Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aravali Infrapower Ltd NFBL A3 1000.5 Withdrawn Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 5 Assigned Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL: ST scale A3 375 Assigned Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 46.5 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd NFBL A2 305 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd CP A2 300 Withdrawn Mahindra Conveyors Systems Pvt Non-FBL A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohan Spintex India Ltd NFBL A4+ 37 (upgraded from A4 P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Limits A4 22 Assigned Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 3 upgraded from D Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 5 upgraded from D Rays Power Infra (P) Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned projects Swastik Copper (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 330 Assigned Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 65.0 crore Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 22.0 crore Viorica Hotels Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit & Associates Bk lines B+ 80 Suspended / A4 Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL- TL B 38.5 Reaffirmed Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL -CC B 50 Reaffirmed Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - B 7.5 Reaffirmed Stand by Line of Credit Aravali Infrapower Ltd FBL BBB- 1495 Withdrawn Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 105 Assigned City Realty & Development Pvt FBL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL: LT scale BBB- 150 Assigned Himalayan Alloys Steel Trading Line of Credit B- 280 Withdrawn Company Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 28.3 Assigned Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB Fac B+/ 30 Assigned A4 Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 17 Assigned A4 Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 105 Suspended Liberty Shoes Ltd FBL BBB 1080 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd TL BBB 112.2 Assigned Liberty Shoes Ltd Unallocated BBB 50 Assigned Mahindra Conveyors Systems Pvt FBL A+ 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Mohan Spintex India Ltd FBL BB+ 1959.2 (upgraded from BB Nimesh Oils Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 upgraded from ICRA]B+ Nimesh Oils Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6 upgraded from ICRA]B+ P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC BB 70 Assigned P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL BB 85 Assigned P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 8 Assigned A4 Pan Empire Bk lines B+ / Suspended A4 Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) C 12 upgraded from D Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) C 40 upgraded from D Polar Star Bk Fac BB-/ 280 Suspended A4 Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs/Bonds BB 116 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd LT loans D 988.4 Suspended Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 1093.9 Suspended Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd ST non fund based sub D 128.1 Suspended limits Sls Stainless Pvt Ltd fund based and Non FB BB+/ 170 Suspended Fac A4+ Soham Developers LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 93 Suspended A4 Swastik Copper (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 167.5 Assigned Swastik Copper (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 3.8 Assigned Limits) Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 40.1 Reaffirmed Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 29 Reaffirmed Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed Viorica Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB- 615.8 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)