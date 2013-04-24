Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR2 - Assigned
practices of Bk of
India
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd NFBL A1+ 25000 Assigned
(Enhanced from 1045.00)
Jnp Products LC A3 50 Reaffirmed
Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 14 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 72.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 0.85 Cr.)
Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 0.2 Suspended
Ltd
Skp Bearing Industries NFBL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed
United Telelinks (Bangalore) Non-FBL* A1 2085 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore fund base facility
Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based- EPC/FBD A4 100 Suspended
Limits*
* EPC- Export Packaging Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting
Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 20 Suspended
Forward Contract
Limits
V-Chem Non-FBL A4 45 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bullion Flexipack Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB / 64 Suspended
A4
Damodardas Jewellers Fund Based- CC BB 110 Reaffirmed
Damodardas Jewellers Fund Based- TL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FBL AA- 2950 Assigned
(Enhanced form 230.00CR)
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 128.4 Assigned
Jnp Products CC BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs 17.0 crores
Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 106 Reaffirmed
Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 9.00 Cr.)
Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd TL BB 150.9 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 19.21 Cr.)
Samrat Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. CC D 85 Downgraded
from B+
Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2300 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Proposed Bk Fac A- 105 Assigned
Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BB- 270 Revised from
BB
Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt LT loans & working B+ 96 Suspended
Ltd capital Fac
Skp Bearing Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Skp Bearing Industries Non Fund Based- TL B+ 79.6 Reaffirmed
V-Chem TL BB- 100 Downgraded
from BB
V-Chem FBL BB- 50 Downgraded
from BB
Vlcc Personal Care Ltd FBL - TL A+ 20 Reassigned
Vlcc Personal Care Ltd FBL - CC A+ 175 Reassigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
