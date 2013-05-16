May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation Non-FB A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 0.9 Assigned Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST -NFBL A4+ 900 revised from A3 (Reduced from Rs. 135 crore) Rural Electrification ST Borrowing A1+ 25000* Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme 2013-014 *Rs. 2,500 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore Sanchit Polymers Non-FB limits A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Shrigopal Rameshkumar non FB Bk facility A4+ 5 Assigned Zeta Industrial Corporation ST non FB Fac A4 32.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Action Industrial Corporation FB BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 69.1 Suspended Butta Convention Services Pvt FBL BB- 150 Assigned Ltd Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Euro-Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated, LT Fac BB+ 23.1 Reaffirmed Fahrenheit Clothing India Pvt fund based and non BB-/ 70.9 Suspended Ltd funded based Bk Fac A4 Himgiri Zee University TL BB 707.5 Reaffirmed Kiz Foods Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 3.20 crore) Kiz Foods Ltd TL BB- 21.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.10 crore) Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT -FBL BB+ 450 Revised from BBB- P.K. Cold Storage Pledge Loan D 31 Assigned P.K. Cold Storage CC D 2 Assigned P.K. Cold Storage TL D 12.8 Assigned Rural Electrification LT Borrowing AAA 370000* Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme 2013-014 *Rs. 2,500 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore Sanchit Polymers TL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sanchit Polymers FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries TL B 15 Assigned Shree Sadbhav Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned Shrigopal Rameshkumar FB Bk facility BB+ 175 Withdrawn Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL BB 345 Assigned Care Services Pvt Ltd Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC Facility BB 5 Assigned Care Services Pvt Ltd Zeta Industrial Corporation LT FB Fac BB- 25 Suspended Pvt Ltd ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)