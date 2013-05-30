May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Feedback Infrastructure CP programme A1 150 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Haresh Orgochem ST NFBL-LC A4 130 Assigned Haresh Orgochem ST NFBL-Buyer's Credit A4 130* Assigned * Sub Limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limits-Letter of Credit Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 25 Assigned Indira Damper Industries ST - FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Indira Industries ST - FB Fac A3 20* Assigned Rs. 2.0 crore EPC sublimit of Rs. 15.0 crore cash credit Indira Industries ST - FB Fac A3 70 Assigned Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd ST non fund based-BG A4 30 Assigned Proteck Circuits And Systems FB Fac A4 17.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits And Systems non-FB Fac A4 135 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sarda Agro Oils Ltd Non-FBL A3 1048.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 35 crores) Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 80 Downgraded from A4 Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd FB Fac (Sub-limit) D 25 Downgraded from A4 Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (Sub-limit) D 70 Downgraded from A4 Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed (sub-limit of fund based limit) Sunrise Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 1 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 3.6 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagatjit Industries Ltd Fixed deposit MB+ 250.7 Withdrawn programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore International TL programme BBB+ 27150 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Devdeep Cotex TL & working capital B 97 Suspended Fac Feedback Infrastructure LT A+ 290 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Feedback Infrastructure Non-FBL A+ 460 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd G Corp Pvt Ltd Issuer rating IrBBB+ Withdrawn Global Tech Park Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1923 Reassigned - (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Good Shepherd Educational Trust TL Fac A- 380 Assigned Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT FB Fac A- 30 Assigned Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT Unallocated Fac A- 90 Assigned Haresh Orgochem LT FBL-CC B+ 40 Assigned Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 40 Assigned Indira Damper Industries LT - FB Fac BBB- 50 Assigned Indira Industries LT - FB Fac BBB- 150 Assigned Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B+ 22.5 Assigned Parker Vrc Infrastructure Pvt TL B 600 Assigned Ltd Ponnu Food Products Fund based facility B 50 Assigned Proteck Circuits And Systems TL Fac BB 147.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits And Systems FB Fac BB 95 Suspended Pvt Ltd Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 25 Suspended Sarda Agro Oils Ltd FBL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10 crores) Sarda Agro Oils Ltd Unallocated BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed / A3 Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd TL D 21.73 Downgraded from BB- Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL D 12.6 Downgraded from BB- Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 150 Downgraded from BB- Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (Sub-limit) D 150 Downgraded from BB- Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : TL B- 376.7 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : CC B- 253.3 Reaffirmed (including proposed limits) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill CC Limits B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Mahendrawada Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill TL B+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Mahendrawada Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Proposed CC facility B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Mahendrawada Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated B+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Mahendrawada Sungwoo Gestamp Hitech TL Fac A+ 300 Reaffirmed (Chennai) Ltd Revised from Rs.28.63 Crore,§ Includes Rs.1.37 crore Proposed limits outstanding during earlier exercise Sunrise Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 63.3 Assigned Unique Welding Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 73.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)