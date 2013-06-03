Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aravali Infrapower Ltd NFBL A3 1000.5 Withdrawn
Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 5 Assigned
Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL: ST scale A3 375 Assigned
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 46.5 Assigned
Liberty Shoes Ltd NFBL A2 305 Assigned
Liberty Shoes Ltd CP A2 300 Withdrawn
Mahindra Conveyors Systems Pvt Non-FBL A1+ 230 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mohan Spintex India Ltd NFBL A4+ 37 (upgraded
from
A4
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Limits A4 22 Assigned
Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 3 upgraded from
D
Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 5 upgraded from
D
Rays Power Infra (P) Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned
projects
Swastik Copper (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 330 Assigned
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 65.0 crore
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 22.0 crore
Viorica Hotels Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A4 45 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit & Associates Bk lines B+ 80 Suspended
/ A4
Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL- TL B 38.5 Reaffirmed
Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL -CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Animesh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Stand by Line of
Credit
Aravali Infrapower Ltd FBL BBB- 1495 Withdrawn
Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 105 Assigned
City Realty & Development Pvt FBL BB+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL: LT scale BBB- 150 Assigned
Himalayan Alloys Steel Trading Line of Credit B- 280 Withdrawn
Company
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 28.3 Assigned
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ST FB Fac B+/ 30 Assigned
A4
Intech Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ 17 Assigned
A4
Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 105 Suspended
Liberty Shoes Ltd FBL BBB 1080 Assigned
Liberty Shoes Ltd TL BBB 112.2 Assigned
Liberty Shoes Ltd Unallocated BBB 50 Assigned
Mahindra Conveyors Systems Pvt FBL A+ 85 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mohan Spintex India Ltd FBL BB+ 1959.2 (upgraded
from
BB
Nimesh Oils Pvt Ltd CC BB- 200 upgraded from
ICRA]B+
Nimesh Oils Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6 upgraded from
ICRA]B+
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC BB 70 Assigned
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL BB 85 Assigned
P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 8 Assigned
A4
Pan Empire Bk lines B+ / Suspended
A4
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned
Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) C 12 upgraded from
D
Pcm Alloys Steels Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) C 40 upgraded from
D
Polar Star Bk Fac BB-/ 280 Suspended
A4
Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs/Bonds BB 116 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd LT loans D 988.4 Suspended
Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 1093.9 Suspended
Shanthi Fortune India Pvt Ltd ST non fund based sub D 128.1 Suspended
limits
Sls Stainless Pvt Ltd fund based and Non FB BB+/ 170 Suspended
Fac A4+
Soham Developers LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended
Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 93 Suspended
A4
Swastik Copper (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 167.5 Assigned
Swastik Copper (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 3.8 Assigned
Limits)
Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 40.1 Reaffirmed
Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 29 Reaffirmed
Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Viorica Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BB- 615.8 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)