC BB 105 Reaffirmed
Vamshi Rubber Ltd FB Fac BBB- 100 Suspended
Vamshi Rubber Ltd TL BBB- 13.5 Suspended
Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL B+ 70 Assigned
Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Fund based-Buyer's B+ 55* Assigned
credit
*Sublimit of Term Loan
Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC B+ 35 Assigned
Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG B+ 2 Assigned
Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 1245 Suspended
capital Fac
Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned
Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG B+ 40 Assigned
Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 110 Assigned
Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG (Proposed) B+ 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
