May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 120 Suspended
Azad Impex Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended
Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3 116.7 Reaffirmed
BIL Metal Industries Ltd Inland/Foreign LOC D 26.5 Revised from
A4
Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.8cr)
Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.0)
Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Non-FBL- BG A4 70 Assigned
Ltd
Patel Enterprise ST-FBL - Export A4 50 Suspended
Packing Credit
Patel Enterprise ST-FBL - Foreign A4 30 Suspended
BILls Purchase
Rajnish Steels ST non-FBL A4 110 Assigned
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
enhanced from Rs.3.50 crore)
Sunstar Overseas Ltd Working Capital Fac A3 5610 Revised from
A4+
Sunstar Overseas Ltd Unallocated A3 6 Revised from
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 10 Suspended
Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 90 Suspended
Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Azad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Fac BB- 20 Suspended
Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd TL# BBB- 103.3 Reaffirmed
# Note: Term loans include unallocated limits of Rs. 3.24 crore, while fund-based facilities
include unallocated limits of Rs. 14 crore. These unallocated limits are also assigned A3.
Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Fund based, LT Fac# BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
# Note: Term loans include unallocated limits of Rs. 3.24 crore, while fund-based facilities
include unallocated limits of Rs. 14 crore. These unallocated limits are also assigned A3.
BIL Metal Industries Ltd TL D 60 Revised from
C
BIL Metal Industries Ltd CC D 33.5 Revised from
C
Dlf Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 3750 Assigned
Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt FB Limit- CC B+ 180 Assigned
Ltd
Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 280 Assigned
Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 66.5 Assigned
Patel Enterprise LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended
Regency Nirman Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Assigned
Reliance Mediaworks Ltd TL BB 4000 Withdrawn
Reliance Mediaworks Ltd Long-TL BB 800 Assigned
Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 260 Assigned
Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 1461.1 Assigned
Richa Petro Products Ltd TL D 135.8 Assigned
Richa Petro Products Ltd FBL D 54.2 Assigned
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore)
Saya AutomoBILes Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 300 Suspended
A4
Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 53.3 Assigned
Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B- 60 Assigned
capital Fac
Sunstar Overseas Ltd CC BBB- 300 Revised from
BB+
Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL BBB- 584 Revised from
BB+
Tradewel Construction FBL D 70 Revised from
Corporation Pvt Ltd C
Umesh & Brothers Construction Fund based Bk Fac BB- 22.5 Suspended
Umesh & Brothers Construction Non fund based Bk Fac BB- 80 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying ABILity; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
