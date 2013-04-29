Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Insulated Conductors ST, Non FB Fac A4 45 Suspended Ankit Diamonds ST FBL A4 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore) Bhatia And Company Non- FB Fac A4+ 105 Suspended Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt CP programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Disha Educational Society fund based and Non- A4 3 Suspended FB Fac Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt LOC A4 45 Assigned Ltd Icewear Creations ST FB Fac A4 130 Assigned Icewear Creations ST FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit) Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (Stand By A4 5 Reaffirmed Foreign LOC) Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (BG) A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (Credit A4 6 Reaffirmed Exposure Limits) Enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT and ST based limits A4 30 Assigned Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd) (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Shapoorji Pallonji (SO)! Infrastructure Capital Co. Ltd) ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Stores Supply (India) Agency ST Non fund based LOC A4 100 Suspended and BG Fac Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.00) Urmi Chemicals Non-FBL A4 150 Suspended Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC(DA/DP) A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Iron & Steel Co. FBL B+ 250 Assigned Instrument Akshay Insulated Conductors Working capital Fac BB 30 Suspended Bhatia And Company FB Fac BB+ 205 Suspended Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 24.9 Withdrawn Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BBB-* 527.5 Reaffirmed *Revised from Rs.50.26 crore Credila Financial Services Pvt LT Bond Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Dashmesh Autos CC B 50 Assigned Dashmesh Autos TL B 6.6 Assigned Dashmesh Autos Unallocated B 0.4 Assigned Disha Educational Society FB Fac BB- 77 Suspended Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated - 133.4 Suspended Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 180 Suspended Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 80.8 Suspended Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Export Packing Credit C 35 Assigned Ltd Limit (EPC) Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase C 25 Assigned Ltd Limit (FBP) Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Standby Line of C 7.5 Assigned Ltd Credit (SLC) Icewear Creations TL B+ 2.5 Assigned Icewear Creations LT proposed Fac B+ 7.5 Assigned KTDC Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL BB+ 139 Assigned KTDC Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT FBL BB+ 76 Assigned Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (Proposed CC) BB 116 Assigned Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (TL) BB 120 Withdrawn Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (CC) BB 125 Withdrawn Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT, FBL - CC BB- 300 Assigned Ltd Phoenix Hodu Developers Pvt Ltd LT fund based and BB 463.3 Assigned Non-FB Fac Pune Dynasty Projects Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) programme BBB- 3000 Assigned Rukmini Polytubes Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 70 Suspended Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA+ 1875 Reaffirmed (Faery Estates Pvt Ltd) (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NCDs AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed (Floreat Investments Ltd) (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed (Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) Series A (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed (Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) Series B (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed (Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) Series C (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Subsequent Tranches AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed (Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) NCDs (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NCDs AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed (S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd) (SO) Stores Supply (India) Agency LT loans & working B 42 Suspended capital Fac Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 51 Assigned Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 90 Assigned Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B 7 Assigned Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2 Assigned Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC BB 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00cr) Swastik Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B 1000 Assigned T S Alloys Ltd Fund Based - CC A+ 120 Assigned T S Alloys Ltd Fund Based - TL A+ 220 Assigned (Proposed) T S Alloys Ltd Proposed Limits A+ 60 Assigned Urmi Chemicals FBL B- 85 Suspended V Anantharaju & Sons Fund Based BBB- 160 Assigned VLCC Healthcare Ltd FBL A+ 712.3 Assigned VLCC Healthcare Ltd Unallocated A+ 187.7 Assigned Enhanced from 13.77cr VLCC Personal Care Ltd FBL - TL A+ 10* Assigned *Outstanding amount VLCC Personal Care Ltd FBL - CC A+ 300 Assigned Enhanced from 17.50Cr VLCC Personal Care Ltd Unallocated A+ 90 Assigned Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd TL B- 30.4 Assigned Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 85 Assigned Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B-/ 2.6 Assigned A4 Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 20 Assigned Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 