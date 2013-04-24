Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR2 - Assigned practices of Bk of India Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd NFBL A1+ 25000 Assigned (Enhanced from 1045.00) Jnp Products LC A3 50 Reaffirmed Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 14 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 72.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 0.85 Cr.) Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL A1 50 Reaffirmed Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 0.2 Suspended Ltd Skp Bearing Industries NFBL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed United Telelinks (Bangalore) Non-FBL* A1 2085 Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore fund base facility Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based- EPC/FBD A4 100 Suspended Limits* * EPC- Export Packaging Credit, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 20 Suspended Forward Contract Limits V-Chem Non-FBL A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bullion Flexipack Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB / 64 Suspended A4 Damodardas Jewellers Fund Based- CC BB 110 Reaffirmed Damodardas Jewellers Fund Based- TL BB 10 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FBL AA- 2950 Assigned (Enhanced form 230.00CR) Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 128.4 Assigned Jnp Products CC BBB- 10 Reaffirmed M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 17.0 crores Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 106 Reaffirmed Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.00 Cr.) Pioneer Syntex Pvt Ltd TL BB 150.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 19.21 Cr.) Samrat Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. CC D 85 Downgraded from B+ Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2300 Reaffirmed Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Proposed Bk Fac A- 105 Assigned Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BB- 270 Revised from BB Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt LT loans & working B+ 96 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Skp Bearing Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Skp Bearing Industries Non Fund Based- TL B+ 79.6 Reaffirmed V-Chem TL BB- 100 Downgraded from BB V-Chem FBL BB- 50 Downgraded from BB Vlcc Personal Care Ltd FBL - TL A+ 20 Reassigned Vlcc Personal Care Ltd FBL - CC A+ 175 Reassigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)