May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balu India Fund based- Packing A4 65 Assigned Credit Balu India Non-fund based- LOC A4 15 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd TL & working capital A2+ 1220 Suspended Fac Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd CP A1+ 300 Assigned Gold Star Cottex Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4 160 Suspended Gold Star Cottex Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 2.5 Suspended Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 2.3 Assigned Hcl Comnet Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 1380 Assigned Hcl Comnet Ltd Fund Based & Non FB A1+ 450 Assigned Fac Hcl Comnet Ltd Unallocated Fac A1+ 670 Assigned Idfc Securities Ltd STD A1+ 1500 Withdrawn Krishna Speciality Chemicals NFBL (LOC) A3 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Speciality Chemicals NFBL (Credit Exposure A3 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limit) Paracoat Products Ltd Non FBL - ILC/FLC A3 80.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore Paracoat Products Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 5 Reaffirmed Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt FB Fac A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vikram India Ltd Solar System SP 2B Assigned Integrator Vikram Proener Projects Pvt Ltd Solar System SP 1B Assigned Integrator LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balu India Fund based- FDBP/FUDBP BB- 400 Assigned Balu India Fund based- TL BB- 11.7 Assigned Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 600 Suspended /A4 Charutar Arogya Mandal LT - TL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Charutar Arogya Mandal LT - FB limits B+ 150 Reaffirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd TL BBB 1041.7 Reaffirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd FBL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Express Builders And Promoters TL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Express Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Express Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB- 900 Reaffirmed Grah Avas Vikas Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 100 Assigned Hcl Comnet Ltd FB Fac AA 20 Assigned Hind Autocranks Pvt Ltd TL D 53 Assigned Hind Autocranks Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 40 Assigned Hind Autocranks Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) D 7 Assigned Ibd Space Infrastructure Pvt FBL- TL B+ 275 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Ambey Castings Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Castings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Speciality Chemicals FBL (TL) BBB- 5.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Speciality Chemicals FBL (CC) BBB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Speciality Chemicals Fund Based/ NFBL BBB- 26.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Untied Limit) Paracoat Products Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 69.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 7.97 crore Paracoat Products Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 35000 Assigned Enhancement from Rs. 2000 cr Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd TL D 2584.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 208.55 crore Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd FBL D 1730.9 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 208.13 crore Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 771.5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 92.00 crore) Track Innovations (India) Pvt Working Capital Fac B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL B 64.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt Unallocated Fac B 3.4 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)