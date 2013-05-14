May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A4 50 Assigned Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 20.0 crore Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Chirag International ST Non-FBL A4 2.8* Assigned *Long-term fund based limits can also be availed as short-term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.50 crore. In case the limits are availed as short-term fund based limits, the rating of A4 would be applicable. Short-term non-fund based limits can also be availed as long-term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 0.28 crore. In case the limits are availed as long-term non-fund based limits, the rating of B- would be applicable Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.0 crore) Infrastructure Development PTC Series A1 A3(SO) Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd Crest Investment Trust Series Ii M.V. Shiptrade Priavte Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd ST unallocated A4 20 Assigned Tara Foods ST FB Fac A4 120 Assigned Tara Foods ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 150 Assigned Tara Foods ST non FB Fac - sub A4 20 Assigned limit Ukb Electronics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 34.1 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Wendt (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerens Goldsouk International TL BB+ 450.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (earlier 120.5) Aerens Goldsouk International FBLed BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd (earlier 11.5) Aerens Goldsouk International Unallocated BB+ 1869.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (earlier 118.0) Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd FBL B 2300 Assigned Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.0 crore Chirag International LT FBL B- 55* Assigned *Long-term fund based limits can also be availed as short-term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.50 crore. In case the limits are availed as short-term fund based limits, the rating of A4 would be applicable. Short-term non-fund based limits can also be availed as long-term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 0.28 crore. In case the limits are availed as long-term non-fund based limits, the rating of B- would be applicable Galaxy Motors FBL - TL BB 13.5 Assigned Galaxy Motors FBL - CC BB 57.5 Assigned Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL facility BB 3520 Suspended Co. Ltd Harman Cottex And Seeds Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.0 crore) Harman Cottex And Seeds Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B- 5 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Mosec Vi PTC Series A2 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Vii PTC Series A2 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Viii PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn (SO) Jay Autocomponents Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 625 Suspended Kanaka Infratech Ltd FB limits D 500 Revised from B+ Kanaka Infratech Ltd Non-FBL D 117.2 Revised from A4 Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A2 AA- Withdrawn 7 Trust 2010 (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A3 AA- Withdrawn 7 Trust 2010 (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A4 AA- Withdrawn 7 Trust 2010 (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A AA- Withdrawn 7 Trust 2010 (SO) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series B AA- Withdrawn 7 Trust 2010 (SO) M.V. Shiptrade Priavte Ltd LT FBL BB- 50 Revised from BB Mauli Cotex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 50 Assigned Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 11 Assigned Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd LT unallocated BB- 62.8 Assigned S. Venugopala Reddy TL BB- 75 Assigned Sahibzada Timber & Ply FB Fac B+ 125 Suspended Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- TL D 25 Downgraded from B Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- CC D 45 Downgraded from B Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG D 5 Downgraded from A4 Swarna Hospital Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC C 26 Assigned Swarna Hospital Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL C 146 Assigned Tara Foods LT FB Fac - sub limit B+ 20 Assigned Ukb Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 189 Reaffirmed Us Granites FBL B 8.5 Assigned Us Granites Unallocated B 11.5 Assigned Vishal Containers Ltd CC BB 7.25 Assigned Vishal Containers Ltd LT BB 54.6 Assigned Wendt (India) Ltd LT FBL AA- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)