May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries ST non FB Fac A4 105 Suspended Pvt Ltd B.J. Cotton Industries ST-FBL - Standby line A4 6.5 Suspended of credit Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Machino Auto Comp Ltd ILC A4 14 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Nagardas Kanji Shah ST, FBL A4 7 Assigned Nagardas Kanji Shah ST, non-FBL A4 97.5 Assigned Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 4090 Upgraded from A4+ Reduced from Rs. 444 crore Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 40 Assigned Shyama Power India Ltd NFBL A3 7580 revised from A3+ enhanced from 572Cr Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Fund Based A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non fund A4+ 304 Reaffirmed based Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC D 40 Revised from A4 Universal Import Export ST FB Fac A4 250 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries LT fund based facility C+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd B.J. Cotton Industries LT-FBL - CC B+ 47.5 Suspended Chennai Elevated Tollways Ltd TL D 16100 Reaffirmed Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BB+ 90 Upgraded from BB Dandona Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines B+ 450 Assigned Kandalaa LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned Khosla Agro Overseas FBL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd TL BB- 287 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd Unallocated BB- 71 Reaffirmed / A4 Nagardas Kanji Shah LT, FBL B 10.5 Assigned Nagardas Kanji Shah Unallocated, LT/ST B/ 15 Assigned limits A4 Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-Fund BB-/ 25 Reaffirmed Based Proposed Limits A4 Percept Ltd LT, FB Fac D 180 Revised from B Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1330 Upgraded from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 98.0 crore Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers FBL BB 180 Suspended Pvt Ltd Saraswati Education Society TL BB- 552.5 Assigned Kharghar Saraswati Education Society LT, FB Fac BB- 87.5 Assigned Kharghar Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd CC BB- 122.5 Assigned Shyama Power India Ltd FBL BBB- 1400 revised from BBB enhanced from 115 Cr Shyama Power India Ltd FBL 100 Withdrawn Sky Link Construction Pvt Ltd FBL C 50 Assigned Sky Link Construction Pvt Ltd TL C 100 Assigned Sri Indra Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac D 70 Suspended Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd Bk limits B+ 55 Withdrawn Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale- Fund Based BB 895 Revised from BB+ Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 300 Assigned Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working D 3.7 Revised from Capital TL C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC D 15 Revised from C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL D 9 Revised from C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan D 0.1 Revised from C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount D 12.4 Revised from C+/ A4 Valmark Builders Bk limits B 230 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.