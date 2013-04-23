Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Surrendra Corporate FBL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 5000 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 650 Upgraded from A1 Gandhi Securities And ST non FB Fac A3 150 Assigned Investment Pvt Ltd Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC D 50 Downgraded from A4 HI-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 110 Suspended Fac Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 151 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 9.70 CR) India Motor Parts & Non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd (sub-limit) Fac J D Industries Non-FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned (Performance) Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - Export Packing A4+ 200 Revised Ltd Credit (EPC) Downwards from A3+ Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL A4+ 280 Revised Ltd Downwards from A3+ Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL A4+ 20 Revised Ltd Downwards from A3+ Kudos Chemie Ltd ST: Non-FBL# A4+ / 2880 Reaffirmed BB+ #Enhanced from Rs. 157.20 crore Kudos Chemie Ltd ST: FBL A4+ 300 Assigned LMJ International Ltd FBL A3 1468.8 Reaffirmed (PC/PCFC/EPC/FBP/FDB/FBE/FDBP/FBE/PCL/FB N/FBD/FDBD/FUBP/FDB/FDDBP/FDUBD/RDBF/R UBF/AACB/Pre-post shipment credit) LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 2287.2 Reaffirmed LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 320.3 Reaffirmed Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Assigned Ntpc Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Assigned (Enhanced from 3,300.00) Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore Ravindra Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Stainless And Alloys ST, non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 2.5 Assigned *sub limit of cash facility Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 5 crore) Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 420* Downgraded from A4+ *Includes a sublimit of Rs. 0.20 crore for Letter of Guarantee V. K. Udyog Ltd ST FBL A4 670 Reaffirmed V. K. Udyog Ltd Non FBL- BG / LC / LG A4 140 Reaffirmed Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 75 Suspended LOC and BG Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A N Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL B 500 Assigned Apeejay Surrendra Corporate FBL AA- 500 Upgraded from Services Ltd A+ Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ 300 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 5800.1 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 18100 Reaffirmed Barasat Krishnagar Expressways TL D 7056 Revised from Ltd BB- Bhavana Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 100* Downgraded from B- * Total fund based and non fund based limit should not exceed Rs. 12.00 crore at any point of time Chhapra Hajipur Expressways Ltd TL BB 5850 Reaffirmed Ciemme Jewels Ltd CC BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Ciemme Jewels Ltd EPC/PSC* BB+ 160 Reaffirmed *Carries a sublimit of Metal Gold Loan for Rs 9.00 crore Ciemme Jewels Ltd Forward Contract BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Educational Bk Fac D 971 Suspended Charitable Trust Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd TL D 80 Assigned Deco Equipments Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 40 Assigned Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd Bk Fac 248.6 Suspended BBB-/ A3 Guru Gobind Singh Educational Bk Fac D 180 Suspended Charitable Trust Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd LT BB 587 Reaffirmed HI-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 112.3 Suspended Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT BB- 205 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 12.65 CR) India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating IrAA - Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd India Motor Parts & FB Fac AA 160 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd #The Rs.16.00 crore fund based facilities and Rs.0.25 crore non-fund based facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-tem; if utilized as short-term facility, the short-term rating of A1+ will be applicable India Motor Parts & Proposed FB Fac AA 40 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd India Motor Parts & Non-FB Fac AA 2.5 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd The Rs.16.00 crore fund based facilities and Rs.0.25 crore non-fund based facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-tem; if utilized as short-term facility, the short-term rating of A1+ will be applicable Interplex India Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB BB / 245.8 Suspended Fac A4 J D Industries FBL - TL B+ 14.3 Assigned J D Industries FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned J. A. Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 40 Assigned Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 20 Assigned Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned Jai Venktesh Concast Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Assigned Kalinga Commercial Corporation FBL - CC (CC) BB+ 470 Revised Ltd downwards from BBB Kalinga Commercial Corporation Non-FBL- BG (BG) BB+ 80 Revised Ltd downwards from BBB Kids Stuff FBL B 120 Withdrawn Kudos Chemie Ltd LT: FBL^ BB+ / 10849.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 688.60 crore L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Bk Facility A 1016 Assigned Ltd (SO) ! L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway TL AA 2420 Assigned Ltd (SO)! LMJ International Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 63.125 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 9.839 crore LMJ International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 376.2 Reaffirmed M/S Hotel Benjamin FBL (TL) B- 50 Assigned M/S Hotel Benjamin FBL (TL - Proposed) B- 20 Assigned Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - TL D 35.4 Downgraded from B- Maa Tarini Industries Ltd FBL - CC D 60 Downgraded from B- Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 165 Assigned Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 900 Assigned New Age Hotels & Resorts Ltd Bk Fac D 121.3 Suspended Ntpc Ltd Bonds Programme AAA 14905 Assigned (Enhanced from 14,605.00) Ntpc Ltd TL AAA 565772.5Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 97 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 12.85 crore Osl Exclusive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 6.20 crore Ranchi Expressways Ltd TL D 11916 Revised from BB+ Ravindra Tubes Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Ravindra Tubes Ltd Unallocated BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Rukmini Iron Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 171.7 Suspended Sanghvi Stainless And Alloys LT, FBL BB- 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sanjay Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shantha Trust TL Fac BB- 80 Assigned Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 257.3 Assigned Sharma Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 90 Assigned Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt FBL - CC BB- 430 Upgraded from Ltd B+ (enhanced from Rs. 27.5 crore) Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt FBL - TL BB- 129 Assigned Ltd Simhapuri Energy Pvt Ltd TL programme D 22068 Reaffirmed Singhania Merlin Estate FBL - TL BB+ 200 Assigned Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 60 Downgraded from BB+ Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 86.5 Suspended United India Insurance Co. Ltd Claim Paying Ability IrAA - Reaffirmed V. K. Udyog Ltd FBL- TL BB 99.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 12.06 crore V. K. Udyog Ltd FBL- CC BB 105 Reaffirmed Vamshi Rubber Ltd FB Fac BBB- 100 Suspended Vamshi Rubber Ltd TL BBB- 13.5 Suspended Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL B+ 70 Assigned Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Fund based-Buyer's B+ 55* Assigned credit *Sublimit of Term Loan Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC B+ 35 Assigned Vardhman Metallic Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG B+ 2 Assigned Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB- 1245 Suspended capital Fac Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG B+ 40 Assigned Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 110 Assigned Yeses Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG (Proposed) B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.