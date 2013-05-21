May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 325 Crore
Bharat Forge Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 100 Crore
Intec Capital Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Assigned
(SO)
Intec Capital Ltd CP Programme A1+ 50 Assigned
(SO)
Kenzo International Non-FBL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Network 18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd (SO)
Okaya Power Ltd Non-FBL A3 190 upgraded from
A4+
Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST Debt/NCD Programme A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Enhanced from Rs. 170.0 crore
Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FBL A3 1500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 100.00 crore
Shree Bhawani Lumbers ST non FB Bk limits A4 75 Suspended
Sri Balaji Traders ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed
Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, LOC limits A3+ 1900 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 170.0 crore
Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Shipping A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Guarantee limits
Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed
sub-limits
Enhanced from Rs. 170.0 crore*/ * Rs.120.0 crore buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 190.0 crore
Letter of Credit limit
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd Stand By Line of A3 5 Assigned
Credit
Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 34.4* Assigned
-LOC
*Sub-limit within fund based limits
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Network 18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA- - Assigned
Ltd Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 3500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 1760 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 300 Crore
Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan AA- 350 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 90 Crore
Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA- 12000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 1,000 Crore
Bussan Auto Finance India Pvt LT loans A+ 800 Assigned
Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs AA 15000 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And TL from Bks AA 2500 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Dashmesh Motors FB Fac B 51.7 Assigned
Dhingra Jardine Infrastructure TL B- 420 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Hotel Airport Kohinoor Pvt Ltd TL B 500 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs. 35 crore)
Indian Medical Trust BG BBB- 112 Reaffirmed
Kenzo International FBL BBB 92 Reaffirmed
Khattar Shipyard Bk Fac B/ 55 Suspended
A4
Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL D 9360 Revised from
Company Pvt Ltd B+
Kohinoor Education Trust TL D 600 Revised from
BB-
Kohinoor Education Trust Non Fund Based D 10 Revised from
A4
Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd TL D 220 Revised from
BB-
Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 10 Revised from
A4
Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL D 564.1 Revised from
BB
Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) D 10 Revised from
BB
Kohinoor Planet Constructions TL D 2800 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
Kohinoor Planet Constructions Non Fund Based D 10 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4+
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL BB 43 Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 482 Reaffirmed
Network 18 Media & Investments Bk Fac BBB+/ 1000 Assigned
Ltd
Niit Institute Of Information LT TL A 750 Assigned
Technology
Okaya Power Ltd FBL BBB- 380 upgraded from
BB+
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FBL BB 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions NFBL BB 120 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated BB 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed
Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac B- 5 Reaffirmed
Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based BBB- 2300 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 185.00 crore
Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BBB- 2398.3 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 65.70 crore
Shree Bhawani Lumbers LT FB limits B+ 7.5 Suspended
Shree Ram Pulse Mills CC B 50 Assigned
Siddhivinayak Developers LT FB Fac BB 105 Suspended
Silpa Mega Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 370 Assigned
non- fund based
Sree Giridhari Raw And Boiled FBL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sree Giridhari Raw And Boiled Unallocated limits B+ 22.5 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sri Balaji Traders LT FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sri P.V.N Raw & Boiled Rice FBL B+ 77.5 Assigned
Mill
Sri P.V.N Raw & Boiled Rice Unallocated limits B+/ 72.5 Assigned
Mill A4
Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 235 Reaffirmed
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 497.2 Reaffirmed
Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 70 Assigned
Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 38.7 Assigned
Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 152.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 10.85 crore)
Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd FBL D 60 Reaffirmed
Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd TL D 33.5 Reaffirmed
Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac D 24 Reaffirmed
Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)