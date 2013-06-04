Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hydromatik ST scale- Standby A4 5 Assigned line of credit Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Powergrid Corporation Of India ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 43000 Assigned Ltd Regency Ispat Pvt. Ltd Letters of Credit A3 60 Reaffirmed (LC) Limit Apna Cold Storage CC facility D 32 Assigned Apna Cold Storage TL D 37 Assigned Hydromatik LT scale- TL B 88.5 Assigned Hydromatik LT scale- CC B 35 Assigned Hydromatik LT scale- Proposed B 1.5 Assigned Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt LT FBL BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M&M Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd FBL B- 199 Upgraded from D M&M Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd NFBL B- 5 Upgraded from D Matoshri Laxmi Sugar TL B+ 641 Suspended Co-Generation Industries Ltd Matoshri Laxmi Sugar FBL B+ 1 Suspended Co-Generation Industries Ltd Meenamani Real Venture CC BB 100 Assigned Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Nuetech Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds/Loan AAA 110000 Assigned Ltd Programme Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Reaffirmed Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Reaffirmed Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India Fund Based & NFBL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd / A1+ R.K. Steels FBL BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Ramawat Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 40 Assigned Ramawat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB Fac B- 20 Assigned Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20 Assigned Ramnandi Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 380 Assigned Regency Ispat Pvt. Ltd CC Limit BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Subros Educational Society FBL BB 600 Upgraded from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)