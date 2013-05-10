May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd non-fund based A4 30 Assigned facility God Granites ST scale- PCFC/PC A4 25 Assigned God Granites ST scale- Bill A4 30 Assigned Discounting God Granites ST scale- LC A4 10 Assigned Indsil Energy & ST, non fund based A3+ 235 Suspended Electrochemicals Ltd Indsil Energy & ST FB Bk Fac A3+ 205 Suspended Electrochemicals Ltd Kurlon Ltd Non fund based A3+ 295 Revised from A2+ (enhanced from Rs 19.50) Kurlon Ltd FBL A3+ 20 Revised from A2+ (enhanced from 0.0cr) Kurlon Ltd Non fund based A3+ 295 Revised from A2+ (enhanced from Rs 19.50cr) Kurlon Ltd FBL A3+ 20 Revised from A2+ (enhanced from 0.0cr) S V Ispat Pvt Ltd ST ,NFBL A4 10 Assigned Saga Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Sml Isuzu Ltd FB Fac (WCDL, Bill A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed Discounting) Sml Isuzu Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Sml Isuzu Ltd CP/STD Facility A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Supra Craft Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC A4 3 Assigned Swidan Ceramics ST non FB Bk limits A4 8 Assigned Uneecops Technologies Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 52.5 Assigned United Concepts & Solutions ST non fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vikram Infrastructure Company BG: NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vikram Infrastructure Company BG: NFBL A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 40 Suspended Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 210 Suspended Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd NFB Fac B+ 5 Suspended God Granites LT scale- CC BB- 15 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn Clioo Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) ! ! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn Clioo Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB+ Withdrawn Clioo Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn Dionysus Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn Dionysus Ifmr Capital 2012 (SO) ! ! Conditional rating Conditional rating Green Park Educational Trust TL Fac BBB+ 63.1 Assigned Green Park Educational Trust LT FB Fac BBB+ 10 Assigned Green Park Educational Trust LT Fac - proposed BBB+ 6.9 Assigned Indsil Energy & LT loans & working BBB 289.5 Suspended Electrochemicals Ltd capital Fac Itd Cementation India Ltd FB limits BBB+ 8050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 660 crore) Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB limits BBB+ 30000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2100 crore) KJS Cement Ltd FB Bk Fac D 6750 Downgraded from BB+ Kurlon Ltd TL BBB 867.7 Revised from BBB+ (reduced from 91.20cr) Kurlon Ltd CC BBB 1510 Revised from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs 80.50cr) Kurlon Ltd TL BBB 867.7 Revised from BBB+ (reduced from 91.20cr) Kurlon Ltd CC BBB 1510 Revised from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs 80.50cr) S V Ispat Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 35 Assigned S V Ispat Pvt Ltd LT based and ST based BB- / 30 Assigned limits A4 Saga Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 60 Assigned Sbi Life Insurance Co. Ltd CPA IAAA Reaffirmed Reaffirmed Sml Isuzu Ltd FB Fac (CC) A+ 500 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Prathima Poultries CC B 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Durga Prathima Poultries TL B 32 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Durga Prathima Poultries Unallocated limits B 3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Supra Craft Packaging Pvt Ltd CC BB- 22.5 Assigned Supra Craft Packaging Pvt Ltd TL BB- 122.5 Assigned Supra Craft Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- / 2 Assigned A4 Swidan Ceramics LT FB limits B+ 90 Suspended Uneecops Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 37 Assigned Uneecops Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 130 Assigned Uneecops Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 80.5 Assigned Union Enterprises FBL - CC B+ 114 Revised from B+ Union Enterprises FBL - TL B+ 94.9 Revised from B+ Union Enterprises NFBL - Letter of B+ / 20 Revised Guarantee A4 downwards from BB United Concepts & Solutions LT fund based BB- 95 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB United Concepts & Solutions Unallocated BB- 15 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Vikram Infrastructure Company CC: FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed Vikram Infrastructure Company CC: FBL BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)