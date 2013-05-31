May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 110 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd CP A3 500 Downgraded
from A2
Hyderabad Business School MBA Programme EB3 IN - Reaffirmed
(all-India level)
Hyderabad Business School MBA Programme (state EB3+ AP - Reaffirmed
level)
Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 5.5 Withdrawn
M/S Ramkishandas Kailashbabu BG A4 20 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 1000* Reaffirmed
* These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.100.00 crore long-term fund
based bank facilities. Total fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.108.00 crore and
thetotal non-fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.9.00 crore.
Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 200 Reaffirmed
Nova Oleochem Ltd ST : Non-FB limits A4 40 Assigned
Shapers India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - LOC A2 25 Assigned
Shapers India Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A2 75 Assigned
Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. Forward Contract Limit A4 0.4 Assigned
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4 9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Super Floorings Pvt Ltd FLC A4 40 Assigned
Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Liquid Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd mfs
Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Ultra ST A1+ - Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund mfs
Vulcan Industrial Engineering LC Limits A3+ 55 Upgraded from
Co. Ltd A3
Vulcan Industrial Engineering BGs# A3+ 150 Upgraded from
Co. Ltd A3
#-Bank Guarantee limits have sub limits of Rs. 1.0 Cr for foreign outward guarantee.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chetan Vyas & Associates CC BB- 15 Upgraded from
B+
Enhanced from Rs. 1.25 crore
Concord Drugs Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 155 Suspended
General Composites Pvt Ltd Fund Based Limits B+ 60 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Loans BBB- 6720.7 Downgraded
from BBB
Hind Rectifiers Ltd Fund Based Limits BBB 215 Assigned
(Cash Credit)
Hind Rectifiers Ltd Non-FBL (LG/LC) BBB / 140 Assigned
A2
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd LT bond programme AA- 6500 Assigned
Indo Furnace Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 94.5 Withdrawn
Interactive Media & LT, TL B+ 36 Suspended
Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd
Interactive Media & LT, fund based B+ 29 Suspended
Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac
M/S Ramkishandas Kailashbabu CC B+ 50 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd TL B- 3.8 Revised from
B+
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd FB limits B- 40 Revised from
B+
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Proposed limits B- / 33.5 Revised from
A4 B+ /
Reaffirmed
Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Nova Oleochem Ltd LT : FB limits BB- 150 Assigned
Nova Oleochem Ltd LT : TL BB- 20 Assigned
Nova Oleochem Ltd LT : Proposed BB- 140 Assigned
Om Agro Products FB limits D 75.5 Suspended
Phr Invent Educational Society TL ICRA] B 101 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 25000* Assigned
(2013-14)
*Rs. 2,500 crore subordinate debt programme is part of the Rs. 43,950 crore Long term / Short
term borrowing programme of the corporation for 2013-14, subject to total short term borrowings
of Rs. 5,000 crore and total long term (including subordinate debt) and short term borrowing
utilization not exceeding Rs. 43,950 crore.
Shapers India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB 63.5 Assigned
Shapers India Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 13.5 Assigned
Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 26.2 Assigned
Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits B+ 15 Assigned
Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits B+/ 0.9 Assigned
A4
Shri Veerganapathi Steels Pvt Fund based facility BB- 140 Assigned
Ltd
Siksha - O - Anusandhan TL B+ 760 Assigned
Siksha - O - Anusandhan Unallocated B+ / 40 Assigned
A4
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB 41 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Solid Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB 55 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Super Floorings Pvt Ltd TL B 59 Assigned
Super Floorings Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned
Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit B 20 Assigned
Super Floorings Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 1 Assigned
A4
Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO)
Fund - Series 1
Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO)
Fund - Series 2
Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC Limits* BBB 310 Upgraded from
Co. Ltd BBB-
*Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 3.5 Cr for PC/FDB/FBE and Rs. 2.0 Cr for CDB
Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BBB 400.7 Upgraded from
Co. Ltd BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)