COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Insulation Company Non-FBL (LC/BG) A3 300 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Non-fund based, ST Fac A4 700 Assigned
Ltd
Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd BG A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
Kgs Constructions Ltd ST Proposed Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based- FDBP A4 12 Reaffirmed
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- LC A4 16 Reaffirmed
Limits
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- A4 1 Reaffirmed
Letter of Guarantee
Limits
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 7.5 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 50000 Assigned
programme (2013-14)
Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 140 Reaffirmed
Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd non-fund based A4 30 Suspended
facility
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- FLC A4 127.4 Suspended
*sublimit of term loan
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- ILG A4 25 Suspended
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- LC A4 99.8* Suspended
*sublimit of term loan
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- BG A4 24 Suspended
Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
Projects
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 39150 Assigned
A1+
(enhanced from Rs 3,715cr.)
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: TL D 455.4 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Working Capital TL D 40.5 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac D 100 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac D 10 Downgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Apeejay Shipping Ltd FBL AA- 270 Reaffirmed
Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non-FBL* AA- / 25 Reaffirmed
A1+
*sublimit of fund based bank limits and interchangeable between Long Term & Short Term
facilities
Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company FBL (CC) BBB- 70 Assigned
(India) Ltd
Bharat Insulation Company Fund Based Proposed BBB- 20 Assigned
(India) Ltd Limits (TL)
Brijsons Hotel Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 660 Suspended
Dajikaka Gadgil Developers Pvt Bk loan programme D 200 Withdrawn
Ltd
G.L. Jain Button Store Pvt. Ltd FB Limit- CC B+ 60 Assigned
Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt CC (Sublimit: Non-FBL) B+ / 500 Assigned
Ltd A4
Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Proposed Limits B+ / 100 Assigned
Ltd A4
Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Upgraded from
B
Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd TL Limit B+ 27.6 Upgraded from
B
(enhanced from Rs. 1.84 crore)
Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit B+ 16.1 Upgraded from
B
Indus Gas Ltd TL BBB+ 1200 Upgraded from
BBB
(reduced from 142.49 earlier)
Kamineni Steel And Power India LT loans B+ 5305.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Kgs Constructions Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT-FBL - CC B+ 120 Suspended
Ltd
Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT-FBL - TL B+ 1.2 Suspended
Ltd
Madhuram Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 55 Suspended
Mission Bio-Fuels India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B- 99.4 Suspended
Narayan Marine Tech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 57.5 Suspended
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC B- 20 Reaffirmed
Limit
Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- TL B- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 27.5 Assigned
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 26.6 Assigned
Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT : Proposed B+ 8.4 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 439500* Assigned
programme (2013-14)
*includes an amount of Rs. 5,000 crore which is interchangeable as long term and short term
borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 43,950 crore
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore
Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore
Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd TL BB- 280 Revised from
B-
Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd CC BB- 40 Revised from
B-
Shreeji Enterprise TL BB- 100 Assigned
Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd fund based facility B 70 Suspended
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 100 Suspended
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 181 Suspended
Sipai Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 60 Suspended
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B+ 182.6 Suspended
Surya Synthetics LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned
Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 2 NCDs AAA 3500 Withdrawn
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
