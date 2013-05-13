May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd LC / Buyers Credit A3 506 Reaffirmed Limits* (Enhanced from Rs 40.10 crore) *- LC/ Buyers Credit Limits are sub-limits of Cash Credit limits Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd Channel Financing A3 46.6 Reaffirmed Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC A3 73 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A1 Withdrawn Ltd- Indian Mfi Trust Series I (SO)! ! Conditional rating Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore) Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit* (Enhanced from Rs. 0.90 crore)* Sublimit of Letter of Credit Idfc Primary Dealership Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 300 crores) Jayesh Electricals Ltd non FB Fac A4 212.5 Suspended Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd FBL - DB/FBE/BRD A3 40 Reaffirmed Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd FBL - Packing Credit* A3 30 Reaffirmed * Packing Credit limit of Rs 3.00 crore is sub limit of FDB/FBE/BRD Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 120 Reaffirmed Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd NFBL - Bk Guarante A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Patron Industries Pvt Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 40 Assigned Plasto India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A4 75 Assigned Ratnadeep Impex ST fund based Bk Fac A4 910 Withdrawn Regal Steel Rolling Mills Proposed NFBL A4 20 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd NFBL - LC / BG A4 115 Assigned Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd ST FBL* A3 120 Suspended *Sub limit of Cash Credit Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 10 Suspended Theni Guru Krishna Textile ST - FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile ST - FB Fac A4 320 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Theni Guru Krishna Textile ST - Non-FB Fac A4 160 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile ST - Non-FB Fac A4 55 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Equipments Pvt Ltd FBL D 123.5 Revised from C+ Alupro Building Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 460 Suspended Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB- 506 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 40.10 crore Balprada Hotels And TL D 1000 Revised from Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd B+ Balprada Hotels And Non-FB-limits D 20 Revised from Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd A4 E I Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 112.5 Suspended A4+ Gowra Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Fund Based- TL BB 138.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 7.39 crore) Hb Estate Developers Ltd FB Fac D 1500 Downgraded from BB Jaipur Integrated Texcraft TL BB 250 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Jaydeep Chem Food Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 95 Suspended Jayesh Electricals Ltd LT FB Fac BB 46.2 Suspended Jeevan Saar Educational Society FBL C+ 190 Assigned Jmd Ltd TL* D 980 Revised from BB+ *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 17 crore Jmd Ltd Non-FB-limits D 30 Revised from A4+ Jmd Ltd FB Limits D 20 Revised from BB+ Patron Industries Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 10.9 Assigned Patron Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST : FB limits B+/ 107.5 Assigned A4 Patron Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST : Proposed B+/ 41.6 Assigned A4 Plasto India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 35 Assigned Regal Steel Rolling Mills Proposed FBL B 70 Assigned Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 upgraded from B Shekhada Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 7.5 upgraded from B Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC C+ 240.2 Assigned Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL C+ 2034.7 Assigned Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt FBL D 80 Assigned Ltd Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based working BBB 100 Reaffirmed capital limits Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund Based BBB 57.6 Reaffirmed working capital limits Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd LT FBL- CC BBB- 200 Suspended Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd LT FBL-TL BBB- 132.9 Suspended Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Suspended Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 30 Suspended The Shipping Corporation Of Issuer rating IrAA- Reaffirmed India Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile TL Fac BB- 783.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile LT - FB Fac BB- 450 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Theni Guru Krishna Textile LT - Proposed Fac BB- 26.9 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.