May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 50 Assigned Bhadora Industries Non-FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhumi Polymers Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Bohra Industries Ltd ST non FB limits A4+ 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.0 crore) Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 950 Upgraded from A3+ Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Fund Based Working A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Capital Fac (ST) Indian Construction Co BG A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Castings Ltd non fund based LOC Fac A4+ 42.5 Suspended Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 1280 Reaffirmed Nova Acr Services (India) Pvt ST Non FBL- LOC A4+ 120 Suspended Ltd Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 40 Assigned Auto Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 125 Assigned Auto Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Un-allocated BBB-/ 5 Assigned A3 Bhadora Industries FB Fac B 27 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd TL BB+ 315.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 35.51 crore) Bhagwati Power & Steel Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB+ 216.6 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 17.00 crore) Bhumi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 20 Assigned Bhumi Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 18.8 Assigned Bohra Industries Ltd TL BB+ 61 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 10.23 crore) Bohra Industries Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 337.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 28.66 crore) Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 720 Upgraded from BBB Century Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from BBB Chintawar Agro Industries CC B- 40 Assigned Chintawar Agro Industries TL B- 12.5 Assigned Chintawar Agro Industries Proposed LT FBL B- 7.5 Assigned Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+ 103.1 Assigned (SO) Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd FB Fac Working BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Capital Fac / A2+ Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Non-FB Fac Working BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Capital Fac / A2+ Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd LT/ST Fund BBB+ 1086 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based / A2+ Working Capital Fac* Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB+ 45 Suspended Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB+ 32 Suspended Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 12 Suspended A4+ Indian Construction Co CC Limit B 25 Reaffirmed Kapil Plastic Industries Bk limits B 73 Suspended Kejriwal Castings Ltd LT loans & working BB+/ 172.59 Suspended capital Fac Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd Bk limits B+ 60 Suspended Lifespring Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10.5 Assigned Lifespring Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 39.7 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, FB Fac AA+ 2720 Reaffirmed Nova Acr Services (India) Pvt LT FBL- CC BB+ 35 Suspended Ltd Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB- 55 Assigned Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd Platinium Tie-up BB- / 185 Assigned Private Limited A4 Rural Electrification Sub. Debt Programme AAA 25000 Assigned Corporation Ltd 2013-14 * *Rs. 2,500 crore subordinate debt programme is part of the Rs. 37,000 crore Long term / Short term borrowing programme of the corporation for 2013-14, subject to total short term borrowings of Rs. 2,500 crore and total long term and short term borrowing utilization not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore Skyline Millars Ltd TL Limits BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Skyline Millars Ltd FBL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills CC B 60 Assigned Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills TL B 30 Assigned Sri Mahalaxmi Cotton Mills Proposed CC B 10 Assigned Srk Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL D 180 Assigned Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt Bk limits B+ 110 Suspended Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 1750 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2500 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 Withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2500 Withdrawn Veekay Plast Bk limits B+ / 100 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.