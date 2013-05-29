May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd ST , non fund based A4 6.6 Suspended Bk Fac Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd (BG) Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Financial BG (FBG)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd (LC)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Federal Engineers ST FBL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Federal Engineers ST NFBL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Hydro S&S Industries Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3+ # 147 Assigned M. Venkatarama Reddy NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 10.0cr) Mohan Spintex India Ltd NFBL A4+ 37 Upgraded from A4 Motherson Climate System Ltd Fund Based/Non FB Fac A2 200 Withdrawn (SO) Sri Balaganapathy Spinning Fund based A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mills (sub-limit) Fac Star Wire India Ltd Non-FBL A2 548 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd LT loan and working B+ 142 Suspended capital Fac Bholenath Cold Storage CC facility B- 27 Assigned Bholenath Cold Storage TL B- 35.4 Assigned Binjusaria Solvents Pvt Ltd FBL B 110 Assigned Bommidala Brothers Bk Fac BBB+ 170 Withdrawn / A2+ Chloride Power Systems & FBL - CC AA- 50 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Federal Engineers LT FBL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Global Nature Care Sangathan Global Nature Care B+ 68 Assigned Sangathan Harmilap Agro Industries Pvt FB Fac B+ 112.5 Suspended Ltd Hydro S&S Industries Ltd LT loans BBB- # 73.6 Assigned Hydro S&S Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- # 270 Assigned Kalyani Developers TL (LRD) BB 315 Reaffirmed Kalyani Developers Fund Based Working BB 100 Reaffirmed Capital Kalyani Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL (LRD) BB 1120 Reaffirmed M. Venkatarama Reddy FBL B+ 70 Revised from BB (Enhanced from Rs 5.0cr) Meghalaya Infratech Ltd TL B+ 1730 Assigned Mohan Enterprises TL (LRD) BB+ 2310 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex India Ltd FBL BB+ 1959.2 Upgraded from BB Nilkanth Cold Storage CC facility B- 32 Assigned Nilkanth Cold Storage TL B- 36.5 Assigned Presidency Impex Pvt Ltd TL B 24 Assigned Presidency Impex Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Revashankar Gems Ltd LT FBL BB+ 455 Reaffirmed Sarthee Infrastructure CC facility BB 45 Suspended Sri Balaganapathy Spinning TL Fac B 56 Reaffirmed Mills Sri Balaganapathy Spinning FB Fac B 47.5 Reaffirmed Mills Star Wire India Ltd TL BBB 846.9 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd FBL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Swarupa Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)