Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland John Deere Construction Equipment Company Private Limited TL Fac A 1175 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland John Deere Construction Equipment ST - Non-FB Fac A2+/ 100 Downgraded Company Private Limited (sublimit) A1 from A1 (enhanced from Rs 100.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland John Deere Construction Equipment Company Private Limited LT - FB Fac (CC)* A 407.5 Reaffirmed *the referenced facilities can also be availed a short term fund/non-fund based facilities in which case rating of A2+ shall apply; the combined utilisation to be capped at Rs. 40.75 crore Ashok Leyland John Deere Construction Equipment Company Private Limited LT - FB Fac@ A 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25 crore) @ the referenced facilities can also be availed a short term fund/non-fund based facilities in which case rating of A2+ shall apply; the combined utilisation to be capped at Rs. 20.0 crore Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. (2004) AAA 2000.9 Reaffirmed MBS 2(Nivas Trust (SO) Series II) Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. (2005) AAA 3000 Reaffirmed MBS 1(Aawas Trust (SO) Series 8) Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. (2005) AAA Reaffirmed MBS 1(Aawas Trust (SO) Series 8) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. (2005) AAA 3453.9 Reaffirmed MBS 2(Aawas Trust (SO) Series 5) Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. (2005) AAA Reaffirmed MBS 2(Aawas Trust (SO) Series 5) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Visual Percept Solar Projects TL BBB- 2310 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)