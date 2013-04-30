Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Insulation Company Non-FBL (LC/BG) A3 300 Assigned (India) Ltd Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Non-fund based, ST Fac A4 700 Assigned Ltd Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd BG A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Kgs Constructions Ltd ST Proposed Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based- FDBP A4 12 Reaffirmed Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- LC A4 16 Reaffirmed Limits Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- A4 1 Reaffirmed Letter of Guarantee Limits Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 7.5 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 50000 Assigned programme (2013-14) Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 140 Reaffirmed Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd non-fund based A4 30 Suspended facility Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- FLC A4 127.4 Suspended *sublimit of term loan Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- ILG A4 25 Suspended Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- LC A4 99.8* Suspended *sublimit of term loan Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL- BG A4 24 Suspended Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned Projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA / 39150 Assigned A1+ (enhanced from Rs 3,715cr.) Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: TL D 455.4 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: Working Capital TL D 40.5 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac D 100 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ Anand Engineering Products Pvt LT: FB Fac D 10 Downgraded Ltd from BB+ Apeejay Shipping Ltd FBL AA- 270 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non-FBL* AA- / 25 Reaffirmed A1+ *sublimit of fund based bank limits and interchangeable between Long Term & Short Term facilities Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company FBL (CC) BBB- 70 Assigned (India) Ltd Bharat Insulation Company Fund Based Proposed BBB- 20 Assigned (India) Ltd Limits (TL) Brijsons Hotel Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac D 660 Suspended Dajikaka Gadgil Developers Pvt Bk loan programme D 200 Withdrawn Ltd G.L. Jain Button Store Pvt. Ltd FB Limit- CC B+ 60 Assigned Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt CC (Sublimit: Non-FBL) B+ / 500 Assigned Ltd A4 Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Proposed Limits B+ / 100 Assigned Ltd A4 Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Upgraded from B Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd TL Limit B+ 27.6 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs. 1.84 crore) Gujarat Hiflow Yarn Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit B+ 16.1 Upgraded from B Indus Gas Ltd TL BBB+ 1200 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from 142.49 earlier) Kamineni Steel And Power India LT loans B+ 5305.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kgs Constructions Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT-FBL - CC B+ 120 Suspended Ltd Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT-FBL - TL B+ 1.2 Suspended Ltd Madhuram Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 55 Suspended Mission Bio-Fuels India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B- 99.4 Suspended Narayan Marine Tech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 57.5 Suspended Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC B- 20 Reaffirmed Limit Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- TL B- 6.5 Reaffirmed Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 27.5 Assigned Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 26.6 Assigned Platinum Polymers Pvt Ltd LT : Proposed B+ 8.4 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 439500* Assigned programme (2013-14) *includes an amount of Rs. 5,000 crore which is interchangeable as long term and short term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 43,950 crore Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd TL BB- 280 Revised from B- Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd CC BB- 40 Revised from B- Shreeji Enterprise TL BB- 100 Assigned Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd fund based facility B 70 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B 100 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B 181 Suspended Sipai Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 60 Suspended Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B+ 182.6 Suspended Surya Synthetics LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 2 NCDs AAA 3500 Withdrawn (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.