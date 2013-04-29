Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshay Insulated Conductors ST, Non FB Fac A4 45 Suspended
Ankit Diamonds ST FBL A4 340 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 22.50 crore)
Bhatia And Company Non- FB Fac A4+ 105 Suspended
Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Credila Financial Services Pvt CP programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Disha Educational Society fund based and Non- A4 3 Suspended
FB Fac
Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt LOC A4 45 Assigned
Ltd
Icewear Creations ST FB Fac A4 130 Assigned
Icewear Creations ST FB Fac A4 35 Assigned
Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (Export Packing A4 125 Reaffirmed
Credit)
Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (Stand By A4 5 Reaffirmed
Foreign LOC)
Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (BG) A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Magnum Estates Ltd Non FBL (Credit A4 6 Reaffirmed
Exposure Limits)
Enhanced from Rs. 0.20 crore
Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT and ST based limits A4 30 Assigned
Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd) (SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(Shapoorji Pallonji (SO)!
Infrastructure Capital Co. Ltd)
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Stores Supply (India) Agency ST Non fund based LOC A4 100 Suspended
and BG Fac
Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 14.00)
Urmi Chemicals Non-FBL A4 150 Suspended
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC(DA/DP) A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal Iron & Steel Co. FBL B+ 250 Assigned
Instrument
Akshay Insulated Conductors Working capital Fac BB 30 Suspended
Bhatia And Company FB Fac BB+ 205 Suspended
Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 24.9 Withdrawn
Changepond Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BBB-* 527.5 Reaffirmed
*Revised from Rs.50.26 crore
Credila Financial Services Pvt LT Bond Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Dashmesh Autos CC B 50 Assigned
Dashmesh Autos TL B 6.6 Assigned
Dashmesh Autos Unallocated B 0.4 Assigned
Disha Educational Society FB Fac BB- 77 Suspended
Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated - 133.4 Suspended
Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 180 Suspended
Dwarkadhis Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 80.8 Suspended
Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Export Packing Credit C 35 Assigned
Ltd Limit (EPC)
Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase C 25 Assigned
Ltd Limit (FBP)
Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Standby Line of C 7.5 Assigned
Ltd Credit (SLC)
Icewear Creations TL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Icewear Creations LT proposed Fac B+ 7.5 Assigned
KTDC Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL BB+ 139 Assigned
KTDC Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT FBL BB+ 76 Assigned
Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (Proposed CC) BB 116 Assigned
Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (TL) BB 120 Withdrawn
Magnum Estates Ltd FBL (CC) BB 125 Withdrawn
Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT, FBL - CC BB- 300 Assigned
Ltd
Phoenix Hodu Developers Pvt Ltd LT fund based and BB 463.3 Assigned
Non-FB Fac
Pune Dynasty Projects Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) programme BBB- 3000 Assigned
Rukmini Polytubes Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 70 Suspended
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA+ 1875 Reaffirmed
(Faery Estates Pvt Ltd) (SO)
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NCDs AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
(Floreat Investments Ltd) (SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed
(Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) Series A (SO)
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed
(Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) Series B (SO)
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Reaffirmed
(Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) Series C (SO)
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Subsequent Tranches AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed
(Grand View Estates Pvt Ltd) NCDs (SO)!
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd NCDs AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
(S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd) (SO)
Stores Supply (India) Agency LT loans & working B 42 Suspended
capital Fac
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 51 Assigned
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 90 Assigned
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B 7 Assigned
Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2 Assigned
Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC BB 60 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 10.00cr)
Swastik Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B 1000 Assigned
T S Alloys Ltd Fund Based - CC A+ 120 Assigned
T S Alloys Ltd Fund Based - TL A+ 220 Assigned
(Proposed)
T S Alloys Ltd Proposed Limits A+ 60 Assigned
Urmi Chemicals FBL B- 85 Suspended
V Anantharaju & Sons Fund Based BBB- 160 Assigned
VLCC Healthcare Ltd FBL A+ 712.3 Assigned
VLCC Healthcare Ltd Unallocated A+ 187.7 Assigned
Enhanced from 13.77cr
VLCC Personal Care Ltd FBL - TL A+ 10* Assigned
*Outstanding amount
VLCC Personal Care Ltd FBL - CC A+ 300 Assigned
Enhanced from 17.50Cr
VLCC Personal Care Ltd Unallocated A+ 90 Assigned
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd TL B- 30.4 Assigned
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 85 Assigned
Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B-/ 2.6 Assigned
A4
Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 20 Assigned
Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
