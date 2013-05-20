May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST FB Fac A4 289.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST Non-FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd BG A4 12.5 Assigned Ashwini Frozen Foods Export Packaging A4 50 Assigned Credit Ashwini Frozen Foods Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Assigned Ashwini Frozen Foods Stand by Limit A4 10 Assigned Indigo Jewellery (I) ST FBL A3+ 250 (upgraded Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. from A3) Kailash Trading Corporation ST - Non FB Fac A4 31 Assigned Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3+ 880 Downgraded from A2 Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Non- FBL A4 55.9 Assigned Ltd Mvpr Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 90 Assigned Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 A2+ Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Pfspl Trust 1 (SO)! ! Conditional rating Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 A3 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Pfspl Trust 1 (SO)! ! Conditional rating Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 59 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.75 crore) Sarup Industries Ltd NFBL A3 76.2 Assigned Sarup Industries Ltd NFBL A3 76.2 Assigned Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC) A3+ 980 Downgraded from A2 Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3+ 2480 Downgraded from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanandam Jewellers FBL B+ 80 Assigned Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL C 36.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Asa International India LT Bk lines D 3000 Suspended Microfinance Pvt Ltd Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Assigned Ashutosh Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB 16.5 Assigned Ashwini Frozen Foods TL B+ 9.2 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT - FB Fac B 45 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT - Non FB Fac B 15 Assigned Kailash Trading Corporation LT- Proposed FB Fac B 9 Assigned Kavi Commercial Co. Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt FBL B- 129 Assigned Ltd Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Non- FBL B- 10 Assigned Ltd Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Unallocated B- 20 Assigned Ltd M/S. Kannan Enterprises TL Fac D 10 Downgraded from B+ M/S. Kannan Enterprises LT - FB Fac D 60 Downgraded (sub-limit) from B+ M/S. Kannan Enterprises FB Fac D 70 Downgraded from B+ Mvpr Infrastructure Ltd FBL BB 30 Assigned Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 200 Assigned Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 139.2 Assigned Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 10.8 Assigned A4 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning TL Fac BB 208.1 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BB 13.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BB 108.7 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Raghuvir Developers & Builders LT loan BB+ 327.5 Suspended Rajendra Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 70 Suspended Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB 406.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 29.51 Crore) Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 312 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 22.50 crore) Sarup Industries Ltd TL BBB- 25.8 Assigned Sarup Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 105 Assigned Sarup Industries Ltd TL BBB- 25.8 Assigned Sarup Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 105 Assigned Sarup Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 13 Assigned / A3 Sarup Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 13 Assigned / A3 Vi Micro Educational Trust TL - Indian Bk D 122.4 Revised from B- (increased from Rs. 10.92 crore) Vinayaga Marine Petro Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Viraj Impex Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 20 Reaffirmed Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt TL B+ 96 Assigned Ltd Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt FBL B+ 30.5 Assigned Ltd Workspace Metal Solutions Pvt NFBL B+ 25 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)