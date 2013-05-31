May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 110 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd CP A3 500 Downgraded from A2 Hyderabad Business School MBA Programme EB3 IN - Reaffirmed (all-India level) Hyderabad Business School MBA Programme (state EB3+ AP - Reaffirmed level) Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 5.5 Withdrawn M/S Ramkishandas Kailashbabu BG A4 20 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 1000* Reaffirmed * These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.100.00 crore long-term fund based bank facilities. Total fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.108.00 crore and thetotal non-fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.9.00 crore. Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Nova Oleochem Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 40 Assigned Shapers India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - LOC A2 25 Assigned Shapers India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A2 75 Assigned Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 10 Assigned Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. Forward Contract Limit A4 0.4 Assigned Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Floorings Pvt Ltd FLC A4 40 Assigned Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Liquid Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd mfs Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Ultra ST A1+ - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund mfs Vulcan Industrial Engineering LC Limits A3+ 55 Upgraded from Co. Ltd A3 Vulcan Industrial Engineering BGs# A3+ 150 Upgraded from Co. Ltd A3 #-Bank Guarantee limits have sub limits of Rs. 1.0 Cr for foreign outward guarantee. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetan Vyas & Associates CC BB- 15 Upgraded from B+ Enhanced from Rs. 1.25 crore Concord Drugs Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 155 Suspended General Composites Pvt Ltd Fund Based Limits B+ 60 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Loans BBB- 6720.7 Downgraded from BBB Hind Rectifiers Ltd Fund Based Limits BBB 215 Assigned (Cash Credit) Hind Rectifiers Ltd Non-FBL (LG/LC) BBB / 140 Assigned A2 HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd LT bond programme AA- 6500 Assigned Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 94.5 Withdrawn Interactive Media & LT, TL B+ 36 Suspended Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd Interactive Media & LT, fund based B+ 29 Suspended Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac M/S Ramkishandas Kailashbabu CC B+ 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd TL B- 3.8 Revised from B+ Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd FB limits B- 40 Revised from B+ Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Proposed limits B- / 33.5 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed Nova Oleochem Ltd LT : FB limits BB- 150 Assigned Nova Oleochem Ltd LT : TL BB- 20 Assigned Nova Oleochem Ltd LT : Proposed BB- 140 Assigned Om Agro Products FB limits D 75.5 Suspended Phr Invent Educational Society TL ICRA] B 101 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 25000* Assigned (2013-14) *Rs. 2,500 crore subordinate debt programme is part of the Rs. 43,950 crore Long term / Short term borrowing programme of the corporation for 2013-14, subject to total short term borrowings of Rs. 5,000 crore and total long term (including subordinate debt) and short term borrowing utilization not exceeding Rs. 43,950 crore. Shapers India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB 63.5 Assigned Shapers India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 13.5 Assigned Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 26.2 Assigned Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B+ 15 Assigned Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits B+/ 0.9 Assigned A4 Shri Veerganapathi Steels Pvt Fund based facility BB- 140 Assigned Ltd Siksha - O - Anusandhan TL B+ 760 Assigned Siksha - O - Anusandhan Unallocated B+ / 40 Assigned A4 Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB 41 Reaffirmed Ltd Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Floorings Pvt Ltd TL B 59 Assigned Super Floorings Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B 20 Assigned Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 1 Assigned A4 Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC Limits* BBB 310 Upgraded from Co. Ltd BBB- *Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 3.5 Cr for PC/FDB/FBE and Rs. 2.0 Cr for CDB Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BBB 400.7 Upgraded from Co. Ltd BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)