May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 120 Suspended Azad Impex Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3 116.7 Reaffirmed BIL Metal Industries Ltd Inland/Foreign LOC D 26.5 Revised from A4 Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.8cr) Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.0) Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt Non-FBL- BG A4 70 Assigned Ltd Patel Enterprise ST-FBL - Export A4 50 Suspended Packing Credit Patel Enterprise ST-FBL - Foreign A4 30 Suspended BILls Purchase Rajnish Steels ST non-FBL A4 110 Assigned Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from Rs.3.50 crore) Sunstar Overseas Ltd Working Capital Fac A3 5610 Revised from A4+ Sunstar Overseas Ltd Unallocated A3 6 Revised from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 10 Suspended Adlec Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 90 Suspended Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Azad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Fac BB- 20 Suspended Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd TL# BBB- 103.3 Reaffirmed # Note: Term loans include unallocated limits of Rs. 3.24 crore, while fund-based facilities include unallocated limits of Rs. 14 crore. These unallocated limits are also assigned A3. Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Fund based, LT Fac# BBB- 400 Reaffirmed # Note: Term loans include unallocated limits of Rs. 3.24 crore, while fund-based facilities include unallocated limits of Rs. 14 crore. These unallocated limits are also assigned A3. BIL Metal Industries Ltd TL D 60 Revised from C BIL Metal Industries Ltd CC D 33.5 Revised from C Dlf Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 3750 Assigned Lok Raj Saini Infra-Tech Pvt FB Limit- CC B+ 180 Assigned Ltd Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 280 Assigned Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 66.5 Assigned Patel Enterprise LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended Regency Nirman Ltd FBL BBB- 120 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Ltd TL BB 4000 Withdrawn Reliance Mediaworks Ltd Long-TL BB 800 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 260 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 1461.1 Assigned Richa Petro Products Ltd TL D 135.8 Assigned Richa Petro Products Ltd FBL D 54.2 Assigned Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.11.50 crore) Saya AutomoBILes Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 300 Suspended A4 Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 53.3 Assigned Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT, FB working B- 60 Assigned capital Fac Sunstar Overseas Ltd CC BBB- 300 Revised from BB+ Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL BBB- 584 Revised from BB+ Tradewel Construction FBL D 70 Revised from Corporation Pvt Ltd C Umesh & Brothers Construction Fund based Bk Fac BB- 22.5 Suspended Umesh & Brothers Construction Non fund based Bk Fac BB- 80 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying ABILity; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)