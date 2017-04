May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of Apr 30 & May 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abil Chempharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 90 Suspended Accutest Research Laboratories ST Non-FBL A3 110 Upgraded from (India) Pvt Ltd A4+ Action International Non-FB Limits A3 60 Upgraded from A4+ (earlier Rs. 1.95 crore) Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 300 (Revised from A2 (enhanced from Rs 20 crore) Commercial Engineers & Body LC/BG A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd Commercial Engineers & Body ST working capital A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd limits East India Laminates Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 82 Suspended ECS Biztech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based LC D 80 Revised from Limits A4 ECS Biztech Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Credit D 4.4 Revised from Exposure Limits A4 Golden Tobacco Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: FB / non-FB limits A3 74 Assigned Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 9.5 crore) Jaguar Overseas Ltd NFBL A3 2000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 31 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Kanav Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 200 Assigned Naini Plywood Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 170 Suspended Nikhil International Non-FB limits A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.20 crore) Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltd ST non- FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd ST non- FB Fac A4 120 Suspended Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 25 Suspended Sionc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned Steel & Metals Non - FBL - Inland A4 50 Reaffirmed LOC / Letter of Guarantee Swastik International Foreign Documentary A4 70 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase (FDBP) Swastik International Export Packaging A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit * Sublimit of FDBP(enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Talbros Engineering Ltd NFBL A3+ 2 Upgraded to A3+ The Ratnakar Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 750 crore) Ultima Switchgears Ltd ST FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Ultima Switchgears Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Venus Remedies Ltd Non-FBL A3 270 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 25.50 crore) Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories TL BBB- 107.4 Upgraded from (India) Pvt Ltd BB+ Accutest Research Laboratories LT FBL BBB- 222.6 Upgraded from (India) Pvt Ltd BB+ Action International FB Limits BBB 150 Upgraded from BB+ (earlier Rs. 8.00 crore) Astha Projects (India) Ltd FB Fac BBB- 500 Suspended Balkrishna Sales Corporattion FBL - CC BB- 65 Assigned Balkrishna Sales Corporattion Non- FBL- BG BB- 30 Assigned Beria Commercial Impex Pvt Ltd Non fund based LOC D 150 Suspended facility Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd FBL BBB 380 Revised from BBB+ (revised from Rs 41.01 crore) Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd Non-FBL BBB 375 Revised from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs 25 crore) Cheruvathur Foundation Bk Fac B 100 Withdrawn Commercial Engineers & Body TL BBB+ 620 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd Commercial Engineers & Body CC BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Builders Co. Ltd Dhanalakshmi Educational Trust TL Fac BB+ 77.5 Assigned Dhanalakshmi Educational Trust FB Fac BB+ 2.5 Assigned East India Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 40 Suspended ECS Biztech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits D 420 Revised from BB ECS Biztech Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 230 Revised from BB Golden Tobacco Ltd TL C+ 65 Reaffirmed Golden Tobacco Ltd LT, FB limits C+ 443 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB- 30.1 Assigned Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 45 Assigned Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 160 Downgraded from B+ (Enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A-(SO) Revised from Jul-09 BBB+(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Jul-09 (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A(SO) Revised from Jul-09 II BBB+(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Jul-09 II (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A(SO) Revised from Mar-10 I BBB+(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-10 I (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-10 II (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+ Revised from Mar-10 II (SO) BBB(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-10 III (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+ Revised from Mar-10 III (SO) BBB(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A-(SO) Revised from Mar-10 IV BBB(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-10 IV (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-11 I (SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+ Revised from Mar-11 I (SO) BBB(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility A-(SO) Revised from Mar-11 II BBB(SO) HDFC Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-11 II (SO) Jaguar Overseas Ltd FBL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Jaguar Overseas Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 250 Reaffirmed / A3 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD - I AA 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD - II AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD - III AA 17120 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL AA 113992 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL AA 37500 Reaffirmed Kabeer Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Kanav Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Naini Plywood Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 42.5 Suspended Nikhil International TL BB+ 161.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.64 crore) Nikhil International FB limits BB+ 630 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.40 crore) Oriental Technocraft Pvt Ltd TL B 62.5 Suspended Oriental Technocraft Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 37.5 Suspended Peevees Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac (TL) D 1158.5 Withdrawn Poppys Hotel Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 380 Suspended Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 160 Suspended Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 120 Suspended Premier Design Realties Pvt Ltd fund based facility D 125 Downgraded from BB R.T. Exports Ltd FBL-TL C 250 Assigned RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Jan-12 II (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Mar-10 I (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Mar-10 II (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Mar-12 I (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Mar-12 III (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility - Upgraded to Oct-11 BBB+(SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Oct-11 (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Oct-11 II (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Mar-12 (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Sep-11 II (SO) RFL Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed Sep-11 III (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional RFL Cv Loan Pool D.A. Jan-12 I Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed (SO) RFL Cv Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 II Purchaser Payout AAA Reaffirmed (SO) RFL Sme Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Purchaser Payout - Upgraded to AA+(SO) S2 Realty LT-TL BB+ 70 Assigned Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sagar Autotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB/ 16.5 Reaffirmed A4 Sai Shakti Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 103.5 Assigned Sai Shakti Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 6.5 Assigned SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Feb-12 (SO) SBPHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Mar-12 (SO) Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 50 Suspended Shree Sundha Cold Storage Pledge Loan D 21.8 Assigned Shree Sundha Cold Storage CC D 1.5 Assigned Shree Sundha Cold Storage TL D 30 Assigned Sionc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd FBL B 240 Assigned Siva Sankar Motors Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 85 Revised from BB Steel & Metals FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Steel & Metals Proposed FBL BB- 10 Assigned Talbros Engineering Ltd TL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Talbros Engineering Ltd Unallocated BBB- 58 Reaffirmed Talbros Engineering Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL BBB-/ 125 Reaffirmed / A3+ Upgraded from A3 Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 3 NCDs AAA 18000 Retained (SO) Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 4 NCDs AAA 12500 Retained (SO) Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 7250 Assigned Tea Board Of India TL AA 550 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 150.0 crore) Ultima Switchgears Ltd LT FB Fac BB 50 Suspended Uttam Resources Pvt Ltd Non fund based LOC D 150 Suspended facility Venus Remedies Ltd CC BBB- 900 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 78.00 crore) Venus Remedies Ltd TL BBB- 1445.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 112.17 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 