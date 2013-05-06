May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambey Metallic Ltd LOC Limits A4 100 Reaffirmed Ambey Metallic Ltd BG A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd ST NFBL-LC/BG A4 80 Assigned J.K.Bhansali & Company FBL A4 550 Assigned Kgs Developers Ltd Proposed Fac A3 580 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 85 crore Paramshakti Steels Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 950 Suspended Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 61 Reaffirmed Zenith Exports Ltd FBL - Packing Credit, A4+ 760 Reaffirmed Bill Discounting Enhanced from Rs. 69.00 crore Zenith Exports Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Power Himalayas Ltd FB Fac D 176 Downgraded from B Ambey Metallic Ltd CC Limits B+ 47 Reaffirmed Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 340 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit NCD Programme BB+ 250 Assigned CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd TL A 405 Revised from A- CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd FBL A 1165 Revised from A- CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A / 1230 Revised from A1 A-/ Reaffurmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 600 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 304 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 196 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 45 Assigned Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT FBL-Unallocated B+ 5 Assigned KGS Developers Ltd TL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 65 crore KGS Developers Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB- 70 Assigned L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd FBL* AA-/ 50 Reaffirmed A1+ * sublimit to the extent of Rs 1.00 Cr for EPC/PCFC, and hence also rated on a short-term scale, as such total utilisation should not exceed Rs.5.0 Cr at any point of usage; L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd Non-FBL# AA-/ 200 Reaffirmed A1+ # Includes sublimit of Rs. 3.0 Cr for letter of credit rated on a short-term scale, as such total utilisation of BGs should not exceed Rs. 20.0 Cr at any point of usage Paramshakti Steels Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 387.5 Suspended capital Fac Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt non-FBL AA+ 2160 Assigned Ltd (SO) Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL B 100.9 Downgraded from BB- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL B 2105 Downgraded from BB- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL B 143.1 Downgraded from BB- Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL B 32.5 Revised from B+ Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL B 50 Revised from B+ Zenith Exports Ltd FBL - CC* BB+ 160 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.