Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.L.A Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Agrocel Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 17.5 Upgraded from A2 Ashapura International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Assigned Ashapura Volclay Ltd Non-FBL A3 20 Assigned Ashapura Volclay Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A3 10 Assigned Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd ST, non- FBL A4 25 Suspended Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ & 600 Reaffirmed &: Rating watch with developing implications Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ & 1000 Reaffirmed &: Rating watch with developing implications Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 249 Downgraded from A3 Netmatrix Ltd NFBL A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.00 crore) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed (SO) Enhanced from Rs. 130.0 crore Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) West Bengal State Electricity CP/ ST Debt Programme A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.L.A Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: FBL* B- 62.5 Assigned *includes CC limit of Rs. 5.05 Cr., FDBP limits of Rs. 1 Cr. and bill discounting facilities of Rs. 0.20 Cr. A.L.A Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: TL B- 1.4 Assigned Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB+ 11.3 Upgraded from BBB Reduced from Rs. 3.74 Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB+ 126 Upgraded from BBB Alard Charitable Trust LT, FBL -TL B 120 Suspended Alstom India Ltd FBL AA 475 Reaffirmed Alstom India Ltd Long/ST NFBL# AA / 31422.1 Reaffirmed A1+ Armstrong Infrastructure Pvt LT, FBL - CC D 340 Assigned Ltd Armstrong Infrastructure Pvt LT, FBL - TL D 180 Assigned Ltd Armstrong Infrastructure Pvt LT, Unallocated D 180 Assigned Ltd Ashapura International Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 200 Assigned Ashapura International Ltd Existing FB Limits BB+ 180 Assigned Ashapura International Ltd Proposed FB Limits BB+ 100 Assigned Ashapura Volclay Ltd TL BBB- 210 Assigned Ashapura Volclay Ltd Existing FB Limits BBB- 210 Assigned Ashapura Volclay Ltd Proposed FB Limits BBB- 50 Assigned Ballal Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac -TL D 120 Revised from B+ Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL B 17.5 Suspended Dekson Castings Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -CC B 50 Suspended Designarch Infrastructure Pvt LT FBL BB 259.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Designarch Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated BB 140.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Rock Construction Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL B+ 200 Assigned Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 240 Assigned Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 10 Assigned Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+& 2250 Reaffirmed &: Rating watch with developing implications Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 39.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.6.91 Crores) Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL BB+ 857 Downgraded from BBB- Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL BB+ 751 Downgraded from BBB- L.S. Mills Ltd TL B- 1384.2 Upgraded from ICRA L.S. Mills Ltd LT FB Fac B- 550 Upgraded from ICRA (revised from 45.00) Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 156.6 Suspended Moksh Ornaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B 130 Assigned capital Fac Netmatrix Ltd FBL BBB- 552 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 34.00 crore) Ramco Systems Ltd LT / ST Non-FB Fac A- 155 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1 (SO) Enhanced from Rs. 10.5 crore Ramco Systems Ltd LT Loans / FB Fac A-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Sai Tools Pvt Ltd Fund based and Non BB- / 90 Assigned fund based - Proposed A4 limits Shree Shivsagar Sugar & Agro TL D 400 Suspended Products Ltd Shree Shivsagar Sugar & Agro FBL D 80 Suspended Products Ltd Sree Palani Andavar Alloys And TL facility B+ 21 Suspended Steels Pvt Ltd Sree Palani Andavar Alloys And FB Fac B+ 31.5 Suspended Steels Pvt Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 8000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Bk Lines BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 