May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Corporate Governance CGR2 Reaffirmed practices of Bk of Baroptionally convertible debenturea Budge Budge Refineries Ltd NFBL - Foreign Letter A4+ 1000 Assigned of Credit Dindayal Colloids Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A4 500 Assigned Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd Fund Based/ Non Fund A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed based (interchangeable) Fac Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd FBL (EPC)* A3 750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 60.00 *sub-limit of Rs. 120 crore fund based limit Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3 50 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Non-FBL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.50) Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 480 Suspended Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 255 Suspended Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 215 Suspended New Palsana Industrial Co-Op BG A4 200 Assigned Society Ltd Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 17 Suspended Sk Brothers Fund Based ST Bk A4 20 Assigned Limits (Earlier 4 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarav Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB 146.5 Suspended Alukkas Jewellery LT- FB Fac B+ 300 downgraded from BB Alukkas Jewellery LT- proposed Fac B+ 30 downgraded from BB Budge Budge Refineries Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 50 Assigned Budge Budge Refineries Ltd NFBL - Inland LOC BB+ 5 Assigned ***Sub limit of FLC facility Delas Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn (SO) Dindayal Colloids Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Assigned Dindayal Colloids Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB- 50 Assigned facility# #sublimit of short-term fund based facility Dindayal Colloids Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac* BB- / 200 Assigned A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd Fund Based AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed (interchangeable) Fac Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd NCDs AA+ 5080 Reaffirmed Harihar Rocks TL Fac D 37.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Harihar Rocks LT FB Fac D 45 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 3.50 crore) Harihar Rocks ST non-FB Fac D 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.59 crore) Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd TL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Revised from 15.13 crore Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd FBL (CC/EPC) BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 90.53 Jai Hanuman Rice Industries FBL B 65.1 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Unallocated (Proposed B 24.7 Reaffirmed Limits) Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.00) Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd LT fundbased limit BB- 1150 Suspended Jyoti Cnc Automation Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1402.6 Suspended Karnataka Education Society FB Fac- TL BBB+ 20.7 Upgraded from BBB (reduced from Rs.5.11 crore) Kotak Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 3.2 Suspended M Venkata Rao Infra Projects FB Fac B+ 750 Assigned Pvt Ltd M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Non FB Fac B+ 1380 Assigned Pvt Ltd M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Proposed limits B+ 270 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahesh Cold Storage CC B 26.8 Assigned Mahesh Cold Storage TL B 32 Assigned Manjeera Constructions Ltd Bk Fac B 280 Suspended New Palsana Industrial Co-Op TL B+ 490 Assigned Society Ltd Png Jewellery & Gems LT FB Fac BB+ 270 Suspended Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 172.7 Suspended capital Fac Sk Brothers CC B+ 70 Assigned (Enhanced from 2.00 CR) Sk Brothers TL B+ 7.5 Assigned (Earlier 1 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)