May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Industrial Corporation Non-FB A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 0.9 Assigned
Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST -NFBL A4+ 900 revised from
A3
(Reduced from Rs. 135 crore)
Rural Electrification ST Borrowing A1+ 25000* Assigned
Corporation Ltd Programme 2013-014
*Rs. 2,500 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings,
subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore
Sanchit Polymers Non-FB limits A4+ 17 Reaffirmed
Shrigopal Rameshkumar non FB Bk facility A4+ 5 Assigned
Zeta Industrial Corporation ST non FB Fac A4 32.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed
Action Industrial Corporation FB BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 69.1 Suspended
Butta Convention Services Pvt FBL BB- 150 Assigned
Ltd
Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated, LT Fac BB+ 23.1 Reaffirmed
Fahrenheit Clothing India Pvt fund based and non BB-/ 70.9 Suspended
Ltd funded based Bk Fac A4
Himgiri Zee University TL BB 707.5 Reaffirmed
Kiz Foods Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 3.20 crore)
Kiz Foods Ltd TL BB- 21.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 3.10 crore)
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT -FBL BB+ 450 Revised from
BBB-
P.K. Cold Storage Pledge Loan D 31 Assigned
P.K. Cold Storage CC D 2 Assigned
P.K. Cold Storage TL D 12.8 Assigned
Rural Electrification LT Borrowing AAA 370000* Assigned
Corporation Ltd Programme 2013-014
*Rs. 2,500 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings,
subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore
Sanchit Polymers TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sanchit Polymers FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries TL B 15 Assigned
Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned
Shrigopal Rameshkumar FB Bk facility BB+ 175 Withdrawn
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL BB 345 Assigned
Care Services Pvt Ltd
Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC Facility BB 5 Assigned
Care Services Pvt Ltd
Zeta Industrial Corporation LT FB Fac BB- 25 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)