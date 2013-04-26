Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apurva Biopharm Inc ST non-fund based Bk B-/ 15 Suspended Fac A4 Asarco Steel Pvt Ltd ST, fund based Bk Fac A4+ 300 Suspended Cenlub Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 200 Assigned Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd ST Loan A1 55* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facilities Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LOC Facility A4 15 Assigned Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 2180 Revised from A3+ Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd NFBL A2 2005 Revised from A3+ Poona Flour & Foods NFBL A2 300 Revised from A3+ Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd NFBL A2 645 Revised from A3+ Puneet Enterprises Other Working capital A4 25 Assigned Limit Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 6500 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd CP programme A3 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended Apurva Biopharm Inc LT fund based Bk Fac B-/ 40 Suspended A4 Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT loans and fund B- 112.5 Suspended based Bk Fac Cenlub Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Dodla Dairy Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from BBB Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* BBB+/ 450 Upgraded from *Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans A2+ BBB/ A3+ Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd CC A- 324* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facilities Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd TL A- 12 Reaffirmed Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd BG A- 5 Reaffirmed Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd Unallocated A- 45.7 Reaffirmed Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 1400 Revised from B Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 4480 Withdrawn Megafine Pharma (P) Ltd Bk lines BBB/ 323.3 Suspended A3+ Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd TL B- 10 Assigned Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd FB Facility B- 20 Assigned Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd BG B- 15 Assigned Nuway Organic Naturals India TL D 250 Revised from Ltd B Nuway Organic Naturals India FB, LT Fac D 33.7 Revised from Ltd B Patel Phoschem Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 190 Suspended Poona Dal & Besan Mills Pvt Ltd CC BBB 163.5 Revised from BBB Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd CC BBB 196 Revised from BBB Poona Flour & Foods CC BBB 40 Revised from BBB Poona Flour & Foods TL BBB 18.5 Revised from BBB Poona Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC BBB 55 Revised from BBB Pune Dynasty Projects Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) programme BBB- 1600 Assigned Puneet Enterprises TL BB- 15 Assigned Puneet Enterprises CC BB- 250 Assigned Rukmani Electrical & FBL - CC BB- 70 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Rukmani Electrical & Non-FBL - BG BB- 20 Assigned Components Pvt Ltd Shubh Swastik Dal Mill Co. FBL - CC B 60 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Sri Sai Leela Electrical FBL BB- 25 Assigned Projects Sri Sai Leela Electrical NFBL BB- 80 Assigned Projects Sri Sai Leela Electrical Proposed Limits BB- 15 Assigned Projects Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB 700 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd TL BBB 1660 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd NCD programme BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Metaliks Ltd Issuer Rating IrBBB - Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.