May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild & Services Ltd Non-fund based A4 25 Assigned Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd ST, fund based / A4 2502.5 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac Grace Enterprises Fund based - TL A4 32.5 Assigned Grace Enterprises Non-fund based - LC A4 10 Assigned Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 225* Suspended *Rs. 22.50 crore was rated on both long term and short term scales, such that the total limit should not exceed Rs. 22.50 crore Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 80 Suspended Fac Special Banking Arrangement Special Bking A1 + 5000 Withdrawn Loan Programme Arrangement (SO) Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Raw And SME Credit Plus A4 2.5 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Raw And WC Demand Loan A4 25 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 1.5 Assigned Tinna Viterra Trade Pvt Ltd ST Loans A3 650 Assigned Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild & Services Ltd FBL BB- 75 Assigned Akshar Ginning & Pressing LT-FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned Industries Akshar Ginning & Pressing LT-FBL - TL B+ 2.9 Assigned Industries Ambuja Realty Development Ltd CC BB+ 100 Suspended Ambuja Realty Development Ltd TL BB+ 2670 Suspended Ambuja Realty Development Ltd unallocated Fac BB+ 50 Suspended Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL B 39.5 Assigned Aparant Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 611.5 Suspended capital Fac Grace Enterprises Fund based - CC B- 17.5 Assigned Grace Enterprises Fund based & NFBL B-/ 60 Assigned A4 H.V. Metal Arc Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 75 Suspended Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 225 Suspended Maharashtra Metal Powders Ltd LT loans & working BB+ 313.3 Suspended capital Fac Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60.2 Suspended Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Suspended Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd proposed Bk limits B+ 124.8 Suspended Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd CC BB 35 Assigned Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd TL BB 30 Assigned Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Assigned Salisbury Projects Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB+ 80.1 Withdrawn Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Raw And CC Limits B 50 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Raw And Unallocated B / 2.5 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill A4 Surjeet Auto Agency CC B 36 Assigned Surjeet Auto Agency Inventory Funding B 30 Assigned Surjeet Auto Agency Trade Advance B 5 Assigned Surjeet Auto Agency optionally B 1 Assigned convertible debenture Limit Surjeet Auto Agency BG B 10 Assigned Surjeet Auto Agency Unallocated B / 0.5 Assigned A4 Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC BB 40 Assigned Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd TL BB 29.5 Assigned Tinna Viterra Trade Pvt Ltd Fund Based / Non Fund BBB- 350 Assigned based Limits / A3 Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT fund based and B+ 100 Assigned non-FB Fac Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac B+ 150 Assigned Vasmo Foods Co Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 160 Suspended Vinayak Education Society TL B+ 100 Suspended Vinayak Education Society FBL B+ 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)