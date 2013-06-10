Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Nippon Ltd Non FB Fac A3 105 Reaffirmed Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG A4 55 Assigned Chadha Sugars And Industries NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt NFBL(LOC) A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt NFBL(Letter of A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Guarantee) Hero Corporate Service Ltd ST Loans A1+ 165 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 46.50 crore) Hero Corporate Service Ltd Unallocated A1+ 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore) India Carbon Ltd Non fund based Bk A2 720 Reaffirmed limits Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd LOC/ BG A3 8570 Upgraded from A4+ National Plastic Technologies NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 5.50) Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Sri Kannan & Co Fund based A4 30 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Nippon Ltd CC Fac BBB- 432 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd TL BBB- 325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.5cr) Allied Nippon Ltd Unallocated BBB- 153 Reaffirmed / A3 Apm Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC Fac B 80.5 Assigned Chadha Sugars And Industries TL B 1922.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Chadha Sugars And Industries TL B 1263.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Cogent E Services Pvt Ltd TL BB 12.6 Assigned Cogent E Services Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 50 Assigned Elson Packaging Industries Pvt FBL (TL) BB 1.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt FBL (TL) BB 89 Reaffirmed Ltd Elson Packaging Industries Pvt Proposed/Unallocated BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits / A4 Euro Footwear Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 97.5 Upgraded from BBB Euro Footwear Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB+ 7 Upgraded from BBB Hero Corporate Service Ltd CC Fac A+ 80 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Ltd BG A+ 5 Reaffirmed Himachal Sorang Power Ltd FBL BB 5760 Suspended Honey-Mc Dew Gold Inc FB limits - LT scale B+ 110 Assigned Honey-Mc Dew Gold Inc Proposed limits - LT B+ 40 Assigned scale India Carbon Ltd fund based Bk limits BBB 270.3 Revised BBB+ Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD (NCD) AA 900 Assigned Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD (NCD)* AA 700 Assigned * Outstanding Amount Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd Working Capital Fac AA / 4500 Assigned A1+ Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (senior debt) BBB- 121420 Upgraded from BB+ Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (sub debt) BBB- 8100 Upgraded from BB+ Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BG BBB- 7730 Upgraded from BB+ Ksk Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd CC BBB- 11200 Upgraded from BB+ M.B. Tea & Allied Products Pvt FBL - CC BB 57.5 Assigned Ltd M.B. Tea & Allied Products Pvt FBL - Untied BB 2.5 Assigned Ltd Mahaluxmi Cotton And General FBL B+ 60 Assigned Mills National Plastic Technologies TL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 5.36) National Plastic Technologies FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 12.50) National Plastic Technologies Proposed Bk Fac B+ / 29.6 Assigned Ltd A4 National Polyplast (India) Ltd TL D 305.1 Revised from B+ (reduced from 33.92cr) National Polyplast (India) Ltd FBL D 73 Revised from B+ National Polyplast (India) Ltd NFBL D 15 Revised from B+ National Polyplast (India) Ltd Proposed Fac D 34.1 Assigned Quality Profiles Pvt Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Sai Concrete Pavers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 47.5 Assigned Sai Concrete Pavers Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B+ 26 Assigned Sai Concrete Pavers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 46.5 Assigned Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd TL facility B 50 Revised from B+ Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 185 Revised from B+ Sonam Builders TL Limits BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Sri Kannan & Co FB Fac BB- 90 Assigned Super Agro Industry FBL B+ 80 Assigned Victor Enterprises TL BB- 5 Assigned Victor Enterprises LT FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)