Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 50.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 3.08 crore)
Chintamani Sharma And Sons NFBL A4 60 Assigned
D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- LOC A4 44 Assigned
Emas Engineers & Contractors ST non-FB Fac D 1000 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Forbes & Co. Ltd Short- TL A1+ 100 Assigned
(on rating watch with developing implications)
Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 370 Assigned
(on rating watch with developing implications)
Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 155 Assigned
(on rating watch with developing implications)
Forbes & Co. Ltd CP Programme A1+ 800 Assigned
(on rating watch with developing implications)
Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3 108 Upgraded to
A3
Om Shree International Pvt Ltd ST Packing Credit A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
limits
Riya Travel & Tours (India) Non-FBL A3 400 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A4 330 Reaffirmed
Fertilisers Ltd
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt BG A4 10.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Techno Process Equipments ST Non-FB (BG and LC) A3 300 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
--------------------
Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - upgraded from
Programme MAA+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, TL BB+ 93.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 4.54 crore)
Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT, CC Facility BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 6.00 crore)
Chintamani Sharma And Sons FBL B+ 40 Assigned
Cochin Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Cochin Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
D.D. Aggarwal Timber Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 11 Assigned
Emas Engineers & Contractors LT FB Fac D 550 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Forbes & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA- 894.9 Assigned
(on rating watch with developing implications)
Gruh Finance Ltd NCD programme AA+ 17850 Reaffirmed
(outstanding Rs. 491.70 crore; yet to be placed - Rs. 158.30 crore)
Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Programme
(outstanding Rs. 35 crore; yet to be placed - Rs. 115 crore)
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30 Assigned
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd TL BBB- 865.6 Upgraded to
BBB-
(Enhanced from Rs. 11.43 crore)
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BBB- 345 Upgraded to
BBB-
(Enhanced from Rs. 29.50 crore)
Kanodia Technoplast Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 1.4 Assigned
/ A3
N.B Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC D 25.1 Assigned
N.B Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL D 84.3 Assigned
Narula Tools International FBL B 50 Assigned
Om Shree International Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Peninsula Land Ltd FBL A 1250 Reaffirmed
Peninsula Land Ltd NCD A 5000 Reaffirmed
(NCD, enhanced from Rs. 400 crore)
Perfect Engine Components Pvt TL D 197.3 Suspended
Ltd
Riya Travel & Tours (India) FBL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB 800 Assigned
Sharada Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Overdraft BB 250 Assigned
Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed
Fertilisers Ltd
Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL BB+ 150.7 Reaffirmed
Fertilisers Ltd
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt TL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 6.75 crore)
Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt CC BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Techno Process Equipments LT FB - CC (CC) BBB- 43 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
Techno Process Equipments LT FB - TL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
Trueform Techno Products Pvt FBL - CC D 57.5 Assigned
Ltd
Trueform Techno Products Pvt FBL - TL D 42.5 Assigned
Ltd
Trueform Techno Products Pvt Non-FBL - LOC D 10 Assigned
Ltd
Ubiquity Digital Card Systems TL D 325 Revised from
Ltd BB-
(on rating watch with negative implications)
Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Unallocated D 25 Revised from
Ltd BB-
(on rating watch with negative implications)
Zee News Ltd Long-TL A+ 170
Zee News Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 600
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)