May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbeque Nation Hospitality BG Fac A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 0.5 Assigned Grainotch Industries Ltd ST non-FB: LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Jmt Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 530 Assigned Jmt Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A3+ 10 Assigned faciltity Ms/. M.V.V. Satyanarayana ST, non FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Poweronicks Ltd ST, FBL A4 90 Suspended Sri Vijaya Venkateswara BG A4 0.3 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Unallocated A4 7.1 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Twinkle Diamond Exports Pvt FBL A4+ 150 Assigned Ltd Vijay Jewellers Fund based sub limit A4 65 Reaffirmed (Gold Loan)* *The Rs. 12.50 crore Fund based Cash Credit limit has a sub limit for Fund based gold loan to the extent of Rs. 6.50 crore. As such the total utilization should not LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 15 Assigned Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 125 Assigned Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd Non Fund Based - BG B+ 2.5 Assigned Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd Unallocated B+ 7.5 Assigned Ashta Lakshmi Rice Industry LT Bk Fac B+ 110 Suspended Barbeque Nation Hospitality TL BB+ 237 Upgraded from Ltd BB Barbeque Nation Hospitality CC Fac BB+ 20 Upgraded from Ltd BB Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 32.4 Assigned Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 87.1 Assigned G.G.Hospital TL - Bk of BB- 317.4 Reaffirmed Baroptionally convertible debenturea G.G.Hospital Proposed Limits BB- 232.6 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bond AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Programmes (reduced from 1500) Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA 12500 Reaffirmed loans (interchangeable(Stable)/ A1+ Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: TL B- 340 Reaffirmed Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: CC B- 90 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd TL BBB 1090 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd FB Fac BBB 870 Assigned M/S Suntech Industries Bk Fac B+/ 99 Suspended A4 Ms/. M.V.V. Satyanarayana LT FBL BB- 50 Suspended Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD Programme B+ 1000 upgraded from D Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD Programme B+ 2000 Assigned Poweronicks Ltd LT FBL B- 25 Suspended Sayaji Hotels Ltd TL BB 828.9 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd CC Fac BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Hotels Ltd Non-FB Fac BB 42.4 Reaffirmed SFL Trust 2012 Second Loss Facility A(SO) Revised from A-(SO) SFL Trust 2012 PTC Series A AAA(SO) Retained Sri Vijaya Venkateswara CC Limits B 110 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara TL B 12.6 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara BG B 0.3 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Unallocated B 7.1 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara CC Limits B 110 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara TL B 12.6 Assigned Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Dec-11 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 II Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Jan -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -10 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar -11 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV & Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Tractor Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Pool D.A. Feb-09 II Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Pool D.A. Mar-09 Sundaram Finance Ltd. CV Purchaser Payout AAA(SO) Retained Pool D.A. Mar-09 II Vijay Jewellers FBL (CC) B+ 125 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.