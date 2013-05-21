May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 325 Crore Bharat Forge Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 100 Crore Intec Capital Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Assigned (SO) Intec Capital Ltd CP Programme A1+ 50 Assigned (SO) Kenzo International Non-FBL A2 20 Reaffirmed Network 18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (SO) Okaya Power Ltd Non-FBL A3 190 upgraded from A4+ Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST Debt/NCD Programme A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed (SO) Enhanced from Rs. 170.0 crore Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FBL A3 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 100.00 crore Shree Bhawani Lumbers ST non FB Bk limits A4 75 Suspended Sri Balaji Traders ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, LOC limits A3+ 1900 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 170.0 crore Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Shipping A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Guarantee limits Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd ST, Buyer's Credit A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed sub-limits Enhanced from Rs. 170.0 crore*/ * Rs.120.0 crore buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 190.0 crore Letter of Credit limit Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd Stand By Line of A3 5 Assigned Credit Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 34.4* Assigned -LOC *Sub-limit within fund based limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network 18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA- - Assigned Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA- 1760 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 300 Crore Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan AA- 350 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 90 Crore Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA- 12000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1,000 Crore Bussan Auto Finance India Pvt LT loans A+ 800 Assigned Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs AA 15000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And TL from Bks AA 2500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Dashmesh Motors FB Fac B 51.7 Assigned Dhingra Jardine Infrastructure TL B- 420 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hotel Airport Kohinoor Pvt Ltd TL B 500 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 35 crore) Indian Medical Trust BG BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Kenzo International FBL BBB 92 Reaffirmed Khattar Shipyard Bk Fac B/ 55 Suspended A4 Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL D 9360 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd B+ Kohinoor Education Trust TL D 600 Revised from BB- Kohinoor Education Trust Non Fund Based D 10 Revised from A4 Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd TL D 220 Revised from BB- Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 10 Revised from A4 Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL D 564.1 Revised from BB Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) D 10 Revised from BB Kohinoor Planet Constructions TL D 2800 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Kohinoor Planet Constructions Non Fund Based D 10 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4+ Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL BB 43 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 482 Reaffirmed Network 18 Media & Investments Bk Fac BBB+/ 1000 Assigned Ltd Niit Institute Of Information LT TL A 750 Assigned Technology Okaya Power Ltd FBL BBB- 380 upgraded from BB+ Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FBL BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions NFBL BB 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated BB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac B- 5 Reaffirmed Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based BBB- 2300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 185.00 crore Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BBB- 2398.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 65.70 crore Shree Bhawani Lumbers LT FB limits B+ 7.5 Suspended Shree Ram Pulse Mills CC B 50 Assigned Siddhivinayak Developers LT FB Fac BB 105 Suspended Silpa Mega Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 370 Assigned non- fund based Sree Giridhari Raw And Boiled FBL B+ 57.5 Assigned Rice Mill Sree Giridhari Raw And Boiled Unallocated limits B+ 22.5 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Balaji Traders LT FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri P.V.N Raw & Boiled Rice FBL B+ 77.5 Assigned Mill Sri P.V.N Raw & Boiled Rice Unallocated limits B+/ 72.5 Assigned Mill A4 Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 235 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 497.2 Reaffirmed Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 70 Assigned Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 38.7 Assigned Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 152.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.85 crore) Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 35 Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd FBL D 60 Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd TL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac D 24 Reaffirmed Yak Granite Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL D 2.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)