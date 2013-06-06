Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC A4 75 Reaffirmed Commercial Engineers & Body LC/BG A4+ 200 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd from A2+ Commercial Engineers & Body ST working capital A4+ 650 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd limits from A2+ Euro Safety Footwear (India) ST FBL A4 122.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Euro Safety Footwear (India) NFBL A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hb Electro Control Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 55 Suspended New Era Switchgears Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 20 Suspended Rahul Sales Ltd NFBL A4 280 Assigned Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, FB working A3 270 Upgraded from capital Fac A4+ Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A3 305.9 Upgraded from capital Fac A4+ Roger Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 280 Assigned Roger Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Assigned Steelbird International SLC facility A4 2 Assigned Steelbird International LC A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 125 Reaffirmed Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd BG BB- 50 Reaffirmed Commercial Engineers & Body TL BB+ 620 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd from BBB+ Commercial Engineers & Body CC BB+ 220 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd from BBB+ Dayanand Dinanath Group Of LT FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Institutions Education Society Euro Safety Footwear (India) TL B+ 44.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Euro Safety Footwear (India) LT FBL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd HB Electro Control Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Suspended Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed KGA Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 1260 Reaffirmed KGA Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 40 Reaffirmed New Era Switchgears Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 52 Suspended Rahul Sales Ltd CC Limits BB 70 Assigned Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 853.8 Upgraded from BB Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB- 300 Upgraded from capital Fac BB Roger Industries Ltd TL BB 41.5 Assigned S.R. Motel & Resort Bk Fac B- 80 Suspended Shagun Jewellers Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 200 Suspended Shakti Industries FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Shree Umiyaji Cold Storage CC D 31.9 Assigned Shree Umiyaji Cold Storage TL D 35 Assigned Steelbird International CC B 20 Assigned Steelbird International TL B 16.1 Assigned Steelbird International Unallocated B 46.9 Assigned Zanzar Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)