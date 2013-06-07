Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 50.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.08 crore) Chintamani Sharma And Sons NFBL A4 60 Assigned D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- LOC A4 44 Assigned Emas Engineers & Contractors ST non-FB Fac D 1000 Suspended Pvt Ltd Forbes & Co. Ltd Short- TL A1+ 100 Assigned (on rating watch with developing implications) Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 370 Assigned (on rating watch with developing implications) Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 155 Assigned (on rating watch with developing implications) Forbes & Co. Ltd CP Programme A1+ 800 Assigned (on rating watch with developing implications) Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3 108 Upgraded to A3 Om Shree International Pvt Ltd ST Packing Credit A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed limits Riya Travel & Tours (India) Non-FBL A3 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A4 330 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Process Equipments ST Non-FB (BG and LC) A3 300 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - upgraded from Programme MAA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, TL BB+ 93.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.54 crore) Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, CC Facility BB+ 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.00 crore) Chintamani Sharma And Sons FBL B+ 40 Assigned Cochin Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Cochin Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 11 Assigned Emas Engineers & Contractors LT FB Fac D 550 Suspended Pvt Ltd Forbes & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA- 894.9 Assigned (on rating watch with developing implications) Gruh Finance Ltd NCD programme AA+ 17850 Reaffirmed (outstanding Rs. 491.70 crore; yet to be placed - Rs. 158.30 crore) Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Programme (outstanding Rs. 35 crore; yet to be placed - Rs. 115 crore) Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Assigned Kanodia Technoplast Ltd TL BBB- 865.6 Upgraded to BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 11.43 crore) Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BBB- 345 Upgraded to BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 29.50 crore) Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 1.4 Assigned / A3 N.B Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC D 25.1 Assigned N.B Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL D 84.3 Assigned Narula Tools International FBL B 50 Assigned Om Shree International Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd FBL A 1250 Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 5000 Reaffirmed (NCD, enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Perfect Engine Components Pvt TL D 197.3 Suspended Ltd Riya Travel & Tours (India) FBL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 800 Assigned Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Overdraft BB 250 Assigned Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL BB+ 150.7 Reaffirmed Fertilisers Ltd Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 6.75 crore) Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Process Equipments LT FB - CC (CC) BBB- 43 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Techno Process Equipments LT FB - TL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Trueform Techno Products Pvt FBL - CC D 57.5 Assigned Ltd Trueform Techno Products Pvt FBL - TL D 42.5 Assigned Ltd Trueform Techno Products Pvt Non-FBL - LOC D 10 Assigned Ltd Ubiquity Digital Card Systems TL D 325 Revised from Ltd BB- (on rating watch with negative implications) Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Unallocated D 25 Revised from Ltd BB- (on rating watch with negative implications) Zee News Ltd Long-TL A+ 170 Zee News Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.