May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canara Bank CD Programme A1+ 300000 Reduced from 50,000 Cr Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp NFB ST Fac A4 1.5 Assigned Jumbo Bag Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 20 Downgraded from A4+ (previously 6.5Cr) Jumbo Bag Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 119 Downgraded from A4+ Kothari Sugars And Chemicals NFBL A2 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Pcs Technology Ltd NFBL A3 410 Revised from A2 Radnik Auto Exports FBL A4 58.6 Assigned Samrat Remedies Ltd LOC A4+ 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.10 crore) Samrat Remedies Ltd BG A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A2+ 350 Revised from A1 Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Revised from A1 Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd NFB Fac A4+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Ginning & Pressing Pvt FBL BB- 139.4 Assigned Ltd Agrawal Ginning & Pressing Pvt Unallocated limits BB- / 10.6 Assigned Ltd A4 Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 520.4 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (SO) Haco Machinery Pvt Ltd TL D 52.8 Revised from BB Haco Machinery Pvt Ltd CC Facility D 41 Revised from BB Haco Machinery Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 18.5 Revised from BB Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp CC B 50 Assigned Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp TL B 23.5 Assigned Jumbo Bag Ltd TL BB 28 Downgraded from BB+ (reduced from 3.1Cr) Jumbo Bag Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 383 Downgraded from BB+ (enhanced from 31.5Cr) Kothari Sugars And Chemicals TL BBB 164.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 20.00 crore) Kothari Sugars And Chemicals FBL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Manglam Education Society LT loans B+ 189 Suspended Pcs Technology Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Revised from BBB Radnik Auto Exports TL B+ 26.9 Assigned Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd TL D 72.1 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL D 60 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd non-FBL D 100 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd unallocated limits D 27.4 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd non-FBL D 50 Assigned Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL D 10.5 Assigned Samrat Remedies Ltd CC BB+ 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.0 crore) Samrat Remedies Ltd TL BB+ 6.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.19 crore) Shri Ram Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B 197.2 Assigned Shri Ram Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B 32.8 Assigned Sidd'S Jewels Pvt Ltd LT / ST, FB Fac BBB-/ 2400 Reaffirmed / A3 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 145 crore Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd LT FB Fac A- 400 Reaffirmed Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd WC BB+ 380 Suspended Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 200 Suspended York Print Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 118.8 Upgraded from BB+ reduced from Rs. 15.73 crore York Print Pvt Ltd CC* BBB- 80 Upgraded from / A3 BB+ / A4+ *Cash Credit includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 1.00 crore enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore York Print Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 51.2 Upgraded from / A3 BB+ / A4+ enhanced from Rs. 3.27 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)