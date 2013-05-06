May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambey Metallic Ltd LOC Limits A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ambey Metallic Ltd BG A4 1.9 Reaffirmed
Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 500 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd ST NFBL-LC/BG A4 80 Assigned
J.K.Bhansali & Company FBL A4 550 Assigned
Kgs Developers Ltd Proposed Fac A3 580 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 85 crore
Paramshakti Steels Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 950 Suspended
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 61 Reaffirmed
Zenith Exports Ltd FBL - Packing Credit, A4+ 760 Reaffirmed
Bill Discounting
Enhanced from Rs. 69.00 crore
Zenith Exports Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Power Himalayas Ltd FB Fac D 176 Downgraded
from B
Ambey Metallic Ltd CC Limits B+ 47 Reaffirmed
Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Cashpor Micro Credit NCD Programme BB+ 250 Assigned
CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd TL A 405 Revised from
A-
CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd FBL A 1165 Revised from
A-
CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A / 1230 Revised from
A1 A-/
Reaffurmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 600 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 304 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 196 Reaffirmed
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 45 Assigned
Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL-Unallocated B+ 5 Assigned
KGS Developers Ltd TL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 65 crore
KGS Developers Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB- 70 Assigned
L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd FBL* AA-/ 50 Reaffirmed
A1+
* sublimit to the extent of Rs 1.00 Cr for EPC/PCFC, and hence also rated on a short-term scale,
as such total utilisation should not exceed Rs.5.0 Cr at any point of usage;
L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd Non-FBL# AA-/ 200 Reaffirmed
A1+
# Includes sublimit of Rs. 3.0 Cr for letter of credit rated on a short-term scale, as such
total utilisation of BGs should not exceed Rs. 20.0 Cr at any point of usage
Paramshakti Steels Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 387.5 Suspended
capital Fac
Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt non-FBL AA+ 2160 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL B 100.9 Downgraded
from BB-
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL B 2105 Downgraded
from BB-
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL B 143.1 Downgraded
from BB-
Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL B 32.5 Revised from
B+
Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL B 50 Revised from
B+
Zenith Exports Ltd FBL - CC* BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with export packing credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
