GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries ST non FB Fac A4 105 Suspended Pvt Ltd B.J. Cotton Industries ST-FBL - Standby line A4 6.5 Suspended of credit Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Machino Auto Comp Ltd ILC A4 14 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Nagardas Kanji Shah ST, FBL A4 7 Assigned Nagardas Kanji Shah ST, non-FBL A4 97.5 Assigned Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 4090 Upgraded from A4+ Reduced from Rs. 444 crore Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 40 Assigned Shyama Power India Ltd NFBL A3 7580 revised from A3+ enhanced from 572Cr Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Fund Based A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non fund A4+ 304 Reaffirmed based Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC D 40 Revised from A4 Universal Import Export ST FB Fac A4 250 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Vanaspati Industries LT fund based facility C+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd B.J. Cotton Industries LT-FBL - CC B+ 47.5 Suspended Chennai Elevated Tollways Ltd TL D 16100 Reaffirmed Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BB+ 90 Upgraded from BB Dandona Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines B+ 450 Assigned Kandalaa LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned Khosla Agro Overseas FBL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd TL BB- 287 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Machino Auto Comp Ltd Unallocated BB- 71 Reaffirmed / A4 Nagardas Kanji Shah LT, FBL B 10.5 Assigned Nagardas Kanji Shah Unallocated, LT/ST B/ 15 Assigned limits A4 Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-Fund BB-/ 25 Reaffirmed Based Proposed Limits A4 Percept Ltd LT, FB Fac D 180 Revised from B Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1330 Upgraded from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 98.0 crore Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers FBL BB 180 Suspended Pvt Ltd Saraswati Education Society TL BB- 552.5 Assigned Kharghar Saraswati Education Society LT, FB Fac BB- 87.5 Assigned Kharghar Shri Krishna Autosales Pvt Ltd CC BB- 122.5 Assigned Shyama Power India Ltd FBL BBB- 1400 revised from BBB enhanced from 115 Cr Shyama Power India Ltd FBL 100 Withdrawn Sky Link Construction Pvt Ltd FBL C 50 Assigned Sky Link Construction Pvt Ltd TL C 100 Assigned Sri Indra Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac D 70 Suspended Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd Bk limits B+ 55 Withdrawn Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale- Fund Based BB 895 Revised from BB+ Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 300 Assigned Tejaswi Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working D 3.7 Revised from Capital TL C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC D 15 Revised from C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL D 9 Revised from C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan D 0.1 Revised from C+ Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount D 12.4 Revised from C+/ A4 Valmark Builders Bk limits B 230 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. * Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure