May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A4 50 Assigned
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 20.0 crore
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Chirag International ST Non-FBL A4 2.8* Assigned
*Long-term fund based limits can also be availed as short-term fund based limits to the extent
of Rs. 5.50 crore. In case the limits are availed as short-term fund based limits, the rating of
A4 would be applicable. Short-term non-fund based limits can also be availed as long-term
non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 0.28 crore. In case the limits are availed as
long-term non-fund based limits, the rating of B- would be applicable
Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed
Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 4.0 crore)
Infrastructure Development PTC Series A1 A3(SO) Withdrawn
Finance Co. Ltd Crest
Investment Trust Series Ii
M.V. Shiptrade Priavte Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd ST unallocated A4 20 Assigned
Tara Foods ST FB Fac A4 120 Assigned
Tara Foods ST FB Fac - sub limit A4 150 Assigned
Tara Foods ST non FB Fac - sub A4 20 Assigned
limit
Ukb Electronics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 34.1 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned
Wendt (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerens Goldsouk International TL BB+ 450.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(earlier 120.5)
Aerens Goldsouk International FBLed BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(earlier 11.5)
Aerens Goldsouk International Unallocated BB+ 1869.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(earlier 118.0)
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd FBL B 2300 Assigned
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 6.0 crore
Chirag International LT FBL B- 55* Assigned
*Long-term fund based limits can also be availed as short-term fund based limits to the extent
of Rs. 5.50 crore. In case the limits are availed as short-term fund based limits, the rating of
A4 would be applicable. Short-term non-fund based limits can also be availed as long-term
non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 0.28 crore. In case the limits are availed as
long-term non-fund based limits, the rating of B- would be applicable
Galaxy Motors FBL - TL BB 13.5 Assigned
Galaxy Motors FBL - CC BB 57.5 Assigned
Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL facility BB 3520 Suspended
Co. Ltd
Harman Cottex And Seeds Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 120 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.0 crore)
Harman Cottex And Seeds Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Ifmr Capital Mosec Vi PTC Series A2 A+ Withdrawn
(SO)
Ifmr Capital Mosec Vii PTC Series A2 A+ Withdrawn
(SO)
Ifmr Capital Mosec Viii PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn
(SO)
Jay Autocomponents Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 625 Suspended
Kanaka Infratech Ltd FB limits D 500 Revised from
B+
Kanaka Infratech Ltd Non-FBL D 117.2 Revised from
A4
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A2 AA- Withdrawn
7 Trust 2010 (SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A3 AA- Withdrawn
7 Trust 2010 (SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A4 AA- Withdrawn
7 Trust 2010 (SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series A AA- Withdrawn
7 Trust 2010 (SO)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Clss PTC Series B AA- Withdrawn
7 Trust 2010 (SO)
M.V. Shiptrade Priavte Ltd LT FBL BB- 50 Revised from
BB
Mauli Cotex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 50 Assigned
Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned
Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 11 Assigned
Pommy Garments (India) Pvt Ltd LT unallocated BB- 62.8 Assigned
S. Venugopala Reddy TL BB- 75 Assigned
Sahibzada Timber & Ply FB Fac B+ 125 Suspended
Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- TL D 25 Downgraded
from B
Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- CC D 45 Downgraded
from B
Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG D 5 Downgraded
from
A4
Swarna Hospital Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC C 26 Assigned
Swarna Hospital Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL C 146 Assigned
Tara Foods LT FB Fac - sub limit B+ 20 Assigned
Ukb Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 189 Reaffirmed
Us Granites FBL B 8.5 Assigned
Us Granites Unallocated B 11.5 Assigned
Vishal Containers Ltd CC BB 7.25 Assigned
Vishal Containers Ltd LT BB 54.6 Assigned
Wendt (India) Ltd LT FBL AA- 20 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
