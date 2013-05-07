May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt A1+ 35000 Assigned Bharat Mines And Minerals Non-fund based A3+ 150 Revised from facility A2@ @ - Ratings under watch with negative implications BMM Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 3850 Reaffirmed Concorde Motors (India) Ltd ST FBL A1 1170 Reaffirmed Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A3 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A3 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Everon Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 0.6 Assigned Himson Textile Engineering BG A4 10 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & FB Fac A4 250 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Mahaveer Metal Co. Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 45 Suspended Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 33.5 Suspended Rag Corporation ST fund based Bk Fac A4+ 80 Suspended Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt Proposed BG A4 410 Assigned Ltd Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt Unallocated limits A4 76.2 Assigned Ltd Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And Non-FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (revised from Rs. 7 crore) Sudhir Gensets Ltd ST Scale NFB Limits A1+ 2110 Reaffirmed Sudhir Power Projects Ltd ST Scale NFB Limits A1+ 1166 Reaffirmed (SO) Sudhir Transformers Ltd ST Scale NFB Limits A1+ 130 Reaffirmed (SO) Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2 1030^^^ Reaffirmed ^^^One way interchangeability from LC to BG of upto Rs 12 crore Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital A2 200** ^^Reaffirmed Demand Loan **Sublimit of CC Facility,^^Fund Based facility of Rs 10 crore is one way interchangeable to non fund based facility Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL - Buyer's Credit A2 250*** Reaffirmed ***Sublimit of LC Facility Unique Steel Pvt Ltd ST, LOC Sub- Limits* A3 70 Revised from A4+ *Rs 7.0 crore Letter of Credit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 10.0 crore Cash Credit limit. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd Non -FBL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Bmm Ispat Ltd TL Fac BBB 33775.8 Reaffirmed Bmm Ispat Ltd FB Fac BBB 3550 Reaffirmed Concorde Motors (India) Ltd TL A- 200 Reaffirmed Concorde Motors (India) Ltd LT FBL A- 30 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 17.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Everon Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 90.3 Assigned Everon Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned Himson Textile Engineering TL BB- 10.3 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Himson Textile Engineering CC BB- 70 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & TL Fac BB- 14.4 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Proposed limits BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Export Pvt Ltd Laxmi Grains Pvt. Ltd LT FBL B+ 174 Assigned Laxmi Steels FBL B 70 Assigned Mahaveer Metal Co. Fund Based- CC BB 80 Reaffirmed Marinelines Ship Breakers Pvt Working Capital B+ 50 Revised from Ltd BB Mitcon Foundation LT, FBL - TL BBB 60 Assigned Nallamilli Satyanarayana Reddy FBL BB- 110 Assigned & Others Prakash Estates TL BB- 270 Assigned Prakash Estates Non Fund Based BB- 70 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 80.2 Suspended Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 75 Suspended Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LT/ ST unallocated BB+ / 16.3 Suspended A4+ RMZ Ecoworld Infrastructure TL BBB 3204 Assigned Pvt Ltd RMZ Ecoworld Infrastructure TL BBB + 6800 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) S.K. Gold Chain Company Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Assigned Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 22 Reaffirmed Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 80 Reaffirmed Satyam Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt BG D / 390 Revised from Ltd D BB/ A4 and simultaneously reassigned B/ 4 Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt Proposed CC B 70 Assigned Ltd Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt TL D 23.8 Revised from Ltd BB and simultaneously reassigned B Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt CC D 230 Revised from Ltd BB and simultaneously reassigned B Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt LOC D 100 Revised from Ltd A4 and simultaneously reassigned A4 Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And FBL A+ 870 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (revised from Rs. 95 crore) Shree Ram Cotton Industries TL B+ 11.3 Assigned Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC B+ 75 Assigned Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd TL D 11.8 Downgraded from B+ Shri Hari Cotex Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 120 Downgraded from B+ Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes fund based and NFBL B+/ 145.8 Suspended A4 Shri Sudershan Tubes FB Fac B+ 61 Suspended SS Corporate Securities Ltd LT/ST Fund Based/Non BB / 600 Assigned Fund based Bk Lines A4+ Sudhir Transformers Ltd LT Scale FB Limits AA- 82.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 950## Reaffirmed ##One way interchangeability from CC to LC of upto Rs 5 crore Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB 290 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB 200*** Reaffirmed ***Sublimit of LC Facility Unique Steel Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB- 100 Revised from BB+ Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BB+ 350 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.